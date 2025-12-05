Open app
PLURIBUS for the Rest of Us
  • PLURIBUS Episode 6 "HDP" - Instant Take
    Our immediate thoughts on Episode 6 of PLURIBUS, "HDP". Don't miss this one but check back in a few days for our full recap and analysis!Watch this podcast in video form ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠!
    --------  
    57:11
  • PLURIBUS Episode 5 "Got Milk" - Full Recap and Review
    Full recap and analysis of Pluribus Season 1 Episode 5 "Got Milk"!They leave ABQCarol vs WolvesPluribus is drinking WHAT!?Watch this podcast in video form ⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!
    --------  
    1:47:02
  • PLURIBUS Episode 5 "Got Milk" - Instant Take
    Our immediate thoughts on Episode 5 of PLURIBUS, "Got Milk". Don't miss this one but check back in a few days for our full recap and analysis!Watch this podcast in video form ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠!
    --------  
    37:17
  • PLURIBUS Episode 4 "Please, Carol" - Full Recap and Review
    Full recap and analysis of Pluribus Season 1 Episode 4 "Please, Carol"!Manousos writes stuffCarol writes stuffCarol doesn't do heroineWatch this podcast in video form ⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠!
    --------  
    1:20:59
  • PLURIBUS Episode 4 "Please, Carol" - Instant Take
    Our immediate thoughts on Episode 4 of PLURIBUS, "Please, Carol". Don't miss this one but check back in a few days for our full recap and analysis!Thank you Adam Does Movies for joining the pod this week!Watch this podcast in video form ⁠⁠here⁠⁠!
    --------  
    30:07

About PLURIBUS for the Rest of Us

Right after each new episode of PLURIBUS, we post our Instant Take with raw, unfiltered reactions, then follow up a few days later with a full recap and analysis. That's TWO episodes per week breaking down Vince Gilligan's brilliant new show!
