What is a JRPG? and Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Review

Welcome to the first episode of Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast! Cameron and Kevin discuss Falcom's upcoming game slate and Japanese developers speaking on their 2025. Cameron reviews Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana while Kevin speaks on his time with Visions of Mana and we answer the simple question, "What is a JRPG?"