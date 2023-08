Super Shoe Showdown: Kara Goucher and Peter Bromka

In this episode, Kara Goucher and Peter Bromka, moderated by Lindsey Hein, detail their long and checkered history with each other and the subject of super shoes. Kara, one of the best runners of her generation, has a complicated relationship with the super shoe phenomenon. She does wonderful job of detailing how this subject has impacted her life and the sport with layers of context and intricacies that she has never shared publicly before. Peter is one of the best writers in our sport and may have been the first person to ever wear a super shoe in a race. His history of testing Nike super shoes stands in stark contrast to Kara's experiences. This conversation isn't to be missed if you love the sport of running and care about his past and future. Learn more about Relay at www.relaypodcast.com. You can email the show at [email protected]