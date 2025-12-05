Purely Public Duck Hunting Podcast

Jeffrey Duclos - Public Land Duck Hunter from North Carolina
On this episode of the Purely Public podcast, host Chris Kaiser is joined by public land grinder, Jeffrey Duclos from Wilmington, North Carolina.
Jeffrey shares strategies that include inland marshes as well as coastal diver hunts. Originally hailing from Massachusetts he also heads back home for several hunts each season.
Discussions include handling public pressure, inland alligators and a Labradoodle retriever that does it all!

2025 Oklahoma Season Split Update & Rants
Purely Public host Chris Kaiser shares a brief season split update and a few personal rants regarding "shot chasing", the social media influencers, being trolled and a biblical response to being called a hypocrite for his faith in Christ!
Getting Started Retriever Training w/ Matt Kaiser
On this episode of Purely Public - Matt Kaiser jumps back on to discuss his recent purchase of his first hunting retriever and shared details of his training regiment in the first year with his pup.
Listeners can gain some tips and hints on what goes into the daily discipline of training your own working dog and the fulfilling reward of raising a hunting partner for several seasons ahead!
Concealment is KEY! How to blend in with the natural cover wherever you hunt!
Host Chris Kaiser responds to a few listeners requests to share more details on tips and strategies on how to blend in without a permanent blind on public land.
Hear details on key ways to stay hidden and undetected by ducks where ever you hunt them. Listeners will learn how important having a backdrop and using shadows along with other veteran lessons learned from chasing waterfowl on public ground.
Matt Kaiser - KIZEGUY #3 - Growing up with a Public Land Grinder called "Dad"
Purely Public host Chris Kaiser introduces one of his four boys - Matt Kaiser - KIZEGUY #3 to join the podcast sharing life lessons growing up with a father that is a public land duck hunting lunatic!
"MK" talks lessons learned from college baseball that translate back to skills and mindsets for the public duck hunting pursuit!
Listeners will gain some solid insight from a young man that has become highly independent in the chase of staying consistent on public land waterfowl.