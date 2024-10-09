"The Promise" by When in Rome

This week, we're exploring When In Rome's unforgettable 1988 hit, "The Promise." What started as a Top 20 new wave anthem recorded in a garden shed has grown into a timeless classic, thanks in part to its revival in Napoleon Dynamite. We explore the band's brief rise, their infamous breakup, and the messy legal battles that followed as former members fought over the rights to the name When In Rome. Along the way, we share our thoughts on the song's emotional pull, its surprising dance floor appeal, and the challenges the band faced navigating the late 80s music scene. Is When In Rome certified thunder or a total blunder? We're sorry but we're just thinking of the right words to say.