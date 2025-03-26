Powered by RND
Pushing Up Lilies

Podcast Pushing Up Lilies
Julie Mattson
Dissect the science behind some of the most spine-tingling, unusual and terrifyingly true crime stories with Julie Mattson, a seasoned Forensic Nurse Death Inve...
True CrimeSociety & CulturePersonal JournalsHealth & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

5 of 139
  • Revisiting Joe 'The Cannibal' Metheny: A Killer’s Deadly Menu
    CONNECT WITH JULIE MATTSON:• Website: https://pushinguplilies.com• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pushinguplilies
    17:22
  • Hairdresser Murder: What Happened to Joleen Cummings?
    25:49
  • Workplace Suicides & the Murder Kroger Case
    25:55
  • Flies, Gnats, Spiders… Oh My! (Listener Favorite Rewind)
    9:52
  • Connecticut ‘Cannibal Killer' Released to Kill Again?
    25:00

About Pushing Up Lilies

Dissect the science behind some of the most spine-tingling, unusual and terrifyingly true crime stories with Julie Mattson, a seasoned Forensic Nurse Death Investigator in this gripping weekly podcast. Julie's unique approach to investigations is informed by her background in nursing, which allows her to provide an in-depth analysis of the medical intricacies and physiological aspects of each case. With her compassionate storytelling and unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, Julie takes you on a thrilling journey into the world of forensic science, shining a light on the intersection of medicine, justice and criminal investigation. In “Pushing Up Lilies,” Julie's expert medical analysis will captivate your imagination and challenge your understanding of the human body's role in solving the most complex and enigmatic criminal case.
