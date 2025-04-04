Q&A What To Do If My Athlete Gets Cut

Heartbreaking. Frustrating. Overwhelming.Watching your athlete get cut from a team is one of the hardest things a sports parent can go through. You want to fix it, to make the pain go away, but you don’t know how. What do you say? What do you do? And how do you help them bounce back stronger than ever?This episode is inspired by a listener’s heartfelt question: “How do I help my daughter after she got cut?” I’ll walk you through actionable steps, share inspiring stories, and offer mindset shifts to help your athlete turn this setback into a powerful comeback.What We Cover in This EpisodeWhy getting cut doesn’t define your athlete (and how it can actually be a launching pad for growth).A powerful story of an athlete who turned disappointment into triumph – and what you can learn from her journey.Step 1: Give them space to feel. Why rushing to “fix it” can backfire, and how to be their safe space instead.What NOT to do (hint: confronting the coach is a big no-no).Step 2: Reframe the narrative. How to help your athlete shift from victimhood to empowerment.Step 3: Build a comeback plan. Practical steps to help your athlete focus on what’s within their control.The role of mental training in building resilience, confidence, and a growth mindset.Encouragement for you; because this is tough for parents, too.If your athlete has been cut, rejected, or feels like they’re not good enough, this episode is for you. I’m not just here to offer advice; I’m here to give you a roadmap to help your athlete bounce back stronger, more confident, and ready to take on the next challenge. This isn’t the end of their story. It’s the start of their comeback.Click play now to get the tools, strategies, and encouragement you need to help your athlete turn this setback into their greatest opportunity yet.Episode Highlights: [00:00:00] The Heartbreak of Rejection. Addressing the tough situation of an athlete getting cut or rejected from a team. This episode is for parents dealing with this challenge right now.[00:01:06] Inspiration from Other Athletes. Reminder that even great athletes like Michael Jordan have experienced being cut. It’s not the end of the world and can be a launching pad for growth.[00:01:52] A Success Story. Sharing a success story from a parent in the Elite Mental Game program, highlighting how her daughter turned disappointment into motivation and success.[00:04:00] Step 1: Emotional Space. Give your athlete space to feel and process their emotions. Avoid rushing to fix the situation or pushing a “bright side” message too soon.[00:05:25] Parental Intervention Warning. Caution against parents intervening with coaches. Instead, encourage your athlete to advocate for herself if she has questions.[00:06:25] Step 2: Narrative Shift. Reframe the narrative. Help your athlete see this as a learning opportunity and not a defining moment of her worth as an athlete.[00:08:37] Step 3: Comeback Strategy. Build a comeback plan. Help your athlete identify what’s in her control and explore options for moving forward.[00:09:47] Mental Game Importance. Emphasize the importance of mental game training alongside physical skills development.[00:11:00] Recap and Encouragement. Recap of the three main steps: Be a safe space for processing emotions, reframe the narrative, and build a comeback plan.Next Steps:Join our FREE Training for Sports Moms - How to Strengthen Your Athlete Daughter's Mental Game so She Believes in Herself as Much as You DoVisit our podcast websit Grab the Spring Enrollment Discount + Bonuses on EMG until April 4th here!