Author, Johanna Garton, unravels the mystery of mountaineer Christine Boskoff’s disappearance in the remote mountains of China with her partner, Charlie Fowler. The story of her death and the subsequent search for her body shined a light on the story of her impressive life as a young mountaineer and guide—summitting more 8000 meter peaks than any other woman had in the early 2000s and taking over the famed guiding service Mountain Madness after the tragic death of Scott Fischer.

Book Mentions from the episode

Edge of the Map by Johanna Garton

Into Thin Air by John Krakauer

Thirty Below by Cassidy Randall

To the Greatest Heights by Vanessa O’Brien

Mountaineering Women by Joanna Croston

Running While Black by Alison Mariella Desir

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Johanna Garton’s Website

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Credits

Produced by: Christine Reed

Music: Beginnings by Corals

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