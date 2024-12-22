Rachel Maddow Presents – your podcast destination to discover, rediscover and binge all of Rachel Maddow’s chart-topping original podcasts in one place. Enjoy “Bag Man,” “Déjà News,” and “Ultra” – and Rachel’s new podcasts to come. Listen to all episodes of Rachel Maddow Presents now completely free, or subscribe to MSNBC Premium on Apple Podcasts to listen ad-free: apple.co/msnbcpremium
1:35
Ultra - S2, Ep. 8: Mystery Man
With the backing of an eccentric billionaire and powerful voices on the American far-right, a high-stakes effort to make Sen. Joseph McCarthy president surfaces at the Republican convention, as the years-long manhunt for American fascist Francis Yockey finally reaches its strange and dramatic end. Francis Yockey and Joe McCarthy become martyr figures for an ascendant and aggressive ultra-right intent on reshaping American life and politics for decades to come.This story/episode contains descriptions that reference self-harm. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.This episode was originally published on August 5, 2024.
1:11:46
Ultra - S2, Ep. 7: Mobilized
With Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy facing the most serious challenge of his political life -- a looming censure vote in the U.S. Senate -- McCarthy's most fervent supporters raise up an army to fight in his defense. The effort, which draws together mainstream Republicans and McCarthy's most radical followers on the ultra right, will involve threats of violence, harassment, and an armed show of force on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.This episode was originally published on July 29, 2024.
50:32
Ultra - S2, Ep. 6: Under Pressure
As Sen. Joseph McCarthy's activities -- and his troubling connections to those on the ultra right -- are exposed in the press, Democratic Sen. Lester Hunt launches a final effort to take McCarthy on and rein in his abuses. In response, McCarthy and his allies launch a coordinated blackmail campaign against Hunt, using his own family, that will ultimately end in tragedy.This episode contains descriptions that reference self-harm. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.This episode was originally published on July 22, 2024.
52:55
Ultra - S2, Ep. 5: Coming Home
'The U.S. government’s search for American fascist Francis Yockey picks up steam as Yockey secretly returns home to America and joins forces with the growing pro-Nazi American ultra right. With investigators continually one step behind, Yockey suddenly turns up alongside one of the country's most powerful political figures who is ascending toward the height of his powers.This episode was originally published on July 15, 2024.
