Payoff Pitch is back with best bets every Monday, Tuesday and Friday during the regular season! Action Network MLB betting expert Sean Zerillo joins host Michael Calabrese to dive into the Friday slate of games. We're a day after Opening Day so what did the guys see and what can we overreact to early? Tune in to hear where the value lies in the Major League Baseball betting market and get your betting card set right here with Payoff Pitch. 2 - BEST BETS6 - FAVORITE UNDERDOGS10 - FINAL BETS
25:37
MLB Opening Day Player Props | 2025
The MLB season is here and Payoff Pitch is back! Action Network host Michael Calabrese is again joined by MLB betting experts Sean Zerillo and Grant Neiffer on today's show but this time, they're diving into the player prop market. Tune in to hear which players the guys are liking for home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts and more.
37:54
MLB Opening Day Betting Preview | 2025
Major League Baseball is finally here! Action Network host Michael Calabrese welcomes MLB betting experts Sean Zerillo and Grant Neiffer to dive into storylines and trends they're keeping an eye on this MLB season and to give their favorite bets for Opening Day. With a 14-game slate, tune in to hear who they guys like from favorites to underdogs right here on Payoff Pitch. Plus, keep an eye out for Payoff Pitch's Opening Day Player Prop episode right here in this feed!
40:12
How to Bet Strikeout Props with Sean Koerner
Payoff Pitch is back with a special bonus episode diving into the prop market in Major League Baseball. Action Network MLB betting expert Sean Zerillo welcomes K Prop Master, Sean Koerner to the show to look at his projection model and how to bet strikeout props. Together they dive into what keeps Koerner's projections sharp, how and where to find them and more. Tune in to hear exactly what goes in to betting K props and how to find value in the market right here on Payoff Pitch.
34:23
MLB Season Best Bets Recap & Tokyo Series Game 2 Best Bets
Payoff Pitch is back to look at best bets for Game 2 of the Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Action Network host Michael Calabrese is joined by MLB betting expert Sean Zerillo to break down that game and more. They discuss the side, total and a few pitcher props Sean's seeing value on. Plus, they quickly recap all of Sean's favorite future plays from our divisional preview episodes. If you missed them and want to hear that analysis in depth, those episodes are available now in the Payoff Pitch feed.
Batter up, gamblers! The Action Network's flagship baseball betting podcast steps to the plate with a murderer's row of MLB experts. Every Monday, Tuesday and Friday during the baseball season host Michael Calabrese is joined by a rotating lineup of Action baseball betting experts like Sean Zerillo, Grant Neifer, Billy Ward, Jim Turvey and more. Together they swing across the American and National League betting cards to deliver the weekly picks bettors love, plus futures plays, totals, exotics and so much more.