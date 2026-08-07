Aila Morin is the founding Chief Marketing Officer of Merit Beauty, one of the fastest-growing brands in the beauty industry. On this episode of Process, host Arielle Thomas sits down with Aila for a rare, in-depth conversation about brand building, marketing strategy, and product development, from Merit's earliest days as an anonymous Instagram account to its most recent Clean Volume mascara launch.



Aila walks through how Merit built a loyal community before the brand even had a name, why the company skipped paid advertising entirely for its first four months, and how a single UX fix increased sales by more than 100%. She also gets candid about product failures, the emotional weight of building something people trust, and why Merit has no interest in using AI in its creative process.



This conversation covers founder transparency, marketing strategy, brand building, product development, and the beauty industry from the inside, a masterclass for anyone building a brand, working in marketing, or curious how one of beauty's most consistent companies actually operates day to day.



INSIDE THE EPISODE:

00:00 — Intro

00:38 — How Merit Came to Be

03:15 — Finding the White Space in Beauty

05:10 — Building a Brand That Doesn't Need the Product

07:17 — Learning to Sell from the Shop Floor

09:46 — The Secret Instagram Account That Became Merit

11:33 — Skipping Paid Ads for Community as a Focus Group

13:12 — Why Great Brands Aren't Built on Virality

16:59 — Reinventing the Foundation Stick

22:13 — Data Over Market Reports: Building Clean Volume

26:11 — The Kaizen Approach to Product Development

29:24 — Story First: How a Launch Actually Gets Built

34:15 — Why Merit Never Starts With the Grid

35:20 — Casting With a Story: Whitney Leavitt & Karen Pittman

38:10 — Self-Doubt Behind the Confidence

40:28 — Owning Polarizing Reviews

42:17 — What Hasn't Worked

44:30 — The Unglamorous Reality of Running Merit

46:22 — Building a Brand That Lasts 100 Years

49:00 — Clean Volume's "See to Believe" Sampling Strategy

50:37 — The Future of Social & Why No AI Creative

52:41 — Arielle's Personal Encounter With Merit

55:36 — Beauty: Shame vs. Belonging



Connect with our Guest:

• Aila Morin on Instagram: @ailamorin

• Merit Beauty on Instagram: @merit

• Website: meritbeauty.com



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