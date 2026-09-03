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Myron Golden

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Myron Golden
Latest episode

402 episodes

  • Myron Golden

    Get Really Rich Really Fast Playing Mind Games On Yourself

    08/31/2026 | 59 mins.
    MILLIONAIRE MIND GAMES | Get Really Rich Really Fast Playing Mind Games On Yourself

    Getting rich isn't just about what you do with your money. It's also about what you tell yourself about money, success, and what's possible for you.

    In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals how to use your own mind to develop the beliefs, habits, and behaviors that can move you toward wealth. Instead of allowing limiting beliefs and negative patterns to control your financial future, you can intentionally train your mind to think and act like someone who creates wealth.

    The core idea is simple but powerful:
    Your financial results can change when you change the way you think, believe, and behave around money.

    You'll learn:

    Why your beliefs about money can limit your financial results
    How to recognize the mental patterns that keep you from creating wealth
    Why your self-talk can influence your financial decisions
    How to intentionally condition your mind for greater financial success
    The difference between wishing for wealth and developing wealth-producing behaviors
    Why changing your internal programming can change your external results
    Biblical principles behind renewing your mind, wisdom, stewardship, and prosperity

    This message will help you rethink the mental games you play with yourself, replace limiting beliefs with empowering ones, and develop a mindset that supports your goals for wealth and success.

    👇 Change your thinking. Change your habits. Change your financial future.

    Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden

    𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
    B.O.S.S Moves
    https://www.bossmovesbook.com/

    From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
    https://www.trashmantocashman.com/

    𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
    https://amzn.to/43l41mq

    𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
    The Poverty Programming Trap
    https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74

    Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
    https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI

    It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
    https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio

    Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
    https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws

    A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
    https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
  • Myron Golden

    Who And What To Model To Make Millions

    08/26/2026 | 31 mins.
    MODELING FOR MILLIONS | Who And What To Model To Make Millions

    You don't have to figure everything out from scratch.

    Many of the biggest breakthroughs in business and life come from finding people who have already achieved the results you want and learning how to model the principles, strategies, and behaviors that produced those results.

    In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals who and what you should model if you want to create extraordinary success and build wealth. Instead of wasting years repeating mistakes, you can accelerate your progress by studying proven paths and applying the lessons that work.

    The core idea is simple but powerful:
    If you want different results, find someone who already has the results you want and model what they do.

    You'll learn:

    Why modeling successful people can dramatically shorten your learning curve
    Who you should—and shouldn't—model in business and life
    How to identify the principles behind someone else's success
    The difference between copying someone and intelligently modeling them
    What successful entrepreneurs do differently that you can apply to your own journey
    Why choosing the right examples can determine your future results
    Biblical principles behind wisdom, mentorship, diligence, and learning

    This message will help you stop trying to reinvent the wheel, identify the right people and principles to model, and apply proven strategies to accelerate your path toward greater success and wealth.

    👇 Find the right models. Learn the right principles. Model success and build your millions.

    Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden

    𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
    B.O.S.S Moves
    https://www.bossmovesbook.com/

    From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
    https://www.trashmantocashman.com/

    𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
    https://amzn.to/43l41mq

    𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
    The Poverty Programming Trap
    https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74

    Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
    https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI

    It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
    https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio

    Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
    https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws

    A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
    https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
  • Myron Golden

    How To Take The Mask Off Of Your Money

    08/25/2026 | 54 mins.
    WIN FIRST, THEN PLAY | How To Take The Mask Off Of Your Money

    Money can look like success on the outside while hiding the truth about what's really happening underneath.

    In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals how to take the mask off your money and understand what your financial situation is really telling you. Instead of allowing appearances, income, or temporary success to define your financial health, you'll learn to look beneath the surface and understand the principles that create lasting wealth.

    The core idea is simple but powerful:
    You have to win the financial game before you can afford to play it on your own terms.

    You'll learn:

    Why making money and building wealth are not the same thing
    How to identify what's really happening with your money
    Why appearances can hide financial problems
    The difference between income, wealth, and financial freedom
    How your money decisions reveal your beliefs and priorities
    Why understanding the rules of money is essential to winning the game
    Biblical principles behind money, stewardship, wisdom, and wealth creation

    This message will help you remove the mask from your finances, understand your money more clearly, and develop the mindset and principles necessary to build lasting wealth.

    👇 Take the mask off your money. Understand the game. Win first, then play.

    Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden

    𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
    B.O.S.S Moves
    https://www.bossmovesbook.com/

    From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
    https://www.trashmantocashman.com/

    𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
    https://amzn.to/43l41mq

    𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
    The Poverty Programming Trap
    https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74

    Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
    https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI

    It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
    https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio

    Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
    https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws

    A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
    https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
  • Myron Golden

    How To Take The Mask Off Of Your Money

    08/24/2026 | 46 mins.
    WIN FIRST, THEN PLAY | How To Take The Mask Off Of Your Money

    Money can look like success on the outside while hiding the truth about what's really happening underneath.

    In this powerful message, Myron Golden reveals how to take the mask off your money and understand what your financial situation is really telling you. Instead of allowing appearances, income, or temporary success to define your financial health, you'll learn to look beneath the surface and understand the principles that create lasting wealth.

    The core idea is simple but powerful:
    You have to win the financial game before you can afford to play it on your own terms.

    You'll learn:

    Why making money and building wealth are not the same thing
    How to identify what's really happening with your money
    Why appearances can hide financial problems
    The difference between income, wealth, and financial freedom
    How your money decisions reveal your beliefs and priorities
    Why understanding the rules of money is essential to winning the game
    Biblical principles behind money, stewardship, wisdom, and wealth creation

    This message will help you remove the mask from your finances, understand your money more clearly, and develop the mindset and principles necessary to build lasting wealth.

    👇 Take the mask off your money. Understand the game. Win first, then play.

    Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden

    𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
    B.O.S.S Moves
    https://www.bossmovesbook.com/

    From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
    https://www.trashmantocashman.com/

    𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
    https://amzn.to/43l41mq

    𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
    The Poverty Programming Trap
    https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74

    Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
    https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI

    It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
    https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio

    Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
    https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws

    A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
    https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
  • Myron Golden

    Price Structure Framework For Business Success

    08/19/2026 | 35 mins.
    GET PAID NOW OR LATER | Price Structure Framework For Business Success

    How you structure your prices can determine whether your business struggles for cash or creates predictable, sustainable revenue.

    In this powerful message, Myron Golden breaks down the importance of price structure and how the way you package and price your offers can dramatically impact your business success. The right pricing strategy can help you create more value, increase profitability, and build a business that works for both you and your customers.

    The core idea is simple but powerful:
    You can get paid now or get paid later, but your price structure determines how and when your business captures the value it creates.

    You'll learn:

    Why price structure matters more than simply choosing a price
    How different pricing structures affect cash flow and profitability
    The difference between getting paid upfront and getting paid over time
    Why your offer and pricing strategy must work together
    How to structure offers around the value you provide
    Why the right price can make your business easier to operate and scale
    Business principles behind value creation, pricing, cash flow, and profitability

    This message will help you rethink how you structure your offers and pricing so you can create a more profitable, sustainable, and successful business.

    👇 Structure your prices strategically. Create more value. Get paid for the value you provide.

    Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@MyronGolden

    𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬
    B.O.S.S Moves
    https://www.bossmovesbook.com/

    From The Trash Man to The Cash Man
    https://www.trashmantocashman.com/

    𝐌𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒
    https://amzn.to/43l41mq

    𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬
    The Poverty Programming Trap
    https://youtu.be/pJJLTg8Ru74

    Why God's People Are Broke! Wake Up People…
    https://youtube.com/live/yhLIFlNeMbI

    It’s Time To Put Your Faith To Work
    https://youtu.be/4LKZk1VAqio

    Don’t Let Your Distractions Destroy Your Destiny!
    https://youtube.com/live/yEr29316lws

    A Simple Formula To Make MILLIONS
    https://youtu.be/nLlf6hg4H0Q
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About Myron Golden
This channel exists for the purpose of empowering entrepreneurs and encouraging them to the great heights that can not come from anywhere else. Congratulations for being on this channel. I will consistently bring you great content on all things related to being an entrepreneur.
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