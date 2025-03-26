In the second episode of No Guide For This, Jen and Sasha sit down with influencer, entrepreneur, and The Hills star Whitney Port for a candid conversation about fertility, surrogacy, IVF, and her personal path to motherhood. Whitney is the proud mom of a seven-year-old boy, Sonny, but growing her family has come with some unexpected challenges. She opens up about the emotional and physical hurdles she's faced while trying to conceive, where she currently stands in her surrogacy journey, and the powerful lessons she's learned along the way. She also discusses her reality TV experiences, including the story of how she met her husband Timmy while filming The City.Whether you're navigating your own fertility journey or simply curious about the realities of surrogacy, this episode offers an honest and insightful perspective from someone who’s truly been there.This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.Produced by Dear Media
Is Parenting For Me?
In the first-ever episode of No Guide For This, hosts Jen Hayes Lee and Sasha Smith from The Bump dive into an open conversation about parenthood. Jen is a mom of three boys, while Sasha isn’t a mom yet but hopes to be soon. So, what happens when two women, at very different stages of the parenthood journey, sit down to talk it through?Listeners will get to know these dynamic hosts throughout the episode by learning about Jen's pregnancy experiences, along with Sasha’s honest take on her "trying to conceive" process. The conversation also explores some of life’s biggest questions, like how Jen and Sasha envisioned parenthood when they were younger, how becoming a parent impacts your career and relationships, and how to cope with seeing others getting pregnant when it’s just not happening for you.At the end of the day, there truly is "No Guide For This," but together, we can navigate the uncharted territory of parenthood. Tune in every Wednesday for a new conversation.This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.Produced by Dear Media
Coming Soon: No Guide For This
No Guide For This is a refreshing new podcast from Dear Media and The Bump that explores the uncharted territory between adulting and becoming a parent. Hosted by Jen Hayes Lee and Sasha Smith, this podcast taps into the heart of the transition from managing life as a grown-up to navigating the unpredictable world of parenting. Featuring insightful conversations with celebrity guests, the show blends humor, honesty, and relatable stories, giving listeners a sense of community during this pivotal life stage. Whether you're debating if you want kids at all or managing the juggle of multiple little ones, "No Guide For This" provides a candid look into how life, relationships, and identity shift when children enter the picture.Listen to the first two episodes on Wednesday, April 2!This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.Produced by Dear Media
