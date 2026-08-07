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521 episodes
- William's Etsy Store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/PermacultureStore
William's Permaculture Design Course - https://patreon.com/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=copyLink
William's Channel - www.youtube.com/@ThePermacultureConsultant
William's Linktree - https://linktr.ee/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=13182d07-8cfe-4e2f-9b52-aa564df0fcf6
Eric Seider's Youtube Channel - http://www.youtube.com/@EricSeider
Eric Seider's Tshirts - https://www.ericseider.com/pimpgear
Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/
Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3
Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
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WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
Promo Code: BILLY100
Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - perma 10% off
EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8
If you would prefer to send a check:
Living Soil Foundation
PO Box 2098
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
Promo Code: perma
Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html
Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
Ep. 474 - The Medicinal Mushroom Revolution They Don't Want You to Know About with Sean Hawkins08/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Cultivated Mind - https://cultivated-mind.com/
Promo Code - Bond - 10% off
Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/
Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3
Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
Promo Code: BILLY100
Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - perma 10% off
EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8
If you would prefer to send a check:
Living Soil Foundation
PO Box 2098
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
Promo Code: perma
Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html
Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
- William's Etsy Store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/PermacultureStore
William's Permaculture Design Course - https://patreon.com/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=copyLink
William's Channel - www.youtube.com/@ThePermacultureConsultant
William's Linktree - https://linktr.ee/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=13182d07-8cfe-4e2f-9b52-aa564df0fcf6
Eric Seider's Youtube Channel - http://www.youtube.com/@EricSeider
Eric Seider's Tshirts - https://www.ericseider.com/pimpgear
Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/
Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3
Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
Promo Code: BILLY100
Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - perma 10% off
EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8
If you would prefer to send a check:
Living Soil Foundation
PO Box 2098
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
Promo Code: perma
Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html
Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
- William's Etsy Store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/PermacultureStore
William's Permaculture Design Course - https://patreon.com/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=copyLink
William's Channel - www.youtube.com/@ThePermacultureConsultant
William's Linktree - https://linktr.ee/ThePermacultureConsultant?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=13182d07-8cfe-4e2f-9b52-aa564df0fcf6
Eric Seider's Youtube Channel - http://www.youtube.com/@EricSeider
Eric Seider's Tshirts - https://www.ericseider.com/pimpgear
Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/
Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3
Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
Promo Code: BILLY100
Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - perma 10% off
EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8
If you would prefer to send a check:
Living Soil Foundation
PO Box 2098
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
Promo Code: perma
Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html
Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
- George Hobbs Books - https://www.foundationsinfaith.net/radio
Amazon Link - https://www.amazon.com/Exposing-Dispensationalism-George-Hobbs-Jr/dp/B0H268QV5Z/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
Flat Earth Files Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-flat-earth-files/id1657288994
The Fact Hunter Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/mk/podcast/the-fact-hunter/id1533560948
Perma Pastures Farm - https://permapasturesfarm.com/
Sovereign Health Summit with Barbara O'Neill, October 27-31, 2026 - https://www.sovereignhealthsummit.com/?ref=perma
Promo Code - TPC - 5% Off
The Wellness Blanket -https://thewellnessblanket.com/?sca_ref=10936149.IjFZC1tt28O
Promo Code - Perma - 10% Off
Azure Standard - https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=dd1f60ff5d
Promo Code - FOODFORHEALTH15
15% Off for New Customers Minimum Order $100
Nesa's Hemp - https://www.nesashemp.com/#permapasturesfarm
Promo Code - perma - 10% Off
Bon Charge Blue Light Blocking Glasses - https://boncharge.com/?rfsn=8947983.d7b6ef
Promo Code: Perma - 15% Off
Soil Savior Products - https://www.soilsaviors.org/order?aff=654693f413fad4692e058e9eb0779d3667638550392d22d979d6d2d4daf720b3
Cell Saviors - https://www.cellsaviors.org/fulvic
Promo Code: detox - Get 10% Off
WAVwatch - $100 Off - https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=billy100
Promo Code: BILLY100
Micronic Silver - https://www.micronicsilver.com/?ref=PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - perma 10% off
EMF Rocks - https://emfrocks.com/PERMAPASTURESFARM
Promo Code - Perma Pastures Farm - 5% Off
Air Water Healing Triad Air Filter - https://airwaterhealing.com/
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Living Soil Foundation GiveSendGo - https://givesendgo.com/GE2E8?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GE2E8
If you would prefer to send a check:
Living Soil Foundation
PO Box 2098
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Richardson Nutritional Center https://rncstore.com/perma
Promo Code: perma - Get 10% Off
Redmond Products - 15% Off - https://glnk.io/oq72y/permapasturesfarm
Promo Code: perma
Get $50 Off EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com Promo Code: perma
Above Phone - https://abovephone.com/perma/
Promo Code - PERMA $50 Off
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1247.html
Online Pig Processing: https://sowtheland.com/online-workshops-1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user
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