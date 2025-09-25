Receive hope every day with our inspirational devotionals at RelentlessHope.com. This week in Relentless Hope, Edward Cook shares with us his chief purpose: to impart God's word, commandments, and promises, seeking to leave a legacy of truth and freedom from sin. He also shares with us how he believes legacy is what we deposit in others—our words, wisdom, and examples of character and integrity. Learn to love your life, lead with purpose and leave a legacy of helping others with Relentless Hope. The Relentless Hope with Steve Gatena Podcast gives hope a voice by sharing stories from the world’s most passionate leaders. Follow the Podcast so that you never miss an episode and share this episode with someone you love. For more inspirational content, daily prayers, and relaxing stories inspired by the Bible download the Pray.com app. #inspirationalstoriesSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Benny Perez unravels the extraordinary story of navigating through life's toughest seasons, and how a steadfast commitment to faith can lead to transformative outcomes. In the midst of life's challenges, we'll uncover the key to maintaining a routine that anchors us in truth, the art of overcoming fears, and the beauty of trusting in a higher plan. Through the valleys and peaks, we emerge stronger, with our eyes set on a future brimming with promise.

This week on Relentless Hope, we dive into the remarkable life of Obed Martinez, a life transformed from the shadows of gang violence and despair to the radiant light of faith and purpose. His journey took him down paths no young soul should tread, but it was during those moments of darkness that a glimmer of hope began to flicker. Through harrowing encounters and near-death experiences, Obed's life took unexpected turns, leading him to the precipice of transformation.

This week on Relentless Hope, we dive into the remarkable life of John O'Leary. At age nine, John O'Leary was burned on 100% of his body in a horrific accident. Given a 1% chance to live, he underwent months of surgeries and years of healing—but chose life. From that defining moment, John learned three truths that would shape everything: life is a sacred gift, we always have a choice in how we respond, and every one of us has the power to change our world.

This week on Relentless Hope, John O'Leary shares how God turned childhood scars into a life of purpose and hope. He's joined by actress Macy McClain—who portrays Beth O'Leary in the upcoming film Soul on Fire—for a heartfelt conversation about faith, family, and saying "yes" to God's call. Be inspired to embrace your own story, trust God in the wilderness, and let Him turn brokenness into bold purpose.

About Relentless Hope with Steve Gatena

The Bible calls us to rejoice in hope and be patient in tribulation (Romans 12:12)—but how can we live this out? The Relentless Hope Podcast shares vulnerable testimonies from the world’s most passionate Christian leaders who overcame extreme trials through God’s faithfulness. Each episode, hosted by Steve Gatena, founder of Pray.com, gives hope a voice. In a world that can often feel overwhelming, it’s easy to lose sight of the beauty and potential within every one of us. We are divinely created; deep down, we know that anything is possible. That’s why we must hold on to hope. This podcast uncovers ways to cope with anxiety, heal broken relationships, and battle depression. You will get a close-up look into the experiences and lessons learned that made our guests incredibly influential leaders. Join us as we discover how they overcame vast obstacles and defeated the odds by turning tribulation into success. They’ll remind you that you’re not alone, guide you to lead with purpose, and leave a legacy of helping others. Following each episode, listen to the summarized daily highlights hosted by Max Bard. These shortened episodes are a great way to keep encouragement in your day, even if you only have a few minutes.