859 | Buy or Sell (Way Too) Early Hitting Performers
Aram and Peter talk about Vladdy's unique contract structure before taking a way too early look at some of the early hitting performers and deciding whether they are buying or selling the small sample.
--------
1:05:52
858 | Vladdy Got Paid, A Weird Trade, and Rocktober Back On
Aram and Jack react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing a $500 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays and a shock trade sending Quinn Priester to Milwaukee for a much larger haul than initially anticipated.0:00 Intro3:54 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.15:30 Blake Snell20:55 Spencer Schwellenbach27:29 Quinn Priester35:00 RSN Situation41:44 Rocktober45:50 Max Kranick48:33 Jurrangelo Cjintje53:51 Last Word
--------
54:35
857 | MLB Weekend Roundup: April 4-6
Aram and Peter recap every series from the weekend and share some takeaways from each one!Intro: 0:00Marlins at Braves: 3:45Dbacks at Nationals: 10:45Orioles at Royals: 19:02Astros at Twins 27:13Padres at Cubs 36:40Rays at Rangers: 48:95Guardians at Angels: 1:02:24Dodgers at Phillies 1:14:16Yankees at Pirates: 1:23:44White Sox at Tigers: 1:31:12Blue Jays at Mets: 1:39:49Reds at Brewers: 1:44:43 A's at Rockies: 1:49:41Giants at Mariners: 1:54:14Cardinals at Red Sox: 1:58:47
--------
2:06:55
856 | The Performances That Are Catching Our Eye So Far This Season
Peter and Jack walk through everything on their "agenda" before sending you into the weekend.0:00 Intro10:36 Paul Skenes17:35 Hunter Greene22:00 Zac Gallen28:38 Mason Montgomery34:09 Giants37:40 NL West40:26 AL Central47:30 Superlatives54:27 Last Word
--------
56:16
855 | Extensions for Everyone! Are the Braves in Trouble? + More Headlines
Aram and Peter headline hop, discussing a couple exciting extensions for Jackson Merrill, Garrett Crochet and Kristian Campbell, along with the complete opposite starts from the Braves and Padres. The guys wrap with the Dodgers acquiring speedster Esteury Ruiz and Lance Lynn retiring.Braves: 2:29Jack Leiter: 13:56Jackson Merrill Extension: 18:23Garrett Crochet Extension: 34:27Kristian Campbell Extension: 39:44Dodgers Pickup: 49:15Lance Lynn: 51:55
