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13 episodes
- Author, Johanna Garton, unravels the mystery of mountaineer Christine Boskoff’s disappearance in the remote mountains of China with her partner, Charlie Fowler. The story of her death and the subsequent search for her body shined a light on the story of her impressive life as a young mountaineer and guide—summitting more 8000 meter peaks than any other woman had in the early 2000s and taking over the famed guiding service Mountain Madness after the tragic death of Scott Fischer.
Book Mentions from the episode
Edge of the Map by Johanna Garton
Into Thin Air by John Krakauer
Thirty Below by Cassidy Randall
To the Greatest Heights by Vanessa O’Brien
Mountaineering Women by Joanna Croston
Running While Black by Alison Mariella Desir
Connect with author Johanna Garton
Johanna Garton on Instagram
Johanna Garton’s Website
Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman
Connect with host Christine Reed
Christine Reed on Substack
Read Christine’s Review of Edge of the Map
Christine Reed on Instagram
Check out the See Her Outside podcast
See Her Outside podcast Website
Thanks to our sponsors
Rocky Mountain Books
Sawyer Products use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 20% off
Lemosho use code CHRISTINE15 for 15% off
Kula Cloth use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 10% off
Credits
Produced by: Christine Reed
Music: Beginnings by Corals
Support the show
- After becoming a rock-climber, leaving her party-girl ways behind, and meeting her wonderful husband, Melissa knew she'd found happiness in life. Then an electrocution accident brought her career as a sponsored climber crashing down. The support of her husband and community and a team of doctors set on repairing her badly damaged hands, allowed her to think: "Maybe I will climb again."
Book Mentions from the episode
Climbing Through by Melissa Strong
Rocky Mountain National Park: A Complete Hiking Guide by Lisa Foster
A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains by Isabella Bird
Connect with author Melissa Strong
Melissa Strong on Instagram
Melissa Strong’s Website
Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman
Connect with host Christine Reed
Christine Reed on Substack
Read Christine’s Review of Climbing Through
Christine Reed on Instagram
Thanks to our sponsors
Rocky Mountain Books
Sawyer Products use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 20% off
Lemosho use code CHRISTINE15 for 15% off
Kula Cloth use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB for 10% off
Credits
Produced by: Christine Reed
Music: Beginnings by Corals
Support the show
- Dive into a powerful conversation with Virginia Eubanks, a leading journalist and political science professor at SUNY Albany, as she shares insights from her new memoir, A Guide to Open Water Lifesaving. Discover how the principles of open water and wilderness rescue can illuminate the path for caretakers of loved ones with PTSD.
Book Mentions from the episode
A Guide to Open Water Lifesaving by Virginia Eubanks
Unsupported by Bethany Adams
Open Water Lifesaving – The United States Lifesaving Association Manual (3rd Edition
How Emotions are Made by Lisa Feldman Barrett
Seven and a Half Lessons about the Brain by Lisa Feldman Barrett
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
Wild by Cheryl Strayed
Strangers Drowning by Larissa MacFarquhar
Connect with author Virginia Eubanks
Virginia Eubanks on Instagram
Virginia Eubanks’ Website
Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman
Connect with host Christine Reed
Christine Reed on Substack
Read Christine’s Review of A Guide to Open Water Lifesaving
Christine Reed on Instagram
Thanks to our sponsors
Rocky Mountain Books
Sawyer Products use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
Lemosho use code CHRISTINE15
Kula Cloth use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
Credits
Produced by: Christine Reed
Music: Beginnings by Corals
Support the show
- Discover the grit and determination that propelled Bethany to achieve over a hundred Fastest Known Time records and advocate for women in outdoor sports. Christine and Bethany delve into the challenges faced on the trail, the importance of community, and the transformative power of nature.
Book Mentions from the episode
Unsupported by Bethany Adams
Blood Sweat Tears edited by Christine Reed
In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
Connect with author Bethany Adams
Bethany Adams on Instagram
Bethany Adams on Substack
Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman
Connect with host Christine Reed
Christine Reed on Substack
Read Christine’s Review of Unsupported
Christine Reed on Instagram
Thanks to our sponsors
Rocky Mountain Books
Sawyer Products use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
Lemosho use code CHRISTINE15
Kula Cloth use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
Credits
Produced by: Christine Reed
Music: Beginnings by Corals
Support the show
- Journey with H.D. Carver, author of We Became Wild, and host Christine Reed on the Pacific Crest Trail. They discuss the importance of YA stories that show messy, “unlikeable”, and complicated characters. For girls and young women to understand that we aren’t done yet. Heather shares how she went from a kid who didn’t like reading to someone who longed to write something that kids like her could relate to.
Book Mentions from the episode
We Became Wild by H.D. Carver
Wild by Cheryl Strayed
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
The Solace of Open Spaces by Gretel Ehrlich
Connect with author H.D. Carver
H.D. Carver on Instagram
H.D. Carver’s Website
Join the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club
Book Club | Rugged Outdoorswoman
Connect with host Christine Reed
Christine Reed on Substack
Read Christine’s Review of We Became Wild
Christine Reed on Instagram
Thanks to our sponsors
Rocky Mountain Books
Sawyer Products use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
Lemosho use code CHRISTINE15
Kula Cloth use code OUTDOORSYBOOKCLUB
Credits
Produced by: Christine Reed
Music: Beginnings by Corals
Support the show
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About Outdoorsy Women+ Book Pod
Interview-style podcast with the authors of outdoor adventure stories by women and gender-expansive folks, hosted by author, thruhiker, trailrunner Christine Reed. An extension of the Outdoorsy Women+ Book Club. Books range from memoir, narrative non-fiction, fiction and stories in all outdoor adventure sports including hiking, running, mountaineering, rock climbing, kayaking, biking, snow sports, etc.Podcast website
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