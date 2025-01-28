Rashad Evans Wrapped up in GFL Controversy! | KEY to Victory for Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia
Angry sports parents, BKFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, and this weekend's UFC card -- it all goes down in the third episode of the On Paper Podcast, powered by Home of Fight.
The On Paper Podcast gives fans a ringside seat to Smith’s mind—not just the fighter but the father, adventurer, and guy-next-door with plenty of surprises.
Episode 3 features UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans who brings his profound MMA mind to the show. He addresses being drafted to the GFL despite his wishes, discusses the current landscape of the UFC LHW division and breaks down how Israel Adesanya gets back in the win column at UFC Saudi Arabia.@homeoffight@lionheartasmith@kelly_murphy@VaynerSports
1:25:48
Merab is Not Human ft. Ray Longo
UFC 311 is in the books & UFC star Anthony Smith breaks down ALL of the action in the second episode of the On Paper Podcast, powered by Home of Fight.
Episode 2 features legendary MMA Coach Ray Longo who brought his trademark humor and deep fight knowledge to the show. As the man behind champions like Merab Dvalishvili, Chris Weidman and Aljamain Sterling, Longo shared stories from his career and broke down recent fights with Anthony and Kelly.@homeoffight@lionheartasmith@kelly_murphy@VaynerSports
1:21:27
Will Anthony Fight Again?
UFC star Anthony Smith teases an epic ‘last dance partner’ in the debut episode of the On Paper Podcast, powered by Home of Fight.
Episode 1 brings UFC light heavyweight star Anthony Smith into the spotlight in a whole new way. Alongside his witty, and sometimes sarcastic co-host Kelly Murphy, episode 1 is a perfect balance between gritty MMA talk and heartfelt personal moments.
