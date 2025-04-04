[Athlete Tip] Maximize Performances By Doing This 1 Thing
What if I told you there’s one thing that can instantly boost your performance, skyrocket your confidence, and make every practice count? Spoiler: it’s simpler than you think. In this episode, I dive into the game-changing power of setting intentions and how it can transform your athletic journey. Whether you’re on the field, court, or track, this tip will help you get the most out of every moment. Ready to level up? Let’s go!What’s Covered in This EpisodeThe secret to maximizing your performance (hint: it’s all about setting intentions).Why simply showing up to practice isn’t enough and how to take control of your growth.A heartfelt shoutout to Alyssia and her daughters, who are crushing it with goal-setting in our Elite Mental Game program.The SMART Goals framework broken down: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-Oriented.How setting goals builds confidence and keeps you focused during practices and games.Practical tips to make goal-setting a habit (yes, it’s easier than you think!).Why defining success through goals is the key to tracking progress and staying motivated.Your step-by-step action plan to start setting intentions like a pro.If you’ve ever felt like you’re putting in the work but not seeing the results, this episode is for you. I share actionable strategies to help you take ownership of your performance, build unshakable confidence, and make every practice count. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, this tip will change the way you approach your sport and your life.Don’t just show up, level up. Hit play now to learn the one thing that can take your performance to the next level. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this. Let’s goEpisode Highlights: [00:00:00] Let’s Get Started. What if I told you there’s one thing that can instantly boost your performance, skyrocket your confidence, and make every practice count? Spoiler: it’s simpler than you think.[00:00:23] The Power of Goals. In this episode, we’re talking about why setting goals is the secret sauce to making your practices and games count. Trust me, this is a game-changer.[00:00:45] A Shoutout to Champions. Huge love to Alyssia and her daughters for absolutely crushing it with goal-setting in our Elite Mental Game program. Their progress is inspiring![00:01:33] Why Intentions Matter. Here’s the truth. Without setting intentions, you risk showing up to practice and wasting time. Let’s take control and make every moment count.[00:02:23] The SMART Goals Blueprint. I’m breaking down the SMART Goals framework, your ultimate guide to setting goals that actually work. Get ready to level up![00:04:19] Keep It Real. Your goals need to be realistic and achievable. Don’t set yourself up for frustration, set yourself up for success.[00:05:28] Make It a Habit. Here’s how to make goal-setting stick. Write it down, reflect after practice, and stay consistent. You’ve got this![00:06:37] Confidence Starts Here. Goal-setting builds confidence. Every small win proves you’re capable of big things. Let’s get those wins rolling![00:07:27] Define Your Success. Goals help you know if you’re improving. And if you don’t hit your goal? No worries, it’s all part of the journey.[00:08:30] Your Action Plan. Set SMART goals, hold yourself accountable, and reflect after every practice or game. Let’s make progress happen![00:08:53] Let’s Keep Going. Thanks for tuning in! Share this with a teammate or coach, and let’s keep raising elite competitors together. See you next time!Next Steps:Join our FREE Training for Sports Moms - How to Strengthen Your Athlete Daughter's Mental Game so She Believes in Herself as Much as&