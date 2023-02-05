Welcome to the My Best Mom Friend podcast. My name is Sandra, and I'm the virtual mom bestie you didn't even know you needed. I am here to empower you and give ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
Surviving Sick Days With Little Kids
Have you been home with a sick baby or toddler? Have you dealt with the anxiety and stress it brings on? Do you also have to google what's considered a "high fever" every time your kid is sick? Do you feel burned out from being on mom duty all day and night while on PTO and stressed about work deadlines? This episode is for you because SAME!
To make life easy for you, I put together an easy-to-shop amazon list of baby/toddler sick day essentials. You can view it here.
Follow me on Instagram @mybestmomfriend
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mybestmomfriend/support
5/16/2023
28:20
One-And-Done Parenting | Why It's Okay To Only Have One Child
More and more families choose to have either no children or just one. Various factors cause a family to decide to be one and done; for some, it's not a choice. Infertility, finances, marital strain, high-risk pregnancy or birth trauma experiences, postpartum mental health struggles, or perhaps you just feel complete or know you don't have the capacity for a second child. This episode deeply delves into being one-and-done and some reasons behind the decision. I want you to know that having only one child is perfectly okay. You do not have to cave to societal expectations or pressures to have more kids.
If you enjoyed this episode, please scroll down and rate and review the podcast so more moms can find it.
Follow along on Instagram @mybestmomfriend + stay in touch by subscribing to my newsletter.
I also highly recommend giving Renee a follow over at @themomroom and tuning in to her podcast too! She's fabulous.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mybestmomfriend/support
5/9/2023
46:01
A Glimpse Inside Cycle Breaking, Conscious Parenting, And Common #ToddlerProbs
Join me and guest Jon Fogel with @wholeparent as we chat all things cycle breaking and conscious parenting. He answers all the questions I have to navigate current toddler life with a two and a half year-old toddler who recently discovered his whiny voice and bossy mannerisms (I assure you, he did not learn those from me, as you'll discover in this episode.)
Follow along on Instagram for daily real, raw, relatable mom content @mybestmomfriend
Checkout the @wholeparent method:
"Are you tired of constantly resorting to shame, threats, and punishment to discipline your children, only to find that it is not effective in the long run?
It's time to break the cycle and embrace a new approach to parenting that prioritizes emotional health and well-being.
Introducing the Whole Parent Method, a revolutionary four-step process that will guide you in consciously parenting your children without the use of harsh discipline measures. By following this method, not only will you see a positive change in your child's behavior, but you will also cultivate a deeper and more fulfilling relationship with them. Say goodbye to traditional command and demand parenting and hello to a new way of raising children that will set them up for a lifetime of emotional success." Join Jon's Parenting Membership here.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mybestmomfriend/support
5/2/2023
1:07:16
Vacationing With Kids | Mom Hacks, Packing Checklist + A Little From Our Recent Trip
Are you getting ready to travel with your baby or toddler? Vacationing with littles isn't always a vacation, is it? It's really just parenting as usual, but with a prettier scenery. Tune in as I share tips, hacks, and some funny moments of our latest beach vacation. Don't forget to download my FREE vacation packing checklist below.
--
You can find my packing checklist here - a PDF to help take the mental load of motherhood of list making off your plate! I also linked some of my favorite beach/travel products for you to easily shop via Amazon.
Everything you need for taking your baby/toddler to the beach - my full Amazon list of favorites can be found here
Sign up for my newsletter
Follow on Instagram for daily mom content @mybestmomfriend
Slumberpod Discount Code: MYBESTMOMFRIEND for $20 off your order
Tubby Todd Sunscreen this link gives you 10% off your order
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mybestmomfriend/support
This episode features Liesel, the Labor and Delivery nurse behind @mommy.labornurse. She offers invaluable daily resources for pregnancy, labor, and postpartum and has birth preparation courses tailored to natural delivery, epidural, and c-sections. In this episode, we touch on what to expect when you're giving birth, how you know you're in labor, how to empower your birth experience, and c-sections and birth trauma. This is a great listen if you're an expecting mama.
Download my hospital bag checklist when preparing for labor
Follow me on Instagram @mybestmomfriend
Mommy Labor Nurse Resources:
Birth Classes
Birth Plan
Follow Liesel on Instagram @mommy.labornurse
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mybestmomfriend/support
Welcome to the My Best Mom Friend podcast. My name is Sandra, and I'm the virtual mom bestie you didn't even know you needed. I am here to empower you and give you permission to not love every layer of motherhood (without the guilt.) I'm here to be uncensored in my experience as a mom to help you realize what you're feeling is normal. I want every mom to feel seen, validated, and understood. Please make yourself comfortable, grab a cup and allow me to spill the tea on motherhood. Let's chat about all things motherhood.
Follow along on Instagram for more: @mybestmomfriend Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mybestmomfriend/support