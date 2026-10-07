Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessCLOSER with Rachel Lim
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
CLOSER with Rachel Lim
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

CLOSER with Rachel Lim

Rachel Lim
BusinessEducation
CLOSER with Rachel Lim
Latest episode

85 episodes

  • CLOSER with Rachel Lim

    Raising Conscious Humans: Raising Children With an Inner Compass

    10/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    When do children stop trusting themselves?

    They start out asking why about everything. They know what they like. They challenge us. They follow their curiosity without wondering whether they’re doing it “right”. And then, somewhere along the way, many start looking outside themselves for the answers.

    In the 2nd episode of Raising Conscious Humans, I sit down again with Hwee Keng Maeder, mother of three boys, including Singapore’s youngest Olympic medallist, Max Maeder, to talk about how we protect that inner compass instead of slowly overriding it. She tells me, “You can’t want to raise a curious child that doesn’t challenge you. Then it’s not a curious child.”

    We talk about knowing when to step in and when not to rescue, including why she resisted bringing her youngest home from a summer camp in Greece even when he called every day asking to leave. We also talk about giving children real responsibility, letting them face consequences, and creating different “pockets” where they can build confidence and self-worth, so their whole identity doesn’t rest on our approval or how well they perform.

    And I share a moment with Ollie that made me realise how easily our children’s struggles can start to feel like a reflection of us.

    At the heart of it is one question:

    How do we raise children who can trust themselves?

    Chapters

    00:00:00 Introduction
    00:02:00 Curious Child vs. Compliant Child
    00:03:38 It’s Okay to Say, “Not Right Now”
    00:04:49 Honouring the Child’s Agenda, Not Ours
    00:08:52 How Good Intentions Can Kill Curiosity
    00:11:47 Creating a Safe Space for Questions and Discernment
    00:15:11 When to Sit With Discomfort Instead of Rescuing
    00:19:11 “Is This for Them, or Is This for Me?”
    00:23:21 When Our Child’s Struggle Feels Like Our Failure
    00:27:45 Giving Children Space to Build Their Own Confidence
    00:33:48 Letting Children Face Consequences
    00:37:40 Raising Conscious Humans, Not Compliant Ones
    00:39:01 The Mindset Shift That Changes How We Parent

    Follow CLOSER on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/closerwithrach/

    Follow Rachel here:  https://www.instagram.com/ms_rach/
  • CLOSER with Rachel Lim

    #61: Dr. Ramani: The Signs of a Narcissistic Relationship & How Not to Lose Yourself

    09/29/2026 | 39 mins.
    The word narcissist gets thrown around a lot. But what does narcissism actually look like in a relationship, and what happens to us when we spend too long trying to manage someone else? In this episode of CLOSER, I sit down with clinical psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Ramani Durvasula to unpack narcissism beyond the label: the subtle signs we often miss, why narcissistic people can be so charming to the outside world, and why the people closest to them can have a completely different experience.

    We talk about what it feels like to walk on eggshells, to second-guess what you say, to give endlessly but feel unsupported in return, and how, over time, you can begin silencing parts of yourself just to keep the peace. Dr. Ramani also shares why we cannot change another person's narcissism, what healthy boundaries and realistic expectations can look like, and why compassion for someone else should not require abandoning yourself. We explore healing, self-blame, healthy ego, social media, and how we can raise children with a stronger sense of who they are.

    One idea from this conversation stayed with me: more than one thing can be true at the same time. You can love someone and still be hurt by them. You can see the good in them and acknowledge that their behaviour may not change. And sometimes, healing begins with seeing the relationship for what it is, rather than continuing to believe that if we just love better, give more, or say the right thing, we can make it different.

    Chapters

    00:00:00 Introduction
    00:01:26 What Is Narcissism, Really?
    00:03:57 Narcissism Is a Spectrum
    00:06:12 How Dr. Ramani Recognised Narcissism in Her Own Life
    00:08:42 What a Narcissistic Relationship Actually Feels Like
    00:12:49 Is Social Media Fueling Narcissism?
    00:15:16 How to Raise Children With a Strong Sense of Self
    00:19:30 Can a Narcissist Actually Change?
    00:21:26 How to Stop Blaming Yourself and Set Boundaries
    00:24:36 The Biggest Myths About Narcissism
    00:26:12 Healthy Ego vs. Narcissism
    00:27:49 When Compassion Becomes Self-Abandonment
    00:30:10 “It’s Not You”
    00:32:04 Be Their Parent, Not Their Peer
    00:35:53 What Dr. Ramani Wants You to Know About Narcissism

    Follow Rachel here: https://www.instagram.com/doctorramani?stkn=MWcxZXNwdng3YzZteA==

    Follow Dr. Ramani Durvasula here:
    https://doctor-ramani.com/
  • CLOSER with Rachel Lim

    Raising Conscious Humans: Raising the Child You Have, Not the Child You Want

    09/15/2026 | 43 mins.
    Hwee Keng said: “There is a personality in that small human being... you don’t know the settings. First, I think you need to find out the settings.”
    As parents, we spend so much energy shaping who we hope our children will become, and perhaps not enough time discovering who they already are.
    What struck me about Hwee Keng is how much of her parenting has been about unlearning her own expectations. She even caught herself once after feeling disappointed that Max didn’t win a competition, and realised some of that disappointment was about her own ego.
    That hit me. Because maybe the work is not raising the child we imagined, but learning to really see the child in front of us.
    In this episode, we talk about curiosity over performance, giving children real agency, the difference between “you’ve got this” and “we’ve got you,” responsibility, consequences, and what it means to raise children who are truly fit for life.

    Follow CLOSER on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/closerwithrach/
    Follow Rachel here: https://www.instagram.com/ms_rach/
  • CLOSER with Rachel Lim

    #60: SG's Fastest Woman on What Success Never Taught Her

    08/11/2026 | 47 mins.
    Before Shanti Pereira became Singapore's fastest woman, before she made history on some of the world's biggest stages, she was a ten-year-old girl who lost a few races in primary school and wanted to quit.

    That's where we begin. Not with the medals, but with the moments most people never see. Losing both her scholarships within the same week at 22 and sharing, "It really felt like rejection." Getting injured in an Olympic year after achieving her dream of qualifying for Paris on merit, and wondering if she'd even make it to the start line. The unglamorous discipline of showing up on the days she didn't feel like it at all.

    What struck me most wasn't Shanti's list of achievements.. it was the way she spoke about identity. About learning not to tie her self-worth to success or failure. About protecting her peace. And about choosing, again and again, not to give up when things get hard.

    At the end of every season, whether it's been a good one or a difficult one, she asks herself: "Did I show up?" I think that's a question all of us need from time to time.

    I hope you'll enjoy this conversation with Shanti Pereira.

    Chapters

    00:00:00 Meet Shanti Pereira: The Woman Behind Singapore’s Fastest Sprint
    00:01:20 Growing Up in the Shadow of Track and Field
    00:03:46 The Childhood Lesson That Changed Everything
    00:05:27 Grounded Advice For Her Younger Self
    00:06:54 Facing Rejection: Losing Two Scholarships in a Single Week
    00:09:14 Defying Failure and Choosing Resilience
    00:12:40 Managing Olympic Dreams Amidst Physical Injuries
    00:18:09 Staying Grounded: Body Care, Aging, and Reconnecting With Her "Why"
    00:20:23 Choosing Stillness Over Chaos at the Starting Line
    00:25:12 Tuning Out Public Pressure to Protect Your Joy
    00:27:56 How to Reset Your Mindset After a Bad Race
    00:30:48 The Powerful Advice That Stayed With Her
    00:31:33 Finding Her Identity Beyond Winning and Losing
    00:34:23 The Unseen Work and Human Side of Elite Performance
    00:36:17 Choosing Consistency and Building Unshakable Habits
    00:37:36 Shanti Pereira’s Definition of a Champion
    00:39:19 Inspiring the Next Generation of Athletes
    00:40:13 Sacrificing Her 20s: Choosing a Different Path Without Regret
    00:41:23 Entering a Milestone Decade and Looking Toward Her Next Era
    00:43:35 Shanti Pereira’s Recovery Rituals and Wellness Staples
    00:45:18 The Message She Hopes to Leave Behind
    00:46:05 Staying True to Herself Beyond the Spotlight
    00:46:41 Final Reflections

    Follow Rachel here: https://www.instagram.com/ms_rach/

    Follow Shanti Pereira here: https://www.instagram.com/vshantipereira/
  • CLOSER with Rachel Lim

    #59: What Success Never Prepared Me For with Ingck

    07/22/2026 | 59 mins.
    Most people know Ing as the founder of INGU - the skincare brand that sold out 30,000 units in three minutes with zero advertising. The trusted voice who built a community of millions by doing the one thing his industry often punishes: telling the truth.
    But this conversation isn't really about skincare.. it's about what happens after you build something people believe in. The weight of carrying other people's trust. The loneliness of being misunderstood. The panic attacks that made him think he was dying. The goodbye video he filmed, edited, and still hasn't had the courage to post.
    For the first time, Ing shares what was happening behind the scenes during one of the biggest seasons of his life, and how it changed the way he thinks about ambition, happiness and success itself. We also talk about the person who answered the phone from a surgery room when Ing thought he was going to die on the floor of a café, and why that relationship ultimately reshaped his definition of what really matters.
    I left this conversation seeing success a little differently. I hope you do too.

    Follow Rachel here:  https://www.instagram.com/ms_rach/
    Follow Ing here: https://www.instagram.com/ingck/
    Follow Ingu Skin here: https://www.instagram.com/inguskin/
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About CLOSER with Rachel Lim
CLOSER with Rachel Lim is about the conversations beneath the surface. Rachel sits down with people who fascinate her to explore not just what they’ve done, but what has shaped who they are: the experiences, relationships, contradictions, failures, beliefs and questions that have made them who they are today. Alongside long-form conversations are personal reflections from Rachel on what she is learning, unlearning and seeing differently in her own life. There may not always be a clear answer.. but perhaps the point is to come away seeing someone differently, seeing ourselves differently, and feeling a little closer. To ourselves. To each other. To what matters.
Podcast website
BusinessEducationEntrepreneurshipPersonal JournalsSelf-ImprovementSociety & Culture

Listen to CLOSER with Rachel Lim, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:14:40 PM
A company fromMADSACK