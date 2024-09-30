When 13-year-old Leigh Occhi disappeared from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the fall of 1992, a 25-year mystery began.
This serial podcast from Emma Crawford Kent and Chris Kieffer takes an intricate and thorough look into the unsolved case.
8:43
Episode 2: The eye of the storm
23:36
Episode 3: ‘A little girl with a very hard life’
28:52
Episode 4: Dead ends
27:01
Episode 5: ‘It doesn’t make sense’
