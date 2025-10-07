About My .4 Cents

This is what musicians need to know about the music business today. Every Tuesday, music marketers Matt Bacon, Dustin Boyer, Jesse Cannon, and Andrew Southworth break down what's changed in music marketing and the music business, as well as what's currently changing in the industry. You’ll be surprised what they disagree about! To support the My Point 4 Cents and get a whole extra hour from every episode—including full interviews and ad-free banter—become a subscriber. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.