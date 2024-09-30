Red Bull Racing’s NEW driver Liam Lawson on Pitstop! The F1 news is out and Liam will be driving alongside Max Verstappen next season & We’ve got him in our flat to chat all about it! The Red Bull seat is a huge opportunity for any driver and its great to see the Red Bull Driver Academy working well! The 2025 Formula 1 season is gonna be amazing! Thank you Red Bull, VCARB for making this episode possible and cheers to Liam for coming to our flat and getting on the fastest lap! Which driver do you want to see take on the simulator next?
51:00
We NAILED our pre-season predictions! 😂
Welcome back to Pitstop! Our favourite time of year is here (besides the start of the F1 season)... It's CHRISTMASSSS!! Obviously sad the F1 is over but after THAT dramatic season, I think we need a couple months off just to recalibrate and reset for next year. From both of us here at Pitstop, we wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! We have an epic guest episode dropping soon so don't miss that.. But apart from that, see you in 2025!
37:36
The gloves are OFF for George and Max in Abu Dhabi 🥊
Welcome back to Pitstop! It's that time one again, yes people we've reached the final race of the season! What an amazing 3 years its been covering this sport. Thanks to everyone who has been around with us for the whole journey! We can't wait to see what happens this weekend, as we know its HEATING UP between George and Max.. Let's see how they handle it on track. Can Mclaren seal the Constructors Championship? Will Jack Doohan kick start his F1 debut on a high?? We'll be back on MONDAY to discuss it all!!
48:32
Crazy F1 News 💥 Will Lewis race in Abu Dhabi?!
Welcome back to Pitstop! This week has been the WEEK for stuff to talk about in F1, with crazy things happening on and off track. Massive congrats to Abbi Pulling for winning the F1 Academy Championship! So much to talk about in this episode.. let's dive in
46:56
Snoop Dogg driving for Cadillac in 2026?! 🤔
Welcome back to Pitstop! We are homeeee 🎉 Back in London and most importantly back on the sofa. We just got back from a mega trip around the world, and the jet lag is real, but we had to hop on the mic 1 time and chat to you amazing lot because its been a minute! Vegas was crazy, but it's good to be back and watching F1 on the TV. Up next.. Qatar 🇶🇦 Let's go!!!
Pitstop Podcast - a space for F1 fans, hosted by F1 fans. Every week we discuss the latest F1 news and give our own opinions on rumours, predictions, and more. Join us every week on our journey as new fans of the sport and strap in as we dive deep into the world of racing.