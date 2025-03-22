MAFS S18: Karla Breaks Silence (Blackmail Allegations, Wedding Lies & TRUTH on the Honeymoon)

The reunion gave us nothing, so I'm here to try and deliver on all of the details we really wanted to know as viewers from Karla and her experience with Juan this season, as well as follow up on her reaction to Juan's crash out on social media + all of the recent accusations. If you loved this episode please take 30 seconds to rate the pod 5 stars - thank you for your support, xxKarla's Website & List of Services: https://karlajco.com/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaa9Yxc4ITBp5q7aQ-pd_wYVoleeoY39bgvnbyJwPmPzek5U7a9vCpzTgCo_aem_3eQ2oEumC0cWgzKopu-3HQFollow Karla on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/____karlaj/Follow Positively Uncensored Podcast on YouTube (& watch the episode): https://www.youtube.com/@positivelyuncensoredpodcastFollow Positively Uncensored Podcast on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/positivelyuncensored/Follow Positively Uncensored Podcast on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@positivelyuncensored?lang=en