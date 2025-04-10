856 | The Performances That Are Catching Our Eye So Far This Season

Peter and Jack walk through everything on their "agenda" before sending you into the weekend.0:00 Intro10:36 Paul Skenes17:35 Hunter Greene22:00 Zac Gallen28:38 Mason Montgomery34:09 Giants37:40 NL West40:26 AL Central47:30 Superlatives54:27 Last Word