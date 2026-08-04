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36 episodes
- How much of your life is being controlled by a story that was never true?
In this deeply moving episode of Next Rung Radio, Ron Creech sits down with self-image expert, author, and speaker Doug Dane to uncover how childhood trauma, abuse, shame, and self-doubt can quietly shape an entire lifetime. Doug shares his remarkable journey from surviving unimaginable abuse to discovering that there was never anything wrong with him—only mistaken beliefs that needed to be replaced with truth.
Together, Ron and Doug explore faith, forgiveness, the teachings of Bob Proctor, discipleship, and the freedom that comes from seeing yourself through God's eyes instead of your past.
If you've ever questioned your worth, struggled with confidence, or believed the lies your past told you, this conversation could become a turning point in your life.
Key Takeaways
• Your past explains you—it does not define you.
• Healing begins when you change the story you believe about yourself.
• Real confidence comes from discovering your identity through God.
To learn more about Doug visit https://www.dougdane.com
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- What does it take to chase a dream that started at 15 years old and never let go?
Country artist Noah Hutton returns to Next Rung Radio to share what has changed since his last visit, including getting married, releasing new music, opening for major artists, and navigating the highs and lows of the music business. From sleeping in the uncertainty of "what's next" to stepping onto stages with unwavering faith, Noah opens up about the sacrifices, setbacks, and blessings that continue to shape his journey.
This episode is a powerful reminder that success isn't built overnight. It's built through consistency, resilience, surrounding yourself with the right people, and trusting God's timing when the path ahead doesn't make sense.
If you're chasing a dream of your own, Noah's story will inspire you to keep climbing.
Key Takeaways
• God's timing is always better than our own.
• Success requires sacrifice and consistency.
• The right people can change your life.
To Learn More about Noah Visit https://www.instagram.com/noahhuntonmusic/?hl=en
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- What does it take to turn a backyard smoker into one of Nashville’s most recognized barbecue brands?
In this episode of Next Rung Radio, Ron Creech sits down with entrepreneur and HoneyFire BBQ founder Ben Claybakerto discuss the real story behind building a thriving restaurant business from the ground up.
From working at a small-town barbecue restaurant in Arkansas to opening multiple locations across Nashville, Ben shares the lessons, failures, risks, and victories that shaped his entrepreneurial journey. He opens up about surviving COVID, building company culture, leading teams, knowing your numbers, and why hospitality is still the foundation of everything he does.
Whether you're a business owner, aspiring entrepreneur, or someone chasing a dream, this conversation is packed with practical wisdom and hard-earned lessons that can help you climb your next rung.
Key Takeaways
• Hospitality is about serving people, not just selling products
• Great culture must be built intentionally and protected daily
• Entrepreneurs must know their numbers inside and out
• Success comes from calculated risks, not reckless ones
• The right team can transform a business
Episode Highlights
• Ben's first job at a barbecue restaurant in Arkansas
• Turning a passion for hospitality into a thriving brand
• How HoneyFire survived and adapted during COVID
• The biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make
• Building a winning company culture
• Why hiring and firing both matter
• Opening HoneyFire's newest Brentwood location
• Lessons learned from multiple business ventures
• The importance of knowing your financial numbers
• How family recipes became part of the HoneyFire story
To learn more about Ben Claybaker Pleas Visit https://honeyfire.com/
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- In this heartfelt episode of Next Rung Radio Podcast, Ron Creech sits down with husband-and-wife country duo Leanne Wise and Derek Allen of October Rose to talk about building a life, family, and music career together through faith, grit, and unwavering commitment.
From meeting at a small New Jersey gig to touring across the country with their daughter, the duo opens up about navigating rejection, chasing dreams, balancing marriage with business, and learning how to define success beyond fame and money. Their story is one of resilience, trust, sacrifice, and staying committed to both the music and each other.
The conversation also dives into songwriting, raising a child on the road, viral music moments, and how their hit song “Heart Can’t Lie” unexpectedly became an anthem for couples around the world. Honest, inspiring, and deeply relatable, this episode is a powerful reminder that the journey matters just as much as the destination.
Key Takeaways
• Why communication and trust are everything in relationships
• How resilience matters more than overnight success
• The importance of defining success on your own terms
Episode Highlights
• The story of how October Rose first met
• Raising a daughter while touring the country
• Viral moments and emotional fan stories
• The truth about surviving the music industry as a couple
• Behind-the-scenes insight into songwriting and touring life
To learn more about October Rose Visit https://www.octoberrosemusic.com
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- In this heartfelt and entertaining episode of Next Rung Radio Podcast, Ron Creech sits down with powerhouse musical duo Wendy Newcomer and David Spiker to talk about music, marriage, tradition, and the magic of Nashville’s legendary honky-tonk scene.
From performing at the iconic Robert's Western World to building a life together through music, Wendy and David share incredible stories about balancing creativity, family, touring, songwriting, and life on Broadway in Music City.
The conversation dives deep into the evolution of Nashville, preserving traditional country music, working together as a married couple, and why authentic music still has the power to move people emotionally. With touching stories, hilarious moments, and behind-the-scenes insight into Nashville’s music culture, this episode feels like sitting backstage with lifelong friends who truly love what they do.
Key Takeaways
• Why traditional country music still deeply connects generations
• How to successfully balance marriage and creative partnership
• The importance of authenticity, consistency, and honoring your craft
Episode Highlights
• Behind-the-scenes stories from Robert’s Western World
• Growing up surrounded by Nashville music legends
• Life as a married musical duo
• Emotional audience moments that left entire rooms in tears
• Why preserving classic country music matters
To Learn More About David & Wendy Visit https://www.50shadesofhayband.com
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About Next Rung Radio
Welcome to Next Rung Radio Podcast, where each episode is a rung on the ladder to your highest self. Hosted by multi-hyphenate creator and seven-figure entrepreneur Ron Creech, this is more than just a podcast, it’s a raw, real, and radically honest journey into the principles that elevate mind, voice, and vision.From starting with nothing but a dream and $20 in his pocket to building multiple thriving businesses, Ron brings you the mindset and tools that changed his life—and will change yours.Sometimes it's just Ron, dropping unfiltered wisdom from the trenches. Other times, he's joined by some of the most powerful and unique voices in the world: artists, thought leaders, visionaries, and warriors of the climb - each sharing how they’ve applied the six principles of faith, imagination, intuition, will, memory, reasoning, and perception to reach their next rung.This is the show for the bold thinkers, the resilient dreamers, relentless climbers and faith driven leaders. If you're ready to break through limiting beliefs, embrace the climb, and unlock your next level, you just found your tribe that helps you step into your power one rung at a time.Next stop: Your Next Rung.Podcast website
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