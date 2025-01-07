What is a JRPG? and Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Review
Welcome to the first episode of Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast! Cameron and Kevin discuss Falcom's upcoming game slate and Japanese developers speaking on their 2025. Cameron reviews Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana while Kevin speaks on his time with Visions of Mana and we answer the simple question, "What is a JRPG?"
Join Cameron Hawkins and Kevin Kenson as they talk about everything in the world of Japanese Role-Playing Video Games and other Japanese titles. Whether it be news, what we've been playing, or a topic of the show, this is the destination podcast for everything JRPGs.