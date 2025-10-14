Episode 1: Henry Li - A Decade of Transformation and Growth

Join us for the very first episode of Next Stop: SacRT featuring SacRT General Manager/CEO Henry Li who shares the remarkable journey of transformation SacRT has experienced over the past decade. From improving safety and reliability to modernizing the light rail fleet and expanding services, Henry takes listeners through the challenges, innovations, and partnerships that have shaped SacRT into a national model for transit excellence. He also looks ahead to the future, including upcoming projects like the Downtown Riverfront Streetcar, Bus Rapid Transit corridors, and expanded light rail and bus service throughout the region. Tune in to hear how SacRT is connecting communities, enhancing rider experiences, and building a more sustainable, accessible, and thriving Sacramento. Learn more about the topics discussed at sacrt.com/podcast.