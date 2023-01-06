Radically Genuine Podcast with Dr. Roger McFillin

88. Myths of Mental Illness w/ Chuck Ruby PhD: Part 1

Dr. Chuck Ruby is the Executive Director of the International Society for Ethical Psychology and Psychiatry (ISEPP), a non-profit organization of professionals and consumers of the psychiatric industry. The focus of ISEPP is to challenge the traditional notion of "mental illness" and "mental health," and to call for alternative and humane ways to assess and help those who suffer from emotional distress. He is the author of Smoke and Mirrors: How You Are Being Fooled About Mental Illness - An Insider's Warning To Consumers.Smoke and Mirrors: How You Are Being Fooled About Mental Illness - An Insider's Warning to Consumers: Ruby, ChuckInternational Society for Ethical Psychology and PsychiatryISEPP Director (@ISEPPDirector) / Twitter20:30 - Psychiatry at a Crossroads? | ISEPP | Ronald Pies21:00 - Awais Aftab | Psychiatry at the Crossroads: The Central Themes24:00 - Incidences of Involuntary Psychiatric Detentions in 25 U.S. States28:00 - Mental Health Screening: Public Service or Dangerous Marketing? | ISEPP35:00 - The Science for Profit Model—How and why corporations influence science and the use of science in policy and practice | PLOS ONE36:00 - The role of stress mindset in shaping cognitive, emotional, and physiological responses to challenging and threatening stress38:00 - Warfighter Advance52:00 - Law Project for Psychiatric Rights52:15 - MindFreedom Shield - MindFreedom International (MFI)