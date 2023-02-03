Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen in the App
Listen to Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

Podcast Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen
Podcast Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

Lemonada Media
add
In the 1990s, a generation of kids, teens, and young adults got home, kicked off their sneakers, and settled down in front of the TV to watch Ricki Lake. Hosted... More
TV & Film
In the 1990s, a generation of kids, teens, and young adults got home, kicked off their sneakers, and settled down in front of the TV to watch Ricki Lake. Hosted... More

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Out Now: Raised By Ricki Merch!
    You can now show your support for the Raised By Ricki podcast with your very own Raised By Ricki sweatshirts, mugs, and bucket hats. You can order all of the new Raised By Ricki items and more at www.lemonadamedia.com/shop. Let’s be ICONIC and match our outfits together!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/25/2023
    0:27
  • Look Who’s Dropped By! It’s “That Ricki Lake Guy!” with Andew Scher
    Receiving love letters from women in prison, busting guests for lying on TV, flying Usher to the studio in a helicopter. These are just a handful of the stories longtime producer, Andrew Scher, remembers from his chaotic and thrilling days on The Ricki Lake Show. He tells Ricki and Kalen about why every day on TRLS felt like a party, how he’s seen daytime TV evolve in the last 30 years, and why he’ll never forget a shocking 2:00 am phone call he once received from a guest. Plus, Kalen reminisces on his time on The Ellen Show and Ricki gets real about whether or not her show would be successful today.     Please note, Raised By Ricki contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners.    Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.    Raised by Ricki is sponsored by Harklinikken, the scalp health and hair growth brand foundational to Ricki Lake’s own hair journey. Join their membership program to get up to 50% off at harklinikken.com/ricki. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/9/2023
    35:39
  • Grab Your Mug … It’s Time to Spill Some Reali-Tea with Danny Pellegrino
    Pop culture expert Danny Pellegrino knows what TV shows are worth watching and when it’s time to change the channel. Danny, a New York Times Bestselling author and host of the Everything Iconic podcast, has seen everything from early 90s talk shows to today’s popular reality TV and he’s here to spill the tea. He tells Ricki and Kalen about his memories watching The Ricki Lake Show after school, digs into all the drama that surrounds The Real Housewives franchise, and shares who he considers to be the Queen of Reality TV. Plus, Kalen divulges what reality shows he’d want to be on and Ricki asks Danny about the on-screen scandals we can't get enough of.       Please note, Raised By Ricki contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners.    Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.    Raised by Ricki is sponsored by Harklinikken, the scalp health and hair growth brand foundational to Ricki Lake’s own hair journey. Join their membership program to get up to 50% off at harklinikken.com/ricki.   Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/2/2023
    38:14
  • We’re Taking It Back to 1999, Where “Boosters” Were Bragging About Committing Crime!
    Would you go on national TV and admit that you steal things? That’s exactly what these guests did in The Ricki Lake Show episode that Ricki and Kalen dissect today. From stringing along children to stealing from people’s homes, Ricki and Kalen discuss the scam artists featured in this episode: Brandie, who got caught shoplifting with her friend’s baby, MD, who picks up retail jobs and pockets the cash behind the register, and Rachel, who enjoys taking bizarre used things like toothpaste. Plus, Ricki and Kalen consider whether the episode played into stereotypes, reveal if they’ve ever stolen anything, and examine how the topic would be covered on TV today.    Please note, Raised By Ricki contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners.    Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.    Raised by Ricki is sponsored by Harklinikken, the scalp health and hair growth brand foundational to Ricki Lake’s own hair journey. Join their membership program to get up to 50% off at harklinikken.com/ricki. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/23/2023
    30:42
  • SuChin Pak Is All That and a Bag of Chips
    Believe it or not, there was once only one channel where we could watch new music videos, hear celebrity gossip, and catch stars like Mariah Carey give private tours of their luxurious homes. This might be before your time, but for journalist and Add to Cart host SuChin Pak, MTV was the launching pad that jump started her career. She joins Ricki and Kalen to talk about starting off in the industry as a teen reporter, becoming the first Asian-American and only woman correspondent at MTV News, and landing the sweet gig narrating MTV’s Cribs. Plus, SuChin reveals her secret connection to The Ricki Lake Show, and bonds with Kalen over the pressures of being a “relatable” person of color in a predominately white industry.   Please note, Raised By Ricki contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners.    Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.    Raised by Ricki is sponsored by Harklinikken, the scalp health and hair growth brand foundational to Ricki Lake’s own hair journey. Join their membership program to get up to 50% off at harklinikken.com/ricki. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/16/2023
    41:01

More TV & Film podcasts

About Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

In the 1990s, a generation of kids, teens, and young adults got home, kicked off their sneakers, and settled down in front of the TV to watch Ricki Lake. Hosted by Ricki herself alongside TV personality and digital creator Kalen Allen, Raised By Ricki revisits the 90s iconic talk show, The Ricki Lake Show, and the era to which it belonged.

Part rewatch podcast, part cultural retrospective, and mostly hilarious, join Ricki and Kalen each week along with cultural icons like John Waters, Rosie O’Donnell, and Andy Cohen, past producers, former guests, former audience members and more. Drop your backpack at the door, pop a Hot Pocket in the microwave, and look back on the days where we were all raised by Ricki – and introduce her to a whole new generation today.

Podcast website

Listen to Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen, The Cinema Goodness Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen: Podcasts in Family