In the first of two reflections about how we can raise beautiful boys Nick and Billy explore some of the amazing reflections, questions and tips from the PCP community. We cover how we can push back against some of the damage patriarchy inflicts on us, how to guide growing minds towards healthier versions of masculinity and the importance of emotional understanding and expression in young boys. We hope you find this helpful and we look forward to diving even deeper in second reflection episode next week.
Episode 103: Fight Club & beautiful boys
Boys and girls learn from a young age that they are different because of how caregivers and our broader society treats them. This inequity is destructive to all of us, especially in regards to mental illness, developmental trauma and intimate partner violence. As heartbreaking as the stories and statistics are there is so much we can do to better guide our growing boys that supports them and all their future relationships. We are really excited to read your reflections, questions and advice to guide a deeper discussion next episode into how we can all do this better.
Episode 102: Connection reflection
In this reflection episode we answer questions about connection from how we do it with ourselves, our partners, newborn babies, dysregulated children and reluctant teens. As always we are humbled by the beautiful reflections, inspired by powerful stories and guided by amazing advice. Thank you PCP and we hope you connect with this latest episode.
Episode 101: Edward Scissorhands & connection
Connection is an important first step in guiding our kids but one that is often misunderstood or missed entirely. In this episode we discuss why it matters and how we can give ourselves the best chance to connect with the kids we care about to guide them through the tough times. We hope you like it and can't wait to hear your reflections, questions and advice.
Episode 100: Live show
We had an amazing evening celebrating our 100th episode and we hope you enjoy it as an episode. You can also watch the entire event on our youtube channel too! We forgot to read out the poll questions so we've included them below with answers. Thank you all for an amazing 100 episodes and episode 101 will be out in early Feb 2025.
LIVE SHOW POLL
1. Favourite part of PCP?
Advice - 1st
Friendship & community - 2nd
Jokes and fashion - 3rd
2. If they were to remake Legends of the Fall who should be recast for the role of Tristan (photo of Tristan with this question)?
Nick - 49%
Billy - 51%
3. Do you feel like you have the right knowledge and resources to guide a growing mind?
Yes - 80%
No - 20%
4. What is your favourite topic & movie combination?
Mean Girls & parenting style
This podcast is about finding the sweetspot between the textbooks and real life when it comes to parenting. Dr Billy (a developmental pediatrician) and Nick (a developing parent) are a couple of dads having honest discussions about parenting day to day
We'll be using iconic TV and cinema scenes from the 80's & 90's to give context to Billy's parenting advice.
