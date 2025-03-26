Is Parenting For Me?

In the first-ever episode of No Guide For This, hosts Jen Hayes Lee and Sasha Smith from The Bump dive into an open conversation about parenthood. Jen is a mom of three boys, while Sasha isn't a mom yet but hopes to be soon. So, what happens when two women, at very different stages of the parenthood journey, sit down to talk it through?Listeners will get to know these dynamic hosts throughout the episode by learning about Jen's pregnancy experiences, along with Sasha's honest take on her "trying to conceive" process. The conversation also explores some of life's biggest questions, like how Jen and Sasha envisioned parenthood when they were younger, how becoming a parent impacts your career and relationships, and how to cope with seeing others getting pregnant when it's just not happening for you.At the end of the day, there truly is "No Guide For This," but together, we can navigate the uncharted territory of parenthood. Tune in every Wednesday for a new conversation.