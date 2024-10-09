Powered by RND
Nonprofit Management isn’t easy. We’re here to help. The Snapcast is a new, interview-based podcast focusing on issues in nonprofit management—from board devel...
GovernmentBusinessNon-Profit

    Pat Libby and Travis Kemnitz visit the SnapCast. We were all set to talk about strategic planning, but spent our time talking about the 2024 U.S. Election results and what that might mean for nonprofits as we navigate the next several years. We outline a four-step plan that Pat outlines on her blog: Be there for your team Reaffirm your connections to the greater community Hire a lobbyist Create your year-end fundraising plan Please join in this conversation on the SnapCast&#x27;s Linkedin Page. We welcome support of the Nonprofit SnapCast via Patreon. We welcome your questions and feedback via The Nonprofit SnapCast website. Learn more about Nonprofit Snapshot&#x27;s consulting services.
    In this episode, Mickey is on-site at the 13th Annual Nonprofit Leadership Conference, hosted at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens on October 9th, 2024. He speaks with:   Chris Woods, CEO and President of Artportunity Knocks, increasing opportunities in the Arts, Education, Community Service, and Bridging Cultures. Chris says, “I'm a firm believer of rather than talking about the problem, become the solution, and we did that.” What was the solution? Listen to find out.   Joe Arnold, retired SVP at Suntrust Bank, and panel moderator of the conference. Joe notes: “We've got a lot of CEOs who are constantly working in their own vacuum and don't know some of the other CEO leaders across our city, and we thought putting together an annual conference about four and a half hours once a year would be a great way to pull them all together. And I'm just delighted that here in our 13th year that again, we've got to sell out crowd.”   Mindy Binderman, Executive Director of GEEARS, the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students. We talk about issues of the importance of leadership in all of nonprofit work, “because we know that good leadership is essential for getting great outcomes for kids.”   Howie Rosenberg, Executive Director of Gigi&#x27;s Playhouse Atlanta, a Down syndrome achievement center offering free services to participants and their families with Down syndrome. “I'm very passionate about what I do. I love my job. I love having no barrier for people to be successful and to get services. I can tell you we may have a family that lives at Country Club to the south, and we might have family that lives in their car and they get the same quality service and the same experiences as each other.”   Ron Alston, Senior Vice President at Truist, leading the Not-For-Profit & Government Banking practice. We discuss how nonprofit banking may differ from any other kind of banking: “Nonprofit needs are different. They really revolve around financing solutions they have. So if they are engaged in a capital campaign and they are building infrastructure, they can utilize tax exempt financing vehicles that small businesses don't have access to. If they're doing work in low to moderate income communities, there are tax credit programs that can be used to help them complete projects…” We welcome support of the Nonprofit SnapCast via Patreon. We welcome your questions and feedback via The Nonprofit Snapshot website.
    Pat Libby visits the Nonprofit SnapCast to talk about her work with the San Diego Bird Alliance and her book, The Empowered Citizens Guide. They discuss the importance of lobbying for non-profits, the legalities involved, and practical steps for organizations to start their lobbying efforts. Key Takeaways: All non-profits should be involved in advocacy and lobbying, as these activities are crucial for advancing their missions. For example, a symphony orchestra might lobby for music education to ensure its future. To encourage non-profits to engage in lobbying, they should align their activities with their mission, as many missions relate to public policy. Examples include advocating for mandated reporting laws for computer repair technicians and extending housing support for foster youth. Mid-sized organizations can gain recognition and influence through lobbying, which enhances their impact. Non-profits inherently deal with political considerations, making it essential for them to engage in policy discussions. For non-profits looking to start lobbying, the first step is to educate the board about lobbying rules. Signing the 501H form allows organizations to lobby more freely without complicating their audits. We welcome support of the Nonprofit SnapCast via Patreon. We welcome your questions and feedback via The Nonprofit Snapshot website.
    Dr. Johanna Moya Fábregas visits the SnapCast. Dr. Fábregas is the Executive Director of Con Mi MADRE, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Latina girls and their loved ones through education and emotional support. We talk about Texas State Bill-Seventeen, which is known informally as “the anti-DEI law,” shutting down diversity, equity and inclusion offices like university LGBTQ+ centers. Among the things we discuss: SB-17 is changing the nonprofit landscape, it's important to "SB-17 proof" your organization Difficult decisions must be made when you lead a nonprofit and the important thing is looking at the big picture and moving towards the decision that will ensure sustainable growth Even during difficult times, the goal is to continue supporting all participants to the best of our ability How can an organization that's run for 20 years continue to run for the next two decades? We welcome support of the Nonprofit SnapCast via Patreon. We welcome your questions and feedback via The Nonprofit Snapshot website.
    Our friend Mary Hiland visits the SnapCast again to talk about Board Engagement and her research related to issues in board engagement. We unfold these issues and provide some suggestions on what it means to build connection, strengthen culture, and increase capacity. Among the things we touch on: Envisioning the future Knowing reality and how to respond Engaging and inspiring others to act Self reflection & self management We welcome support of the Nonprofit SnapCast via Patreon. We welcome your questions and feedback via The Nonprofit Snapshot website.
About Nonprofit SnapCast

Nonprofit Management isn’t easy. We’re here to help. The Snapcast is a new, interview-based podcast focusing on issues in nonprofit management—from board development, to fundraising, to volunteer management, and everything in between. We hope to inspire you and to illuminate the path to meeting your mission goals.
