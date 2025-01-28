Rashad Evans Wrapped up in GFL Controversy! | KEY to Victory for Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Angry sports parents, BKFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, and this weekend's UFC card -- it all goes down in the third episode of the On Paper Podcast, powered by Home of Fight. The On Paper Podcast gives fans a ringside seat to Smith's mind—not just the fighter but the father, adventurer, and guy-next-door with plenty of surprises. Episode 3 features UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans who brings his profound MMA mind to the show. He addresses being drafted to the GFL despite his wishes, discusses the current landscape of the UFC LHW division and breaks down how Israel Adesanya gets back in the win column at UFC Saudi Arabia.