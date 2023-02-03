Raised By Ricki with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen

SuChin Pak Is All That and a Bag of Chips

Believe it or not, there was once only one channel where we could watch new music videos, hear celebrity gossip, and catch stars like Mariah Carey give private tours of their luxurious homes. This might be before your time, but for journalist and Add to Cart host SuChin Pak, MTV was the launching pad that jump started her career. She joins Ricki and Kalen to talk about starting off in the industry as a teen reporter, becoming the first Asian-American and only woman correspondent at MTV News, and landing the sweet gig narrating MTV's Cribs. Plus, SuChin reveals her secret connection to The Ricki Lake Show, and bonds with Kalen over the pressures of being a "relatable" person of color in a predominately white industry. Please note, Raised By Ricki contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners.