Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessMy .4 Cents
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
My .4 Cents
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

My .4 Cents

My Point 4 Cents
BusinessMusic
My .4 Cents
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • Did Taylor Swift's Not Market TLOASG? w/ Lee Martin
    In this episode, Dustin Boyer, Jesse Cannon, and Matt Bacon explore Taylor Swift's latest album rollout and the mixed reactions it has garnered, noting both fan loyalty and criticism, while discussing its significant cultural footprint. Highlighting fascinating marketing strategies, they feature an interview with Lee Martin, a creative marketing expert with a rich background working with artists like David Bowie and Lord Huron. The episode delves into how Lee combines programming and creativity to craft engaging fan experiences, offering insights into his ideation process and how DIY artists can implement these grand ideas without needing high-level expertise. Additionally, they address TikTok's potential changes due to political influences and its implications on social media usage. Throughout the conversation, the hosts emphasize the evolving dynamics in music marketing and social media interactions, offering a blend of industry insights and actionable advice for both artists and marketers.Follow Andrew [email protected]://andrewsouthworth.com/https://www.youtube.com/andrewsouthworthFollow Jesse Cannon @jessecannonjessecannon.comFollow Dustin Boyer @dustintheindustryplant Follow [email protected] dropoutmedia.netsapphireeye.net Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:06:40
  • YouTube Beats TikTok For Music Discovery? w/ John Strohm
    In this episode, Andrew Southworth and his colleagues Matt Bacon, Dustin Boyer, and Jesse Catted explore a study revealing TikTok's limited impact on music discovery compared to YouTube and streaming platforms. They delve into the intricacies of how people discover music, discussing whether initial exposure or full engagement constitutes true discovery. The team also interviews Jon Strom, a multifaceted music industry professional, who shares insights on artist development, marketing, and the challenges faced in today's evolving music industry. He emphasizes the importance of great music and robust marketing strategies for artist success. Additionally, the episode touches on AI's role in music creation and the need for transparent licensing, while highlighting Spotify's recent efforts to address spam and AI content on their platform. Through lively discourse, the podcast provides a multidimensional view of the contemporary music landscape and the dynamics shaping artist careers.Follow Andrew [email protected]://andrewsouthworth.com/https://www.youtube.com/andrewsouthworthFollow Jesse Cannon @jessecannonjessecannon.comFollow Dustin Boyer @dustintheindustryplant Follow [email protected] dropoutmedia.netsapphireeye.net Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:16:23
  • What Makes A TikTok Go Viral?
    Jesse Cannon, Dustin Boyer, and Matt Bacon dive into what makes TikTok content successful for musicians, breaking down examples of viral videos and detail how spectacle, identity, and strong hooks drive engagement. They also discuss how adapting ideas from other genres can elevate a music marketing strategy, and how tools like ChatGPT can be leveraged for industry research, such as identifying the right promoters or venues for a tour. Later in the episode, Matt sits down with Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown, to explore the platform’s mission of connecting artists and fans, its data-driven concert recommendations, and the power of local outreach tools. The conversation highlights the importance of fostering real human connection in an increasingly digital world and maintaining creativity in a tech-enhanced music landscape.Follow Andrew [email protected]://andrewsouthworth.com/https://www.youtube.com/andrewsouthworthFollow Jesse Cannon @jessecannonjessecannon.comFollow Dustin Boyer @dustintheindustryplant Follow [email protected] dropoutmedia.netsapphireeye.net Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:11:07
  • This Band Raised $50K Without a Label?! w/ Ryan Shuck
    Musician Ryan Shuck explores the remarkable arc of his music career, from founding roles in Orgy and Julien-K to collaborations with the likes of Chester Bennington and Korn. The conversation focuses heavily on Julien-K’s latest innovative crowdfunding campaign surrounding their live-streamed event “Ritual,” revealing how the band successfully transitioned from platforms like Indiegogo to fully integrating campaigns into their own Shopify store. Shuck details the strategic design behind limited-edition bundles and community-building tactics that drive fan engagement, offering practical advice for musicians on building independence, scaling audience relationships, and navigating the creative and operational complexities of running a modern music brand. Throughout the conversation, Shuck brings a blend of passion, entrepreneurial insight, and relentless drive to demystify what it takes to create sustainable success as an artist today.Follow Andrew [email protected]://andrewsouthworth.com/https://www.youtube.com/andrewsouthworthFollow Jesse Cannon @jessecannonjessecannon.comFollow Dustin Boyer @dustintheindustryplant Follow [email protected] dropoutmedia.netsapphireeye.net Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:24:30
  • The Country Star the Internet Can’t Ignore w/ Bryan Andrews
    Emerging country artist Brian Andrews shares his journey as a DIY musician from a small town in Missouri to becoming a rising voice in both music and sociopolitical conversations. He opens up about how his upbringing instilled a strong sense of speaking out for what he believes in, which has become a defining aspect of his brand. Brian discusses the interplay between his music and political content, explaining how the passion behind his messages shapes both his songwriting and online presence. He reflects on the risks and rewards of being outspoken in a genre traditionally associated with conservative values, emphasizing the importance of empathy, nuance, and authenticity in today’s divided cultural landscape. Brian also details his creative and content strategies, the support he's received from his label, and the significance of his upcoming politically charged single, “The Older I Get,” which he hopes will connect with audiences on a human level during a pivotal time in society.Follow Andrew [email protected]://andrewsouthworth.com/https://www.youtube.com/andrewsouthworthFollow Jesse Cannon @jessecannonjessecannon.comFollow Dustin Boyer @dustintheindustryplant Follow [email protected] dropoutmedia.netsapphireeye.net Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    51:04

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About My .4 Cents

This is what musicians need to know about the music business today. Every Tuesday, music marketers Matt Bacon, Dustin Boyer, Jesse Cannon, and Andrew Southworth break down what's changed in music marketing and the music business, as well as what's currently changing in the industry. You’ll be surprised what they disagree about! To support the My Point 4 Cents and get a whole extra hour from every episode—including full interviews and ad-free banter—become a subscriber. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
BusinessMusicMarketingMusic CommentaryMusic Interviews

Listen to My .4 Cents, Right About Now - Legendary Business Advice and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

My .4 Cents: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/11/2025 - 8:41:12 PM