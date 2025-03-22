MAFS S18: Karla Breaks Silence (Blackmail Allegations, Wedding Lies & TRUTH on the Honeymoon)
The reunion gave us nothing, so I'm here to try and deliver on all of the details we really wanted to know as viewers from Karla and her experience with Juan this season, as well as follow up on her reaction to Juan's crash out on social media + all of the recent accusations.
Love is Blind S8 'Secret' Couple Confirmed + Temptation Island Tea
I think the Love is Blind Minneapolis contestants decided that since their season was so boring they needed to go all out post-show on social media. This episode I'm taking you through all of the social media beefs from Love is Blind and Temptation Island.
An End to our Misery: LIB S8 Reunion Recap
Who made the decision Dave's sister should NOT be mic'd up at the reunion??? BETTER YET, who allowed Alex to come to this reunion with all of his allegations? In this episode Antoinette (@msrazzledazzle on TikTok) and I share our frustrations with the season and tell you everything you need to know about the Minneapolis Reunion.
MAFS S18 EP 17 I Is this the Madison & David Show???
Who told producers to use their budget to follow Madison & David at length!? Fire them!
Love is Blind Minneapolis (EP 10-12 RECAP) I The Boys Club
Is Love is Blind setting out to form a new Avengers, but with conservative men? Did Monica's sister ruin her relationship with Joey? Why did Dave have that coat on? Find out all of my thoughts in this episode! WATCH this episode on YouTube if you're a visual!
'Positively Uncensored' is your go-to spot for all things juicy in the Pop Culture and Reality TV Universe. Each episode I bring you the inside scoop from your reality TV favs, serve up the hottest tea in pop culture news, and drop some TV + book reviews. 'Positively Uncensored' is your ultimate entertainment fix, uncensored, and positively addicting!