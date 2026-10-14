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Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod

Christine Reed
ArtsBooks
Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod

    Edge of the Map by Johanna Garton

    10/13/2026 | 54 mins.
    Author, Johanna Garton, unravels the mystery of mountaineer Christine Boskoff’s disappearance in the remote mountains of China with her partner, Charlie Fowler. The story of her death and the subsequent search for her body shined a light on the story of her impressive life as a young mountaineer and guide—summitting more 8000 meter peaks than any other woman had in the early 2000s and taking over the famed guiding service Mountain Madness after the tragic death of Scott Fischer.
    Book Mentions from the episode
    Edge of the Map by Johanna Garton
    Into Thin Air by John Krakauer
    Thirty Below by Cassidy Randall
    To the Greatest Heights by Vanessa O’Brien
    Mountaineering Women by Joanna Croston
    Running While Black by Alison Mariella Desir
    Connect with author Johanna Garton
    Johanna Garton on Instagram
    Johanna Garton’s Website
    Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
    Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman 

    Connect with host Christine Reed
    Christine Reed on Substack 
    Read Christine’s Review of Edge of the Map
    Christine Reed on Instagram 
    Check out the See Her Outside podcast
    See Her Outside podcast Website 
    Thanks to our sponsors
    Rocky Mountain Books 
    Sawyer Products  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 20% off
    Lemosho  use code CHRISTINE15 for 15% off
    Kula Cloth  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 10% off
    Credits
    Produced by: Christine Reed
    Music: Beginnings by Corals
    Support the show
  • Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod

    Climbing Through by Melissa Strong

    09/29/2026 | 1h
    After becoming a rock-climber, leaving her party-girl ways behind, and meeting her wonderful husband, Melissa knew she'd found happiness in life. Then an electrocution accident brought her career as a sponsored climber crashing down. The support of her husband and community and a team of doctors set on repairing her badly damaged hands, allowed her to think: "Maybe I will climb again."

    Book Mentions from the episode
    Climbing Through by Melissa Strong
    Rocky Mountain National Park: A Complete Hiking Guide by Lisa Foster
    A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains by Isabella Bird

    Connect with author Melissa Strong
    Melissa Strong on Instagram
    Melissa Strong’s Website

    Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
    Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman 

    Connect with host Christine Reed
    Christine Reed on Substack 
    Read Christine’s Review of Climbing Through
    Christine Reed on Instagram 
    Thanks to our sponsors
    Rocky Mountain Books 
    Sawyer Products  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 20% off
    Lemosho  use code CHRISTINE15 for 15% off
    Kula Cloth  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 10% off
    Credits
    Produced by: Christine Reed
    Music: Beginnings by Corals
    Support the show
  • Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod

    A Guide to Open Water Lifesaving by Virginia Eubanks (BONUS)

    09/15/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Dive into a powerful conversation with Virginia Eubanks, a leading journalist and political science professor at SUNY Albany, as she shares insights from her new memoir, A Guide to Open Water Lifesaving. Discover how the principles of open water and wilderness rescue can illuminate the path for caretakers of loved ones with PTSD.

    Book Mentions from the episode
    A Guide to Open Water Lifesaving by Virginia Eubanks
    Unsupported by Bethany Adams
    Open Water Lifesaving – The United States Lifesaving Association Manual (3rd Edition 
    How Emotions are Made by Lisa Feldman Barrett
    Seven and a Half Lessons about the Brain by Lisa Feldman Barrett
    The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
    Wild by Cheryl Strayed
    Strangers Drowning by Larissa MacFarquhar

    Connect with author Virginia Eubanks
    Virginia Eubanks on Instagram
    Virginia Eubanks’ Website

    Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
    Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman 

    Connect with host Christine Reed
    Christine Reed on Substack 
    Read Christine’s Review of A Guide to Open Water Lifesaving
    Christine Reed on Instagram 
    Thanks to our sponsors
    Rocky Mountain Books 
    Sawyer Products  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
    Lemosho  use code CHRISTINE15
    Kula Cloth  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
    Credits
    Produced by: Christine Reed
    Music: Beginnings by Corals
    Support the show
  • Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod

    Unsupported by Bethany Adams (Book Club)

    09/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    Discover the grit and determination that propelled Bethany to achieve over a hundred Fastest Known Time records and advocate for women in outdoor sports. Christine and Bethany delve into the challenges faced on the trail, the importance of community, and the transformative power of nature. 

    Book Mentions from the episode
    Unsupported by Bethany Adams
    Blood Sweat Tears edited by Christine Reed
    In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

    Connect with author Bethany Adams
    Bethany Adams on Instagram
    Bethany Adams on Substack

    Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
    Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman 

    Connect with host Christine Reed
    Christine Reed on Substack 
    Read Christine’s Review of Unsupported
    Christine Reed on Instagram 
    Thanks to our sponsors
    Rocky Mountain Books 
    Sawyer Products  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
    Lemosho  use code CHRISTINE15
    Kula Cloth  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
    Credits
    Produced by: Christine Reed
    Music: Beginnings by Corals

    Support the show
  • Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod

    We Became Wild by H.D. Carver (BONUS)

    08/18/2026 | 51 mins.
    Journey with H.D. Carver, author of We Became Wild, and host Christine Reed on the Pacific Crest Trail. They discuss the importance of YA stories that show messy, “unlikeable”, and complicated characters. For girls and young women to understand that we aren’t done yet. Heather shares how she went from a kid who didn’t like reading to someone who longed to write something that kids like her could relate to. 

    Book Mentions from the episode
    We Became Wild by H.D. Carver
    Wild by Cheryl Strayed
    The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
    The Solace of Open Spaces by Gretel Ehrlich

    Connect with author H.D. Carver
    H.D. Carver on Instagram
    H.D. Carver’s Website

    Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
    Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman 

    Connect with host Christine Reed
    Christine Reed on Substack 
    Read Christine’s Review of We Became Wild 
    Christine Reed on Instagram 
    Thanks to our sponsors
    Rocky Mountain Books 
    Sawyer Products  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
    Lemosho  use code CHRISTINE15
    Kula Cloth  use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
    Credits
    Produced by: Christine Reed
    Music: Beginnings by Corals

    Support the show
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About Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod
Interview-style podcast with the authors of outdoor adventure stories by women and gender-expansive folks, hosted by author, thruhiker, trailrunner Christine Reed. An extension of the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club. Books range from memoir, narrative non-fiction, fiction and stories in all outdoor adventure sports including hiking, running, mountaineering, rock climbing, kayaking, biking, snow sports, etc.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksSportsWilderness

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