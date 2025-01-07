Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureParty Chat: A JRPG Podcast
Listen to Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast in the App
Listen to Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast

Podcast Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast
Cameron Hawkins and Kevin Kenson
Join Cameron Hawkins and Kevin Kenson as they talk about everything in the world of Japanese Role-Playing Video Games and other Japanese titles. Whether it be n...
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • What is a JRPG? and Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Review
    Welcome to the first episode of Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast! Cameron and Kevin discuss Falcom's upcoming game slate and Japanese developers speaking on their 2025. Cameron reviews Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana while Kevin speaks on his time with Visions of Mana and we answer the simple question, "What is a JRPG?"
    --------  
    2:12:10

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast

Join Cameron Hawkins and Kevin Kenson as they talk about everything in the world of Japanese Role-Playing Video Games and other Japanese titles. Whether it be news, what we've been playing, or a topic of the show, this is the destination podcast for everything JRPGs.
Podcast website

Listen to Party Chat: A JRPG Podcast, SmartLess Presents ClueLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/9/2025 - 12:59:30 AM