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Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast

Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast
Natural SciencesScience
Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast
Latest episode

521 episodes

  • Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast

    Ep. 475 - How to Make Your Property More Valuable Without Building Anything

    08/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    William's Etsy Store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/PermacultureStore

    William's Permaculture Design Course - https://patreon.com/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=copyLink

    William's Channel - www.youtube.com/@ThePermacultureConsultant

    William's Linktree - https://linktr.ee/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=13182d07-8cfe-4e2f-9b52-aa564df0fcf6

    Eric Seider's Youtube Channel - http://www.youtube.com/@EricSeider

    Eric Seider's Tshirts - https://www.ericseider.com/pimpgear

    Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/

    Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
    Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
    The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
    Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
    Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
    Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
    15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
    Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
    Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
    Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
    Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3

    Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
    Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
    WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
    Promo Code: BILLY100
    Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - perma 10% off
    EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
    Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8

    If you would prefer to send a check:
    Living Soil Foundation
    PO Box 2098
    Mars Hill, NC 28754
    Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code: perma
    Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
    Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
    Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
    Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html

    Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
  • Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast

    Ep. 474 - The Medicinal Mushroom Revolution They Don't Want You to Know About with Sean Hawkins

    08/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Cultivated Mind - https://cultivated-mind.com/
    Promo Code - Bond - 10% off
    Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/
    Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
    Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
    The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
    Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
    Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
    Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
    15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
    Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
    Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
    Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
    Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3
    Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
    Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
    WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
    Promo Code: BILLY100
    Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - perma 10% off
    EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
    Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8
    If you would prefer to send a check:
    Living Soil Foundation
    PO Box 2098
    Mars Hill, NC 28754
    Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code: perma
    Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
    Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
    Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
    Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html
    Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
  • Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast

    Ep. 473 - The Simple Tools I'd Never Be Without

    08/03/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    William's Etsy Store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/PermacultureStore

    William's Permaculture Design Course - https://patreon.com/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=copyLink

    William's Channel - www.youtube.com/@ThePermacultureConsultant

    William's Linktree - https://linktr.ee/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=13182d07-8cfe-4e2f-9b52-aa564df0fcf6

    Eric Seider's Youtube Channel - http://www.youtube.com/@EricSeider

    Eric Seider's Tshirts - https://www.ericseider.com/pimpgear

    Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/

    Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
    Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
    The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
    Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
    Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
    Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
    15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
    Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
    Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
    Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
    Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3

    Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
    Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
    WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
    Promo Code: BILLY100
    Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - perma 10% off
    EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
    Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8

    If you would prefer to send a check:
    Living Soil Foundation
    PO Box 2098
    Mars Hill, NC 28754
    Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code: perma
    Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
    Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
    Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
    Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html

    Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
  • Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast

    Ep. 472 - Why Healthy Soil Makes Healthy People

    07/30/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    William's Etsy Store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/PermacultureStore

    William's Permaculture Design Course - https://patreon.com/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=copyLink

    William's Channel - www.youtube.com/@ThePermacultureConsultant

    William's Linktree - https://linktr.ee/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=13182d07-8cfe-4e2f-9b52-aa564df0fcf6

    Eric Seider's Youtube Channel - http://www.youtube.com/@EricSeider

    Eric Seider's Tshirts - https://www.ericseider.com/pimpgear

    Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/

    Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
    Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
    The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
    Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
    Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
    Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
    15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
    Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
    Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
    Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
    Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3

    Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
    Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
    WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
    Promo Code: BILLY100
    Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - perma 10% off
    EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
    Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8

    If you would prefer to send a check:
    Living Soil Foundation
    PO Box 2098
    Mars Hill, NC 28754
    Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code: perma
    Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
    Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
    Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
    Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html

    Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
  • Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast

    Ep. 471 -The Shocking History Behind Dispensationalism Nobody Talks About

    07/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    George Hobbs Books - https://www.foundationsinfaith.net/radio
    Amazon Link - https://www.amazon.com/Exposing-Dispensationalism-George-Hobbs-Jr/dp/B0H268QV5Z/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
    Flat Earth Files Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-flat-earth-files/id1657288994
    The Fact Hunter Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/mk/podcast/the-fact-hunter/id1533560948
    Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/

    Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
    Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
    The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
    Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
    Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
    Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
    15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
    Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
    Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
    Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
    Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3

    Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
    Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
    WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
    Promo Code: BILLY100
    Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - perma 10% off
    EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
    Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
    Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8

    If you would prefer to send a check:
    Living Soil Foundation
    PO Box 2098
    Mars Hill, NC 28754
    Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
    Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
    Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
    Promo Code: perma
    Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
    Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
    Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
    Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html

    Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
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About Permaculture P.I.M.P.cast
The one and only Permaculture Pimpcast! Join your hosts The Permaculture Pimp Daddy and The Pasture Raised Pimp, in discussions involving all things Permaculture.
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