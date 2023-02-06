Kyle and Nicole have been together a long time, well, for two people in their early thirties. These two have loved one another for the last 13 years, married fo... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
The One Where They Started A Podcast
Our first episode dives deeper into us, our journey to find one another, falling in love, getting married, and so much more! After all, it's been 13 years, and that leaves a LOT to talk about. We can't wait to share even more with you all in the future, so if you like what you hear, make sure to subscribe!
6/6/2023
32:03
Intro to Kyle & Nicole!
Hello! This is just a small intro to learn about us, and what we hope for this podcast! We cannot wait to post our first full episode for you, and we’re so excited you’re here!
Kyle and Nicole have been together a long time, well, for two people in their early thirties. These two have loved one another for the last 13 years, married for 5. Kyle recently hung up his boots after a 10 year career in EMS to attend nursing school, and Nicole has practiced as a pediatric intensive care unit nurse for the last eight years. Whether you've found these two organically, or you're here to expand on Nicole's TikTok content, these two are glad you're here. Tune in as they talk all things marriage, life, love, friends, healthcare, and a hell of a lot more.