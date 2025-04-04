Powered by RND
Raising Elite Competitors

Coach Bre
The GO TO PODCAST for Sports Moms raising confident girl athletes! Elite Competitor Co-Founder Coach Breanne Smedley (AKA Coach Bre) is all about empowering mom...
SportsKids & FamilyHealth & Wellness

Available Episodes

  • [BONUS] 48 Hr Special: The Do's and Don'ts of Strengthening Your Athlete's Mental Game! (so she doesn't hold herself back in her sport or life!)
    This is a replay of the recent training we hosted for Sports Moms "The Do's and Don'ts of Strengthening Your Athlete's Mental Game"! Spring enrollment special (50% off the program + bonuses) expires Friday, April 4th! Grab the program with the discount hereShe’s talented, she’s dedicated, but something’s holding her back… and it’s not her skills. If you’ve ever watched your daughter struggle with confidence, perfectionism, or bouncing back from mistakes on the field, this episode is for you. As a parent, it’s heartbreaking to see your girl spiral after a setback, or hear her talk herself down after a game. You’ve told her she’s good enough, she’s strong enough, but how can you actually help her believe it?This episode will give you the tools to help her break free from self-doubt and start playing with the confidence she deserves!Here’s what we cover in this episode:How to help your athlete bounce back from mistakes using the “Bounce Back in a Snap” method.Why perfectionism is holding her back, and how to help her release the pressure.The power of flipping negative self-talk into productive, confidence-building thoughts.Real-life Q&A with sports moms like you, plus expert advice.A special, limited-time offer for the Elite Mental Game program that’s designed to quickly strengthen your daughter’s mental game and confidence.Don’t wait – this episode is only up for 48 hours! Listen now to learn how you can support your athlete’s mental game, and unlock a 50% discount on the Elite Mental Game program before the offer ends this Friday, January 31st!Listen to the full episode now and empower your girl to play with confidence – both in sports and in life.Episode Highlights: [00:00] Raising Confident and Mentally Strong Girl Athletes. This is a 48-hour special, featuring a live training session on strengthening an athlete's mental game.[03:20] Common Challenges Faced by Athletes. Discussing the common concerns of parents about their daughters' handling of sports and life challenges.[05:14] Misconceptions About Building Confidence. Debunking common misconceptions about building confidence in athletes, such as relying on coaches or expecting confidence to develop naturally.[07:56] The Unstoppable Athlete Method. Introducing the Unstoppable Athlete Method, a solution used to coach high school volleyball teams.[10:38] Bounce Back in a Snap. The Bounce Back in a Snap method, which helps athletes recover from mistakes quickly.[23:05] Releasing the Pressure Athletes Feel. Discussing the pressure athletes feel, including perfectionism, comparison, and pregame anxiety and understanding the concept of noticing and shifting thoughts to release the pressure.[34:13] Flipping Negative Mindset. The challenge of athletes turning positive feedback into negative self-talk. Understanding negativity bias and the importance of self-trust in building confidence.[42:40] The Role of Parents in Mental Training. The importance of parents in shaping their children's environment and providing opportunities for mental training. And tips for parents to improve their own self-talk and support their children's mental training.[42:50] The Elite Mental Game Program. Introducing the Elite Mental Game program, a self-paced mental training system for girl athletes.[01:08:27] Live Support and Bonuses. Introducing the live support and bonuses included in the Elite Mental Game program.[01:08:07] Enrollment and Special Offers. Details on how to enroll in the Elite Mental Game program, including the enrollment checkout process. Grab the Spring Enrollment Discount + Bonuses on EMG until April 4th here!
    2:01:55
  • The Mentally Strong Girl Athlete: 3 Things Every Sports Mom Needs to Teach Her Daughter
    🚨 Attention Sports Moms! 🚨Is your daughter beating herself up over mistakes, doubting herself before she even steps on the field, or spiraling after one bad play? It’s time to stop the mental meltdowns and start building unshakable confidence. In this episode, we’re breaking down the 3 game-changing skills every girl athlete needs to become mentally strong, resilient, and ready to dominate – both in sports and in life.What’s Covered in This Episode:✅ Why mindset is everything: How your daughter’s thoughts control her performance (and how to fix negative self-talk).✅ The Thought Wheel: A simple tool to help her break the cycle of negativity and choose empowering thoughts.✅ The Sushi Conveyor Belt Analogy: Why she doesn’t have to accept every negative thought that comes her way.✅ The Snapback Routine: A quick, fail-proof method to recover from mistakes faster than her sport requires.✅ Why mistakes don’t have to ruin her game: How elite athletes bounce back instantly and stay in the zone.✅ The #1 mistake parents make: Tying their daughter’s self-worth to her performance (and how to fix it).✅ How to praise her the right way: Focus on effort, preparation, and who she is; not just her stats or wins.✅ Real-life success story: How one athlete used mental training to place 3rd in a tournament despite being sick and exhausted.Ready to transform your daughter’s mental game? This episode is packed with actionable strategies to help your athlete build confidence, handle setbacks, and perform at her best. Don’t miss it; listen to the full episode now and start raising a mentally strong girl athlete today!P.S. Want more? Check out the free training at trainhergame.com for even more tools to support your daughter’s mental game!Episode Highlights: [00:00:22] The episode focuses on three key skills to build a mentally strong and confident girl athlete.[00:00:59] We dive into three skills that help athletes bounce back from mistakes, handle setbacks, and avoid spiraling after one bad play.[00:02:16] The daughter used her “snapback routine” to stay focused and persevere, proving mental training builds resilience, not weakness.[00:04:00] Skill #1: Mastering her thoughts. What she thinks and focuses on directly impacts her performance.[00:05:23] Elite athletes don’t accept every negative thought; they let unhelpful thoughts pass by like sushi on a conveyor belt.[00:08:36] Athletes can choose productive thoughts like, “This is hard, but I can do hard things,” leading to better results.[00:12:13] Skill #2: Responding to challenges, especially mistakes, with a “Snapback Routine” to recover quickly and stay in the game.[00:14:41] The Snapback Routine: A quick reset method involving a breath, a reset word, and a grounding signal (e.g., snapping fingers).[00:16:15] Skill #3: Separate who she is from what she does – praise her effort and character, not just her performance.[00:18:25] Emphasize your daughter’s positive qualities outside of sports (e.g., kindness, humor) to build her identity beyond athletics.[00:19:15] Recap. Master thought work, teach a Snapback Routine, and separate who she is from what she does.[00:19:58] Closing. Encouraging moms to support their daughters’ mental game for long-term success.Next Steps:Join our FREE Training for Sports Moms - How to Strengthen Your Athlete Daughter's Mental Game so She Believes in Herself as Much as You DoVisit our podcast w Grab the Spring Enrollment Discount + Bonuses on EMG until April 4th here!
    22:46
  • [Athlete Tip] Maximize Performances By Doing This 1 Thing
    What if I told you there’s one thing that can instantly boost your performance, skyrocket your confidence, and make every practice count? Spoiler: it’s simpler than you think. In this episode, I dive into the game-changing power of setting intentions and how it can transform your athletic journey. Whether you’re on the field, court, or track, this tip will help you get the most out of every moment. Ready to level up? Let’s go!What’s Covered in This EpisodeThe secret to maximizing your performance (hint: it’s all about setting intentions).Why simply showing up to practice isn’t enough and how to take control of your growth.A heartfelt shoutout to Alyssia and her daughters, who are crushing it with goal-setting in our Elite Mental Game program.The SMART Goals framework broken down: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-Oriented.How setting goals builds confidence and keeps you focused during practices and games.Practical tips to make goal-setting a habit (yes, it’s easier than you think!).Why defining success through goals is the key to tracking progress and staying motivated.Your step-by-step action plan to start setting intentions like a pro.If you’ve ever felt like you’re putting in the work but not seeing the results, this episode is for you. I share actionable strategies to help you take ownership of your performance, build unshakable confidence, and make every practice count. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, this tip will change the way you approach your sport and your life.Don’t just show up, level up. Hit play now to learn the one thing that can take your performance to the next level. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this. Let’s goEpisode Highlights: [00:00:00] Let’s Get Started. What if I told you there’s one thing that can instantly boost your performance, skyrocket your confidence, and make every practice count? Spoiler: it’s simpler than you think.[00:00:23] The Power of Goals. In this episode, we’re talking about why setting goals is the secret sauce to making your practices and games count. Trust me, this is a game-changer.[00:00:45] A Shoutout to Champions. Huge love to Alyssia and her daughters for absolutely crushing it with goal-setting in our Elite Mental Game program. Their progress is inspiring![00:01:33] Why Intentions Matter. Here’s the truth. Without setting intentions, you risk showing up to practice and wasting time. Let’s take control and make every moment count.[00:02:23] The SMART Goals Blueprint. I’m breaking down the SMART Goals framework, your ultimate guide to setting goals that actually work. Get ready to level up![00:04:19] Keep It Real. Your goals need to be realistic and achievable. Don’t set yourself up for frustration, set yourself up for success.[00:05:28] Make It a Habit. Here’s how to make goal-setting stick. Write it down, reflect after practice, and stay consistent. You’ve got this![00:06:37] Confidence Starts Here. Goal-setting builds confidence. Every small win proves you’re capable of big things. Let’s get those wins rolling![00:07:27] Define Your Success. Goals help you know if you’re improving. And if you don’t hit your goal? No worries, it’s all part of the journey.[00:08:30] Your Action Plan. Set SMART goals, hold yourself accountable, and reflect after every practice or game. Let’s make progress happen![00:08:53] Let’s Keep Going. Thanks for tuning in! Share this with a teammate or coach, and let’s keep raising elite competitors together. See you next time!Next Steps:Join our FREE Training for Sports Moms - How to Strengthen Your Athlete Daughter's Mental Game so She Believes in Herself as Much as&
    9:09
  • Q&A What To Do If My Athlete Gets Cut
    Heartbreaking. Frustrating. Overwhelming.Watching your athlete get cut from a team is one of the hardest things a sports parent can go through. You want to fix it, to make the pain go away, but you don’t know how. What do you say? What do you do? And how do you help them bounce back stronger than ever?This episode is inspired by a listener’s heartfelt question: “How do I help my daughter after she got cut?” I’ll walk you through actionable steps, share inspiring stories, and offer mindset shifts to help your athlete turn this setback into a powerful comeback.What We Cover in This EpisodeWhy getting cut doesn’t define your athlete (and how it can actually be a launching pad for growth).A powerful story of an athlete who turned disappointment into triumph – and what you can learn from her journey.Step 1: Give them space to feel. Why rushing to “fix it” can backfire, and how to be their safe space instead.What NOT to do (hint: confronting the coach is a big no-no).Step 2: Reframe the narrative. How to help your athlete shift from victimhood to empowerment.Step 3: Build a comeback plan. Practical steps to help your athlete focus on what’s within their control.The role of mental training in building resilience, confidence, and a growth mindset.Encouragement for you; because this is tough for parents, too.If your athlete has been cut, rejected, or feels like they’re not good enough, this episode is for you. I’m not just here to offer advice; I’m here to give you a roadmap to help your athlete bounce back stronger, more confident, and ready to take on the next challenge. This isn’t the end of their story. It’s the start of their comeback.Click play now to get the tools, strategies, and encouragement you need to help your athlete turn this setback into their greatest opportunity yet.Episode Highlights: [00:00:00] The Heartbreak of Rejection. Addressing the tough situation of an athlete getting cut or rejected from a team. This episode is for parents dealing with this challenge right now.[00:01:06] Inspiration from Other Athletes. Reminder that even great athletes like Michael Jordan have experienced being cut. It’s not the end of the world and can be a launching pad for growth.[00:01:52] A Success Story. Sharing a success story from a parent in the Elite Mental Game program, highlighting how her daughter turned disappointment into motivation and success.[00:04:00] Step 1: Emotional Space. Give your athlete space to feel and process their emotions. Avoid rushing to fix the situation or pushing a “bright side” message too soon.[00:05:25] Parental Intervention Warning. Caution against parents intervening with coaches. Instead, encourage your athlete to advocate for herself if she has questions.[00:06:25] Step 2: Narrative Shift. Reframe the narrative. Help your athlete see this as a learning opportunity and not a defining moment of her worth as an athlete.[00:08:37] Step 3: Comeback Strategy. Build a comeback plan. Help your athlete identify what’s in her control and explore options for moving forward.[00:09:47] Mental Game Importance. Emphasize the importance of mental game training alongside physical skills development.[00:11:00] Recap and Encouragement. Recap of the three main steps: Be a safe space for processing emotions, reframe the narrative, and build a comeback plan.Next Steps:Join our FREE Training for Sports Moms - How to Strengthen Your Athlete Daughter's Mental Game so She Believes in Herself as Much as You DoVisit our podcast websit Grab the Spring Enrollment Discount + Bonuses on EMG until April 4th here!
    14:57
  • 3 Ways to Get Your Daughter to Work on Her Mindset without Nagging Her
    Is your daughter’s mindset getting in the way of her athletic dreams? Learn how to introduce mental training without the eye-rolls and resistance!In this episode of Raising Elite Competitors, I’m sharing practical strategies to help your athlete daughter embrace mental training - without you coming across as pushy or critical.Here’s what we’re covering:Why most coaches overlook crucial mental skills (and how you can bridge this gap)The real difference between good athletes and great ones (it’s not what you think!)3 effective ways to get your daughter interested in mindset trainingA quick, fun quiz that will pique your daughter’s curiosity about mental trainingSuccess stories from athletes who were skeptical at first but now swear by mental trainingDon’t miss these game-changing tips! Listen to the full episode now and help your daughter gain a competitive edge in her sport. Your future college athlete will thank you!Grab our Conversation Guide What’s Your Competitor Style QuizEpisode Highlights: [00:00:00] Introduction to the topic of helping daughters work on their mindset without nagging.[00:00:36] Explanation of the podcast’s purpose: helping sports moms raise confident, mentally strong girl athletes.[00:00:55] Discussion on the importance of mental training for athletes to deal with common challenges like nerves and pressure.[00:01:46] Sharing of a success story: testimonial from Sheridan, an athlete who found success with the Elite Mental Game program.[00:03:00] Strategy 1: Showing that mental training is what the best athletes do, using examples of professional and college athletes.[00:06:13] Strategy 2: Connecting mental training to the athlete’s personal goals and aspirations in their sport.[00:08:30] Strategy 3: Starting small with quick wins, introducing the “What’s Your Competitor Style” quiz as an engaging entry point.[00:11:34] Information about the Elite Mental Game program, including a discount for podcast listeners and how the program helps with athlete buy-in.[00:12:35] Recap of the three strategies discussed: showing that the best athletes use mental training, connecting it to her goals, and starting small with quick wins.Next Steps:Join our FREE Training for Sports Moms - How to Strengthen Your Athlete Daughter's Mental Game so She Believes in Herself as Much as You DoVisit our podcast website for more great episodesThank you in advance for joining us on our mission and leaving a rating and review on Apple Podcasts. Grab the Spring Enrollment Discount + Bonuses on EMG until April 4th here!
    15:51

About Raising Elite Competitors

The GO TO PODCAST for Sports Moms raising confident girl athletes! Elite Competitor Co-Founder Coach Breanne Smedley (AKA Coach Bre) is all about empowering moms with the tools they need to strengthen their athlete daughter's mental game so she believes in herself as much as you do (and plays like it!). Whether you're a sports mom with lots of seasons under your belt, just getting started on this sports journey, or somewhere in between... think of this podcast as your go-to guide to helping your daughter navigate the ups and downs of her sports journey. If you feel like you've tried everything to build your daughter's confidence and often don't know what to say to support her (especially when she's being super hard on herself), then you're in the right place. Coach Bre and her guests break it down into actionable strategies that WORK so that you never have to feel stuck not knowing what to say or how to help your athlete daughter again. Through what you learn on the Raising Elite Competitors Podcast, you can ensure that your daughter's mental game and confidence is her biggest strength... in sports AND life! 🚀 FREE Training for sports moms: trainhergame.com💙 Thanks for being a valued podcast listener! Save $400 on our #1 Mental Training Program for Girl Athletes - The Elite Mental Game: https://elitecompetitor.com/emg
