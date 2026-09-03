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402 episodes
- MILLIONAIRE MIND GAMES | Get Really Rich Really Fast Playing Mind Games On Yourself
Getting rich isn't just about what you do with your money. It's also about what you tell yourself about money, success, and what's possible for you.
In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals how to use your own mind to develop the beliefs, habits, and behaviors that can move you toward wealth. Instead of allowing limiting beliefs and negative patterns to control your financial future, you can intentionally train your mind to think and act like someone who creates wealth.
The core idea is simple but powerful:
Your financial results can change when you change the way you think, believe, and behave around money.
You'll learn:
Why your beliefs about money can limit your financial results
How to recognize the mental patterns that keep you from creating wealth
Why your self-talk can influence your financial decisions
How to intentionally condition your mind for greater financial success
The difference between wishing for wealth and developing wealth-producing behaviors
Why changing your internal programming can change your external results
Biblical principles behind renewing your mind, wisdom, stewardship, and prosperity
This message will help you rethink the mental games you play with yourself, replace limiting beliefs with empowering ones, and develop a mindset that supports your goals for wealth and success.
👇 Change your thinking. Change your habits. Change your financial future.
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden
𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
B.O.S.S Moves
https://www.bossmovesbook.com/
From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
https://www.trashmantocashman.com/
𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
https://amzn.to/43l41mq
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
The Poverty Programming Trap
https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74
Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI
It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio
Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws
A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
- MODELING FOR MILLIONS | Who And What To Model To Make Millions
You don't have to figure everything out from scratch.
Many of the biggest breakthroughs in business and life come from finding people who have already achieved the results you want and learning how to model the principles, strategies, and behaviors that produced those results.
In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals who and what you should model if you want to create extraordinary success and build wealth. Instead of wasting years repeating mistakes, you can accelerate your progress by studying proven paths and applying the lessons that work.
The core idea is simple but powerful:
If you want different results, find someone who already has the results you want and model what they do.
You'll learn:
Why modeling successful people can dramatically shorten your learning curve
Who you should—and shouldn't—model in business and life
How to identify the principles behind someone else's success
The difference between copying someone and intelligently modeling them
What successful entrepreneurs do differently that you can apply to your own journey
Why choosing the right examples can determine your future results
Biblical principles behind wisdom, mentorship, diligence, and learning
This message will help you stop trying to reinvent the wheel, identify the right people and principles to model, and apply proven strategies to accelerate your path toward greater success and wealth.
👇 Find the right models. Learn the right principles. Model success and build your millions.
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden
𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
B.O.S.S Moves
https://www.bossmovesbook.com/
From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
https://www.trashmantocashman.com/
𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
https://amzn.to/43l41mq
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
The Poverty Programming Trap
https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74
Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI
It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio
Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws
A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
- WIN FIRST, THEN PLAY | How To Take The Mask Off Of Your Money
Money can look like success on the outside while hiding the truth about what's really happening underneath.
In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals how to take the mask off your money and understand what your financial situation is really telling you. Instead of allowing appearances, income, or temporary success to define your financial health, you'll learn to look beneath the surface and understand the principles that create lasting wealth.
The core idea is simple but powerful:
You have to win the financial game before you can afford to play it on your own terms.
You'll learn:
Why making money and building wealth are not the same thing
How to identify what's really happening with your money
Why appearances can hide financial problems
The difference between income, wealth, and financial freedom
How your money decisions reveal your beliefs and priorities
Why understanding the rules of money is essential to winning the game
Biblical principles behind money, stewardship, wisdom, and wealth creation
This message will help you remove the mask from your finances, understand your money more clearly, and develop the mindset and principles necessary to build lasting wealth.
👇 Take the mask off your money. Understand the game. Win first, then play.
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden
𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
B.O.S.S Moves
https://www.bossmovesbook.com/
From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
https://www.trashmantocashman.com/
𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
https://amzn.to/43l41mq
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
The Poverty Programming Trap
https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74
Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI
It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio
Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws
A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
- WIN FIRST, THEN PLAY | How To Take The Mask Off Of Your Money
Money can look like success on the outside while hiding the truth about what's really happening underneath.
In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals how to take the mask off your money and understand what your financial situation is really telling you. Instead of allowing appearances, income, or temporary success to define your financial health, you'll learn to look beneath the surface and understand the principles that create lasting wealth.
The core idea is simple but powerful:
You have to win the financial game before you can afford to play it on your own terms.
You'll learn:
Why making money and building wealth are not the same thing
How to identify what's really happening with your money
Why appearances can hide financial problems
The difference between income, wealth, and financial freedom
How your money decisions reveal your beliefs and priorities
Why understanding the rules of money is essential to winning the game
Biblical principles behind money, stewardship, wisdom, and wealth creation
This message will help you remove the mask from your finances, understand your money more clearly, and develop the mindset and principles necessary to build lasting wealth.
👇 Take the mask off your money. Understand the game. Win first, then play.
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden
𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
B.O.S.S Moves
https://www.bossmovesbook.com/
From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
https://www.trashmantocashman.com/
𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
https://amzn.to/43l41mq
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
The Poverty Programming Trap
https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74
Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI
It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio
Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws
A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
- GET PAID NOW OR LATER | Price Structure Framework For Business Success
How you structure your prices can determine whether your business struggles for cash or creates predictable, sustainable revenue.
In this powerful message, Myron Golden breaks down the importance of price structure and how the way you package and price your offers can dramatically impact your business success. The right pricing strategy can help you create more value, increase profitability, and build a business that works for both you and your customers.
The core idea is simple but powerful:
You can get paid now or get paid later, but your price structure determines how and when your business captures the value it creates.
You'll learn:
Why price structure matters more than simply choosing a price
How different pricing structures affect cash flow and profitability
The difference between getting paid upfront and getting paid over time
Why your offer and pricing strategy must work together
How to structure offers around the value you provide
Why the right price can make your business easier to operate and scale
Business principles behind value creation, pricing, cash flow, and profitability
This message will help you rethink how you structure your offers and pricing so you can create a more profitable, sustainable, and successful business.
👇 Structure your prices strategically. Create more value. Get paid for the value you provide.
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden
𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
B.O.S.S Moves
https://www.bossmovesbook.com/
From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
https://www.trashmantocashman.com/
𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
https://amzn.to/43l41mq
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
The Poverty Programming Trap
https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74
Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI
It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio
Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws
A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
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About Myron Golden
This channel exists for the purpose of empowering entrepreneurs and encouraging them to the great heights that can not come from anywhere else. Congratulations for being on this channel. I will consistently bring you great content on all things related to being an entrepreneur.Podcast website
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