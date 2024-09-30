How to Bet Strikeout Props with Sean Koerner

Payoff Pitch is back with a special bonus episode diving into the prop market in Major League Baseball. Action Network MLB betting expert Sean Zerillo welcomes K Prop Master, Sean Koerner to the show to look at his projection model and how to bet strikeout props. Together they dive into what keeps Koerner's projections sharp, how and where to find them and more. Tune in to hear exactly what goes in to betting K props and how to find value in the market right here on Payoff Pitch.