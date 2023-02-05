One-And-Done Parenting | Why It's Okay To Only Have One Child

More and more families choose to have either no children or just one. Various factors cause a family to decide to be one and done; for some, it's not a choice. Infertility, finances, marital strain, high-risk pregnancy or birth trauma experiences, postpartum mental health struggles, or perhaps you just feel complete or know you don't have the capacity for a second child. This episode deeply delves into being one-and-done and some reasons behind the decision. I want you to know that having only one child is perfectly okay. You do not have to cave to societal expectations or pressures to have more kids.