Episode 100: Live show

We had an amazing evening celebrating our 100th episode and we hope you enjoy it as an episode. You can also watch the entire event on our youtube channel too! We forgot to read out the poll questions so we've included them below with answers. Thank you all for an amazing 100 episodes and episode 101 will be out in early Feb 2025. Check out our Patreon in the mean time as we grow our community there too ❤️ LIVE SHOW POLL 1. Favourite part of PCP? Advice - 1st Friendship & community - 2nd Jokes and fashion - 3rd 2. If they were to remake Legends of the Fall who should be recast for the role of Tristan (photo of Tristan with this question)? Nick - 49% Billy - 51% 3. Do you feel like you have the right knowledge and resources to guide a growing mind? Yes - 80% No - 20% 4. What is your favourite topic & movie combination? Mean Girls & parenting style