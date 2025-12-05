Purely Public Duck Hunting Podcast

Concealment is KEY! How to blend in with the natural cover wherever you hunt!

Host Chris Kaiser responds to a few listeners requests to share more details on tips and strategies on how to blend in without a permanent blind on public land. Hear details on key ways to stay hidden and undetected by ducks where ever you hunt them. Listeners will learn how important having a backdrop and using shadows along with other veteran lessons learned from chasing waterfowl on public ground.