The gloves are OFF for George and Max in Abu Dhabi 🥊

Welcome back to Pitstop! It's that time one again, yes people we've reached the final race of the season! What an amazing 3 years its been covering this sport. Thanks to everyone who has been around with us for the whole journey! We can't wait to see what happens this weekend, as we know its HEATING UP between George and Max.. Let's see how they handle it on track. Can Mclaren seal the Constructors Championship? Will Jack Doohan kick start his F1 debut on a high?? We'll be back on MONDAY to discuss it all!!