E33 The Power of the Phototherapy Patch with Rachel Maurice M.D.

Rachel Maurice is a Canadian Medical Doctor who worked as an Anesthesiologist for 20 years in Canada. She left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease rather than only treating symptoms.With almost 30 years experience in the western medical system, she has realized the holes and gaps in mainstream medicine and changed the course of her learning. She has gathered together the skills that have been most beneficial to create a tool box from which she draws from based on your needs.In addition to the years of education and experience in conventional medicine, she has extensive research and experiential learning of alternative approaches including: Applied Quantum Biology, Holographic Memory Resolution (a unique trauma release method), Self Sabotage Mindset Coaching, Breathwork and Medical Intuition. Most recently, she dove into a revolutionary technology company called Lifewave. She is witnessing transformations in the health of people like nothing she has ever seen in her 30 years in the conventional medical system, and she wants to share this with the world. This is our 2nd episode with Rachel, be sure to listen to episode 20 to hear her story. This episode is focused on the Lifewave phototherapy patch. Find Rachel:Website: https://www.rachelmauricemd.com/ Lifewave: https://www.rachelmauricemd.com/lifewaveInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachel_maurice_md/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rachel.maurice.94