Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeOpen: The Case of Leigh Occhi
Listen to Open: The Case of Leigh Occhi in the App
Listen to Open: The Case of Leigh Occhi in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Open: The Case of Leigh Occhi

Podcast Open: The Case of Leigh Occhi
Open: The Case of Leigh Occhi
A podcast series exploring what happened to Leigh Occhi, a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Tupelo home in 1992. RSSVERIFY
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Episode 1: What happened to Leigh Occhi?
    When 13-year-old Leigh Occhi disappeared from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the fall of 1992, a 25-year mystery began. This serial podcast from Emma Crawford Kent and Chris Kieffer takes an intricate and thorough look into the unsolved case. Explore more of our podcast offerings at djournal.com/podcasts
    --------  
    8:43
  • Episode 2: The eye of the storm
    When 13-year-old Leigh Occhi disappeared from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the fall of 1992, a 25-year mystery began. This serial podcast from Emma Crawford Kent and Chris Kieffer takes an intricate and thorough look into the unsolved case. Explore more of our podcast offerings at djournal.com/podcasts
    --------  
    23:36
  • Episode 3: ‘A little girl with a very hard life’
    When 13-year-old Leigh Occhi disappeared from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the fall of 1992, a 25-year mystery began. This serial podcast from Emma Crawford Kent and Chris Kieffer takes an intricate and thorough look into the unsolved case. Explore more of our podcast offerings at djournal.com/podcasts
    --------  
    28:52
  • Episode 4: Dead ends
    When 13-year-old Leigh Occhi disappeared from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the fall of 1992, a 25-year mystery began. This serial podcast from Emma Crawford Kent and Chris Kieffer takes an intricate and thorough look into the unsolved case. Explore more of our podcast offerings at djournal.com/podcasts
    --------  
    27:01
  • Episode 5: ‘It doesn’t make sense’
    When 13-year-old Leigh Occhi disappeared from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the fall of 1992, a 25-year mystery began. This serial podcast from Emma Crawford Kent and Chris Kieffer takes an intricate and thorough look into the unsolved case. Explore more of our podcast offerings at djournal.com/podcasts
    --------  
    23:00

More True Crime podcastsMore True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Open: The Case of Leigh Occhi

A podcast series exploring what happened to Leigh Occhi, a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Tupelo home in 1992. RSSVERIFY
Podcast website

Listen to Open: The Case of Leigh Occhi, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/2/2025 - 3:38:58 AM