E35 How to Bulletproof yourself from Propaganda and Mind Control with Jason Christoff
Jason Christoff is a Canadian health advocate, educator, and researcher in behavioral psychology, widely recognized for his outspoken stance on medical freedom and his insights into the psychological impact of media on public perception. With a research background in health sciences and psychology, Christoff has spent years studying how societal behaviors are influenced by media and authority, particularly during times of crisis.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Christoff emerged as a prominent voice in global health debates, speaking at COVID hearings and conferences around the world, including influential platforms such as the Romanian Palace of Parliament, the US Senate and The EU Parliament. His focus on exposing the effects of media mind control and the manipulation of public behavior has resonated with those concerned about governmental overreach and the suppression of alternative perspectives on health and freedom.Christoff's work highlights the importance of critical thinking and individual autonomy in the face of widespread propaganda. Through his speeches, writings, and public appearances, he continues to advocate for personal responsibility, informed decision-making, and a greater understanding of the psychological techniques used to influence society.Find Jason:Website: https://www.jchristoff.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonchristoff1/Email: [email protected]
▲Find Andeea:https://www.instagram.com/andeearae/https://www.instagram.com/quantumpages/https://www.andeearae.com/DISCOUNT CODES:▲ Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/3ExpOAt ▲ Blue Bottle Love: https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=1070Code: ANDEEARAE for 9% off▲ CeraThrive: https://bit.ly/3C1AWV1 Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ BodyBio: https://bodybio.com/?ref=andeearae Code: ANDEEARAE for 20% off▲ Shield Your Body: https://tidd.ly/3z1Opev Code: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ MEA Water Device: https://meawater.com/andeearaeCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Ra Optics bit.ly/44P7cFhCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ VivaRays bit.ly/3WNtLYXCode: ANDEEARAE for 10% off▲ Midwest Red Light Therapy bit.ly/3UPr5Y4Code: andeearae for 10% off▲ EMR TEK https://www.emr-tek.com/ANDEEA91159Code: ANDEEA91159 for 15% off🕊️Find Laura:https://www.instagram.com/lkwellness/https://laurakissmannwellness.com/DISCOUNT CODES:Daylight Computer: https://bit.ly/daylight-lkwellnessViva Rays 🕊️Code: for 10% offMidwest Red Light Therapy 🕊️Code: for 10% offBlock Blue Light: Code: LKW-BBLShield Your Body: Code: LKWellnessMEA Water: https://meawater.com/lkwellness Code: LKW:MEAMusic Credit: Devon KissmannThis