The Unicorns of the WNBA

There were so many close WNBA games this week and Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson are here to break them down. From the Indiana Fever almost pulling off a massive upset against the Las Vegas Aces to the Chicago Sky rallying back from a 19-point deficit to defeat New York Liberty, there's plenty to talk about on this week's episode of "Queens of the Court." Plus, Sheryl and Jordan give some flowers to three players who have had a monumental impact to kick off the 2023 WNBA season: Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Lexie Brown.