Radically Genuine Podcast with Dr. Roger McFillin

89. Myths of Mental Illness w/ Chuck Ruby PhD: Part 2
Dr. Chuck Ruby is the Executive Director of the International Society for Ethical Psychology and Psychiatry (ISEPP), a non-profit organization of professionals and consumers of the psychiatric industry. The focus of ISEPP is to challenge the traditional notion of "mental illness" and "mental health," and to call for alternative and humane ways to assess and help those who suffer from emotional distress. He is the author of Smoke and Mirrors: How You Are Being Fooled About Mental Illness - An Insider's Warning To Consumers.Smoke and Mirrors: How You Are Being Fooled About Mental Illness - An Insider's Warning to Consumers: Ruby, ChuckInternational Society for Ethical Psychology and PsychiatryISEPP Director (@ISEPPDirector) / TwitterIf you are in a crisis or think you have an emergency, call your doctor or 911. If you're considering suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK to speak with a skilled trained counselor.RADICALLY GENUINE PODCASTDr. Roger McFillin / Radically Genuine WebsiteYouTube @RadicallyGenuineTwitter: Roger K. McFillin, Psy.D., ABPPSubstack | Radically Genuine | Dr. Roger McFillinInstagram @radicallygenuineContact Radically Genuine—-----------FREE DOWNLOAD! DISTRESS TOLERANCE SKILLS—----------ADDITIONAL RESOURCES12:00 - Culture's Influence on Perception – On Psychology and Neuroscience14:00 - What is a mental disorder? An exemplar-focused approach - PMC24:00 - When It Comes to Mental Health Problems, The Disability Framework Fails - Mad In America34:00 - "Scientific Nightmare": The Backstory of the "DSM"37:00 - Arnoldo Cantu: Toward a Descriptive Problem-Based Taxonomy for Mental Health: A Nonmedicalized Way Out of the Biomedical Model51:00 - Ethical Human Psychology and Psychiatry | Springer Publishing
6/15/2023
58:16
88. Myths of Mental Illness w/ Chuck Ruby PhD: Part 1
Dr. Chuck Ruby is the Executive Director of the International Society for Ethical Psychology and Psychiatry (ISEPP), a non-profit organization of professionals and consumers of the psychiatric industry. The focus of ISEPP is to challenge the traditional notion of "mental illness" and "mental health," and to call for alternative and humane ways to assess and help those who suffer from emotional distress. He is the author of Smoke and Mirrors: How You Are Being Fooled About Mental Illness - An Insider's Warning To Consumers.Smoke and Mirrors: How You Are Being Fooled About Mental Illness - An Insider's Warning to Consumers: Ruby, ChuckInternational Society for Ethical Psychology and PsychiatryISEPP Director (@ISEPPDirector) / TwitterADDITIONAL RESOURCES20:30 - Psychiatry at a Crossroads? | ISEPP | Ronald Pies21:00 - Awais Aftab | Psychiatry at the Crossroads: The Central Themes24:00 - Incidences of Involuntary Psychiatric Detentions in 25 U.S. States28:00 - Mental Health Screening: Public Service or Dangerous Marketing? | ISEPP35:00 - The Science for Profit Model—How and why corporations influence science and the use of science in policy and practice | PLOS ONE36:00 - The role of stress mindset in shaping cognitive, emotional, and physiological responses to challenging and threatening stress38:00 - Warfighter Advance52:00 - Law Project for Psychiatric Rights52:15 - MindFreedom Shield - MindFreedom International (MFI)
6/8/2023
55:10
87. Loneliness kills
Feelings of loneliness can arise when individuals do not have sufficient social connections or experience limited interactions with others. Loneliness has become a silent epidemic in our modern society, affecting individuals of all ages and backgrounds. But what many don't realize is that loneliness goes beyond mere emotional distress – it can have profound implications for our physical health.ADDITIONAL RESOURCES1:30 - HHS 2023: Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation9:30 - Evolutionary Mechanisms for Loneliness - PMC14:30 - How tech and social media are making us feel lonelier than ever - CNET22:30 - Less in-person social interaction with peers among U.S. adolescents in the 21st century and links to loneliness - Jean M. Twenge, Brian H. Spitzberg, W. Keith Campbell, 201924:30 - What Is Phubbing? Why It's Bad for Relationships and Mental Health | Time28:00 - Fear of missing out: A brief overview of origin, theoretical underpinnings and relationship with mental health - PMC32:00 - Cyrano de Bergerac (play) - Wikipedia35:00 - Exploring the Relationship Between Loneliness, Materialism, and Life Satisfaction in a Western Context: the Moderating Role of Gender37:00 - Buyer's remorse - Wikipedia39:00 - Stop Suffering by Giving Up Your Attack Thoughts | Psychology Today41:00 - Conversations With God : An Uncommon Dialogue: Neale Donald Walsch51:00 - The Paradox of Choice - The Decision Lab56:00 - Why People Cheat: Ashley Madison Study Challenges Long-Held Beliefs About Infidelity
6/1/2023
1:10:50
86. Blind faith in the medical authority has ended
Dr. Susan Hannan returns as a guest to discuss flaws in scientific medical research and the broad definition of evidence-based care, leading to eroded trust in medical authority. We explore publication bias and concerns over medical guidelines, emphasizing the need for increased patient engagement. By highlighting these issues, we aim to raise awareness, encourage transparent research practices, and foster a more inclusive healthcare system.ADDITIONAL RESOURCES2:00 - Joe Rogan Experience #1979 - Dr. Aseem Malhotra - JRE Podcast3:00 - Dr Aseem Malhotra3:30 - How to survive the medical misinformation mess - Ioannidis - 2017 - European Journal of Clinical Investigation - Wiley Online Library6:30 - Evidence-Based Practice in Psychology10:00 - A Guide to Understanding High Quality Research - Thera Health12:00 - Types of Study Designs in Health Research: Evidence Hierarchy - The Analysis Factor19:00 - Longitudinal Study | Definition, Approaches & Examples24:00 - P-Value: What It Is, How to Calculate It, and Why It Matters26:00 - Suicidal Events in the Treatment for Adolescents with Depression Study (TADS) - PMC31:00 - Peer review: a flawed process at the heart of science and journals - PMC38:30 - Implementation Challenges to TADS Cognitive Behavioral Therapy41:00 - Depression among children by gender U.S. 2013-2019 | Statista.42:30 - Screening for Depression and Suicide Risk in Children and Adolescents: US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement52:30 - A Guide to Reading Health Care News Stories | Medical Devices and Equipment | JAMA Internal Medicine
5/25/2023
1:11:55
85. Ending Antidepressant Deaths: A Mother’s response to tragedy
Kristina Kaiser, a passionate drug safety advocate, shares her personal story about her daughter's medical harm. Through her heartbreaking experience, Kristina aims to raise awareness and prevent others from going through similar struggles. She highlights the pressing issue of antidepressant deaths and emphasizes the importance of doctors taking a more cautious approach instead of blindly prescribing these medications. Kristina Kaiser (@AkathisiaRx) / TwitterNetherworld: The Tragic Consequences of Prescription PillsADDITIONAL RESOURCES5:00 - Kidnapped: Natalie's Story | RxISK7:00 - Duty to Warn: Antidepressant Black Box Suicidality Warning Is Empirically Justified14:00 - What Is Triangulation in Psychology?22:00 - Mental Health Professionals Learn That Suicide Can Be A Medication Side Effect22:30 - Medication-Induced Suicides are Adverse Drug Events, Not Deaths of Despair26:00 - Demystifying serotonin syndrome (or serotonin toxicity) - PMC28:30 - Antidepressant-induced akathisia-related homicides associated with diminishing mutations in metabolizing genes of the CYP450 family | PGPM36:00 - What Is Contributory Negligence and Does It Impact Your Case39:30 - Restoring the two pivotal fluoxetine trials in children and adolescents with depression46:00 - Sen. Tim Kaine - Virginia Open Secrets46:15 - As Pick for No. 2, Tim Kaine Sees Gifts Come Under Scrutiny - The New York Times50:00 - FIDDAMAN BLOG: Guest Post: Let's Bring Akathisia Out of the Darkness58:00 - MISSD
About Radically Genuine Podcast with Dr. Roger McFillin
In therapy, Radically Genuine is reached when one is being truly authentic, communicating freely and openly as equals.
The Radically Genuine podcast strives to do just that. We will question areas of mental health, culture, societal norms and what is truly needed to improve the lives of others.
Dr. Roger McFillin is a clinical psychologist and board certified in Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology.