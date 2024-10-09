Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music Reaction Episode
Live from your podcast feed, it’s One Hit Thunder! This week, Chris and Matt dive into Ladies & Gentlemen...50 Years of SNL Music, the new documentary celebrating the legendary show's musical legacy. From the raw energy of punk rock chaos to the polished brilliance of pop icons, they break down the performances that defined generations. Along the way, they discuss The Lonely Island’s lasting influence, the unpredictable nature of live TV, and how SNL’s stage has been both a launchpad and a battleground for artists. Tune in for some thoughts and reactions about Questlove's newest music doc triumph.
One Hit Thunder is brought to you by DistroKid, the ultimate partner for taking your music to the next level. Our listeners get 30% off your first YEAR with DistroKid by signing up at http://distrokid.com/vip/onehitthunder
“Epic” by Faith No More (f/Jon Lewis)
This week, we’re joined by Jon Lewis of The Dopamines to dive into Faith No More’s explosive 1990 hit “Epic.” While it might seem wild to label anything connected to the prolific Mike Patton as a one-hit wonder, “Epic” remains their only Hot 100 crossover, landing in the Top 10 and cementing their place in rock history. We explore the band’s evolution, the creative dynamics that shaped their sound, and the hilarious rivalry with Anthony Kiedis. Along the way, we touch on Mike Patton’s many musical ventures, the quirks of Faith No More’s early years, and the legacy of a band that redefined alternative rock. Is “Epic” a thunderous triumph or a blunder in disguise? We’ll answer the age old question “WHAT…IS…IT?” in this episode!
"The Promise" by When in Rome
This week, we’re exploring When In Rome’s unforgettable 1988 hit, “The Promise.” What started as a Top 20 new wave anthem recorded in a garden shed has grown into a timeless classic, thanks in part to its revival in Napoleon Dynamite. We explore the band’s brief rise, their infamous breakup, and the messy legal battles that followed as former members fought over the rights to the name When In Rome. Along the way, we share our thoughts on the song’s emotional pull, its surprising dance floor appeal, and the challenges the band faced navigating the late 80s music scene. Is When In Rome certified thunder or a total blunder? We’re sorry but we’re just thinking of the right words to say.
“God Bless The U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood (is the worst song ever written)
In honor of an altogether dreadful Inauguration Day, we’re tackling what might just be the worst song in music history: Lee Greenwood’s bombastic ode to patriotism, “God Bless the U.S.A.” Sure, Greenwood had other country hits, but let’s face it—this is the only song he’s remembered for, and not for great reasons. Beyond the overly saccharine lyrics and predictable melody, we uncover the less-than-rosy details about Greenwood himself, including his stint as a grifter Bible salesman. Join us as we dive into why this song’s unearned legacy and its composer’s questionable backstory make it a strong contender for the most cringe-inducing track ever written.
Join musician Chris Fafalios (Punchline) and co-host Matt Kelly from the Geekscape network on One Hit Thunder, where each week they dive into the world of one-hit wonders with a new guest. Chris and Matt are joined by a revolving door of friends, including Chris's bandmates, musicians he’s toured with, and fellow artists, to listen to a one-hit wonder and explore the full catalog of the band or artist behind it. With a mix of humor and musical insight, Chris and Matt dive deep to decide if these artists truly brought the "one hit thunder" and deserved more recognition or if they’re just a "one hit blunder." Perfect for music fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike, One Hit Thunder is a fun and thoughtful exploration of the highs and lows of fleeting fame in the music industry.