William's Etsy Store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/PermacultureStore



William's Permaculture Design Course - https://patreon.com/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=copyLink



William's Channel - www.youtube.com/@ThePermacultureConsultant



William's Linktree - https://linktr.ee/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=13182d07-8cfe-4e2f-9b52-aa564df0fcf6



Eric Seider's Youtube Channel - http://www.youtube.com/@EricSeider



Eric Seider's Tshirts - https://www.ericseider.com/pimpgear



Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/



Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma

Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off

The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O

Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off

Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d

Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15

15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100

Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm

Promo Code - perma - 10% Off

Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef

Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off

Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3



Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic

Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off

WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100

Promo Code: BILLY100

Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM

Promo Code - perma 10% off

EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM

Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off

Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/

Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off

Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8



If you would prefer to send a check:

Living Soil Foundation

PO Box 2098

Mars Hill, NC 28754

Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma

Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off

Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm

Promo Code: perma

Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma

Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/

Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off

Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html



Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1



Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user