Laura Kissmann & Andeea Rae
  • E36 Understanding Turbo Cancer through the Lens of Jack Kruse - A Clarion Call for all Healers
    Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who focuses on the study of physics, light, water, magnetism, electricity and mitochondria. He had an awakening in 2007 when he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee at 6’2”, 357 lbs. This led to his current studies of Quantum Physics. He ultimately concluded that modern medicine lacked a deep understanding of how humans function in relation to the natural world.In 2013 he wrote, Epi-Paleo Rx: The Prescription for Disease Reversal and Optimal Health. In addition to being a neurosurgeon and author, Kruse is CEO of Kruse Longevity Center, a health and wellness company dedicated to helping patients avoid the healthcare burdens we typically encounter as we age. His blog continues to reveal new insights on health exclusive to Kruse’s ongoing research.If you are new to Uncle Jack you can listen to the following podcasts that were mentioned for more context: Tetragrammaton - Jack Kruse, Andrew Huberman Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK9_j6fa2P4&ab_channel=TetragrammatonwithRickRubinTetragrammaton - Jack Kruse, Andrew Huberman Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lBAcUMGIeI&ab_channel=TetragrammatonwithRickRubinDanny Jones Podcast - Jack Kruse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiBFtwbyv44&t=2s&ab_channel=DannyJonesBig Dharma - Jack Kruse: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5hvwya74d7XRdzqzDswPgj?si=GTcOQW2RSEq_r3_iT77n9A Find Uncle Jack:Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DrJackKruseWebsite: https://jackkruse.com/IG: https://www.instagram.com/drjackkruse/X: https://x.com/DrJackKruse https://vivarays.com/QUANTUMHEALTHYCODE: QUANTUMHEALTHY▲Find Andeea:https://www.instagram.com/andeearae/https://www.andeearae.com/DISCOUNT CODES:▲ Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/3ExpOAt ▲ Blue Bottle Love: https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=1070Code: ANDEEARAE for 9% off▲ CeraThrive: https://bit.ly/3C1AWV1 Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ BodyBio:  https://bodybio.com/?ref=andeearae Code: ANDEEARAE for 20% off▲ Shield Your Body: https://tidd.ly/3z1Opev Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ MEA Water Device: https://meawater.com/andeearaeCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Midwest Red Light Therapy bit.ly/3UPr5Y4Code: andeearae for 10% off▲ EMR TEK https://www.emr-tek.com/ANDEEA91159Code: ANDEEA91159 for 15% off🕊️Find Laura:https://www.instagram.com/lkwellness/https://laurakissmannwellness.com/DISCOUNT CODES:Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/daylight-lkwellnessMidwest Red Light Therapy 🕊️Code: for 10% offBlock Blue Light: Code: LKW-BBLShield Your Body: Code: LKWellnessMEA Water: https://meawater.com/lkwellness Code: LKW:MEAMusic Credit: Devon KissmannThis podcast is for educational purposes only.
  • E35 How to Bulletproof yourself from Propaganda and Mind Control with Jason Christoff
    Jason Christoff is a Canadian health advocate, educator, and researcher in behavioral psychology, widely recognized for his outspoken stance on medical freedom and his insights into the psychological impact of media on public perception. With a research background in health sciences and psychology, Christoff has spent years studying how societal behaviors are influenced by media and authority, particularly during times of crisis.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Christoff emerged as a prominent voice in global health debates, speaking at COVID hearings and conferences around the world, including influential platforms such as the Romanian Palace of Parliament, the US Senate and The EU Parliament. His focus on exposing the effects of media mind control and the manipulation of public behavior has resonated with those concerned about governmental overreach and the suppression of alternative perspectives on health and freedom.Christoff's work highlights the importance of critical thinking and individual autonomy in the face of widespread propaganda. Through his speeches, writings, and public appearances, he continues to advocate for personal responsibility, informed decision-making, and a greater understanding of the psychological techniques used to influence society.Find Jason:Website: https://www.jchristoff.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonchristoff1/Email: [email protected] ▲Find Andeea:https://www.instagram.com/andeearae/https://www.instagram.com/quantumpages/https://www.andeearae.com/DISCOUNT CODES:▲ Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/3ExpOAt ▲ Blue Bottle Love: https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=1070Code: ANDEEARAE for 9% off▲ CeraThrive: https://bit.ly/3C1AWV1 Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ BodyBio:  https://bodybio.com/?ref=andeearae Code: ANDEEARAE for 20% off▲ Shield Your Body: https://tidd.ly/3z1Opev Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ MEA Water Device: https://meawater.com/andeearaeCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Ra Optics bit.ly/44P7cFhCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ VivaRays bit.ly/3WNtLYXCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Midwest Red Light Therapy bit.ly/3UPr5Y4Code: andeearae for 10% off▲ EMR TEK https://www.emr-tek.com/ANDEEA91159Code: ANDEEA91159 for 15% off🕊️Find Laura:https://www.instagram.com/lkwellness/https://laurakissmannwellness.com/DISCOUNT CODES:Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/daylight-lkwellnessViva Rays 🕊️Code: for 10% offMidwest Red Light Therapy 🕊️Code: for 10% offBlock Blue Light: Code: LKW-BBLShield Your Body: Code: LKWellnessMEA Water: https://meawater.com/lkwellness Code: LKW:MEAMusic Credit: Devon KissmannThis
  • E34 Oksana Hansen - A Melanoma Journey Healing with the Sun
    Oksana Hansen is a Certified Applied Quantum Biology Practitioner, she helps others regain control of their health by tapping into their body's natural healing capacities. She is the founder of Quantum Lens Wellness, a sanctuary where she is passionately committed to guiding individuals on the life-changing path to holistic health and longevity. She is known for her retreats and Quantum Lens Method. Oksana has a courageous and inspiring story of healing from Melanoma using quantum biology that she shares with us in this episode.  Find Oksana:Website: https://www.quantumlenswellness.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quantumlenswellness/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QuantumLensWellness▲Find Andeea:https://www.instagram.com/andeearae/https://www.instagram.com/quantumpages/https://www.andeearae.com/DISCOUNT CODES:▲ Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/3ExpOAt ▲ Blue Bottle Love: https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=1070Code: ANDEEARAE for 9% off▲ CeraThrive: https://bit.ly/3C1AWV1 Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ BodyBio:  https://bodybio.com/?ref=andeearae Code: ANDEEARAE for 20% off▲ Shield Your Body: https://tidd.ly/3z1Opev Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ MEA Water Device: https://meawater.com/andeearaeCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Ra Optics bit.ly/44P7cFhCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ VivaRays bit.ly/3WNtLYXCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Midwest Red Light Therapy bit.ly/3UPr5Y4Code: andeearae for 10% off▲ EMR TEK https://www.emr-tek.com/ANDEEA91159Code: ANDEEA91159 for 15% off🕊️Find Laura:https://www.instagram.com/lkwellness/https://laurakissmannwellness.com/DISCOUNT CODES:Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/daylight-lkwellnessViva Rays 🕊️Code: for 10% offMidwest Red Light Therapy 🕊️Code: for 10% offBlock Blue Light: Code: LKW-BBLShield Your Body: Code: LKWellnessMEA Water: https://meawater.com/lkwellness Code: LKW:MEAMusic Credit: Devon KissmannThis podcast is for educational purposes only. 
  • E33 The Power of the Phototherapy Patch with Rachel Maurice M.D.
    Rachel Maurice is a Canadian Medical Doctor who worked as an Anesthesiologist for 20 years in Canada. She left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease rather than only treating symptoms.With almost 30 years experience in the western medical system, she has realized the holes and gaps in mainstream medicine and changed the course of her learning. She has gathered together the skills that have been most beneficial to create a tool box from which she draws from based on your needs.In addition to the years of education and experience in conventional medicine, she has extensive research and experiential learning of alternative approaches including: Applied Quantum Biology, Holographic Memory Resolution (a unique trauma release method), Self Sabotage Mindset Coaching, Breathwork and Medical Intuition. Most recently, she dove into a revolutionary technology company called Lifewave. She is witnessing transformations in the health of people like nothing she has ever seen in her 30 years in the conventional medical system, and she wants to share this with the world. This is our 2nd episode with Rachel, be sure to listen to episode 20 to hear her story. This episode is focused on the Lifewave phototherapy patch. Find Rachel:Website: https://www.rachelmauricemd.com/ Lifewave: https://www.rachelmauricemd.com/lifewaveInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachel_maurice_md/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rachel.maurice.94 ▲Find Andeea:https://www.instagram.com/andeearae/https://www.instagram.com/quantumpages/https://www.andeearae.com/DISCOUNT CODES:▲ Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/3ExpOAt ▲ Blue Bottle Love: https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=1070Code: ANDEEARAE for 9% off▲ CeraThrive: https://bit.ly/3C1AWV1 Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ BodyBio:  https://bodybio.com/?ref=andeearae Code: ANDEEARAE for 20% off▲ Shield Your Body: https://tidd.ly/3z1Opev Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ MEA Water Device: https://meawater.com/andeearaeCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Ra Optics bit.ly/44P7cFhCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ VivaRays bit.ly/3WNtLYXCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Midwest Red Light Therapy bit.ly/3UPr5Y4Code: andeearae for 10% off▲ EMR TEK https://www.emr-tek.com/ANDEEA91159Code: ANDEEA91159 for 15% off🕊️Find Laura:https://www.instagram.com/lkwellness/https://laurakissmannwellness.com/DISCOUNT CODES:Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/daylight-lkwellnessViva Rays 🕊️Code: for 10% offMidwest Red Light Therapy 🕊️Code: for 10% offBlock Blue Light: Code: LKW-BBLShield Your Body: Code: LKWellnessMEA Water: 
  • E32 Jim Laird - The Fundamentals of Quantum Health from a Fitness Legend
    Jim Laird is an experienced strength and conditioning and health coach. Since 1997, he has empowered clients from diverse backgrounds to achieve their goals. From everyday individuals to professional athletes in the NFL, CFL, LPGA, and MLB, Jim helps clients unlock their potential. He's renowned for delivering exceptional outcomes efficiently, focusing on optimal health along with strength. With his motto, "Training Smarter, Not Harder," Jim's approach has earned praise from experts. He brings a unique coaching style that combines fitness, nature, and outdoor activities for overall well-being. He lives in Nicaragua where he is building a gym on the beach to allow people to focus on their strength in an environment that is healthy.Find Jim:https://www.vitalitybrotherhood.com/https://www.instagram.com/gymlaird/ ▲Find Andeea:https://www.instagram.com/andeearae/https://www.instagram.com/quantumpages/https://www.andeearae.com/DISCOUNT CODES:▲ Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/3ExpOAt ▲ Blue Bottle Love: https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=1070Code: ANDEEARAE for 9% off▲ CeraThrive: https://bit.ly/3C1AWV1 Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ BodyBio:  https://bodybio.com/?ref=andeearae Code: ANDEEARAE for 20% off▲ Shield Your Body: https://tidd.ly/3z1Opev Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ MEA Water Device: https://meawater.com/andeearaeCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Ra Optics bit.ly/44P7cFhCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ VivaRays bit.ly/3WNtLYXCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Midwest Red Light Therapy bit.ly/3UPr5Y4Code: andeearae for 10% off▲ EMR TEK https://www.emr-tek.com/ANDEEA91159Code: ANDEEA91159 for 15% off🕊️Find Laura:https://www.instagram.com/lkwellness/https://laurakissmannwellness.com/DISCOUNT CODES:Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/daylight-lkwellnessViva Rays 🕊️Code: for 10% offMidwest Red Light Therapy 🕊️Code: for 10% offBlock Blue Light: Code: LKW-BBLShield Your Body: Code: LKWellnessMEA Water: https://meawater.com/lkwellness Code: LKW:MEAMusic Credit: Devon KissmannThis podcast is for educational purposes only. 
About Quantum Healthy

This podcast demystified Quantum Biology for general health and recovery from addictions. The goal is to bring you easy to understand principles and practices about the study of Light, Water and Magnetism, so you can take your health into your own hands. 
