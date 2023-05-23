Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Queens of the Court
Queens of the Court

WNBA and Audacy are proud to publish the premiere WNBA podcast - Queens of the Court.  Hosted by hoops legend Sheryl Swoopes and women's sports journalist Jorda... More
WNBA and Audacy are proud to publish the premiere WNBA podcast - Queens of the Court.  Hosted by hoops legend Sheryl Swoopes and women's sports journalist Jorda... More

  • We're All Fighting To Be Respected (feat. Bigggg Lo)
    On this episode of "Queens of the Court," co-hosts Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson celebrate Juneteenth with a special guest: Lauren "Lo" Dreher (aka @BiggggLo). They discuss Lo's role in diversifying WNBA media, plus they give some flowers to five players who have been killing it recently. Plus, with charter flights still in the news, Jordan shares a history lesson on when and how NBA teams started chartering players to games. (If you're interested in learning more, you can read Lindsay Gibbs' original reporting on the history of NBA charters via this link: https://www.powerplays.news/p/fromthearchives-how-charter-flights) If you're loving "Queens of the Court," remember to rate and review the show so other WNBA fans can find us too! And if there's anything you want to hear Jordan and Sheryl discuss -- or any feedback you want to provide -- you can reach us at our listener email address: [email protected]
    6/20/2023
    57:15
  • We Were Just Grateful To Have A League
    On this week's episodes of "Queens of the Court," hosts Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson unpack the incident at the Dallas Airport when Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were harassed by a YouTuber, the renewed calls for league-wide charter flights, and the WNBA jersey retirement ceremonies for Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles. Plus, they examine a controversial tweet that re-ignited a conversation on racial bias in WNBA media. If you're loving "Queens of the Court," remember to rate and review the show so other WNBA fans can find us too! And if there's anything you want to hear Jordan and Sheryl discuss -- or any feedback you want to provide -- you can reach us at our listener email address: [email protected]
    6/13/2023
    42:01
  • The Unicorns of the WNBA
    There were so many close WNBA games this week and Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson are here to break them down. From the Indiana Fever almost pulling off a massive upset against the Las Vegas Aces to the Chicago Sky rallying back from a 19-point deficit to defeat New York Liberty, there's plenty to talk about on this week's episode of "Queens of the Court." Plus, Sheryl and Jordan give some flowers to three players who have had a monumental impact to kick off the 2023 WNBA season: Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Lexie Brown. If you're loving "Queens of the Court," remember to rate and review the show so other WNBA fans can find us! And if there's anything you want to hear Jordan and Sheryl discuss -- or any feedback you want to provide -- you can reach us at our brand new listener email address: [email protected]
    6/6/2023
    46:02
  • Don't Be One Of Those People
    It was a busy week in the WNBA and Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson are here to break it all down. In this episode, they discuss everything from the Las Vegas Aces' championship ring ceremony to the Indiana Fever winning their first game in nearly a year (!) to a controversial tweet about Fever guard Lexie Hull. Plus, they discuss what Tanisha Wright had to say about why Atlanta Dream rookie Laeticia Amihere hasn't yet stepped on the court. If you're loving "Queens of the Court," remember to rate and review the show so other WNBA fans can find us! And if there's anything you want to hear Jordan and Sheryl discuss -- or any feedback you want to provide -- you can reach us at our brand new listener email address: [email protected]
    5/30/2023
    39:42
  • Stew York City
    The 2023 WNBA season has arrived! In this week's episode of "Queens of the Court," hosts Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson break down the opening weekend of games, from Brittney Griner's homecoming to Breanna Stewart's 45-point performance. Plus, Sheryl and Jordan share their "way too early" predictions for end-of-season awards.
    5/23/2023
    59:52

About Queens of the Court

WNBA and Audacy are proud to publish the premiere WNBA podcast - Queens of the Court.  Hosted by hoops legend Sheryl Swoopes and women's sports journalist Jordan Ligons Robinson - the weekly show combines news and information, stats, as well as in-depth interview segments with some of the most notable names in and around the WNBA, and deep dives on the history of the game and its pro teams
