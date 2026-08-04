What does it take to turn a backyard smoker into one of Nashville’s most recognized barbecue brands?

In this episode of Next Rung Radio, Ron Creech sits down with entrepreneur and HoneyFire BBQ founder Ben Claybakerto discuss the real story behind building a thriving restaurant business from the ground up.

From working at a small-town barbecue restaurant in Arkansas to opening multiple locations across Nashville, Ben shares the lessons, failures, risks, and victories that shaped his entrepreneurial journey. He opens up about surviving COVID, building company culture, leading teams, knowing your numbers, and why hospitality is still the foundation of everything he does.

Whether you're a business owner, aspiring entrepreneur, or someone chasing a dream, this conversation is packed with practical wisdom and hard-earned lessons that can help you climb your next rung.

Key Takeaways

• Hospitality is about serving people, not just selling products

• Great culture must be built intentionally and protected daily

• Entrepreneurs must know their numbers inside and out

• Success comes from calculated risks, not reckless ones

• The right team can transform a business

Episode Highlights

• Ben's first job at a barbecue restaurant in Arkansas

• Turning a passion for hospitality into a thriving brand

• How HoneyFire survived and adapted during COVID

• The biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make

• Building a winning company culture

• Why hiring and firing both matter

• Opening HoneyFire's newest Brentwood location

• Lessons learned from multiple business ventures

• The importance of knowing your financial numbers

• How family recipes became part of the HoneyFire story

To learn more about Ben Claybaker Pleas Visit https://honeyfire.com/

Support the show