A running podcast dedicated to conversation, commentary, and fun.
Our team has someone for everything, from pros to amateurs, track nerds to ultra athletes, s...
Super Shoe Showdown: Kara Goucher and Peter Bromka
In this episode, Kara Goucher and Peter Bromka, moderated by Lindsey Hein, detail their long and checkered history with each other and the subject of super shoes.
Kara, one of the best runners of her generation, has a complicated relationship with the super shoe phenomenon. She does wonderful job of detailing how this subject has impacted her life and the sport with layers of context and intricacies that she has never shared publicly before. Peter is one of the best writers in our sport and may have been the first person to ever wear a super shoe in a race. His history of testing Nike super shoes stands in stark contrast to Kara's experiences. This conversation isn't to be missed if you love the sport of running and care about his past and future.
Learn more about Relay at www.relaypodcast.com. You can email the show at [email protected].
8/1/2023
57:10
Group Chat: Our Favorite Moments of 2023 and What We're Excited About
Welcome to the public launch of Relay!
Every Tuesday we will be releasing a Group Chat episode featuring most of our team in which we discuss current topics in the running world.
Today on Group Chat, Laura Thweatt, Stefanie Flippin, Lindsey Hein, Tommie Runz, Peter Bromka, and Matt Chittim breakdown their favorite moments in of 2023 and running and what they are most eagerly awaiting.
The Relay team of contributors includes Kara Goucher, Stefanie Flippin, Lindsey Hein, Laura Thweatt, Kofuzi, Tommie Runz, Peter Bromka, Marcus Brown, and Matt Chittim.