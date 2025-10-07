Jesse Cannon, Dustin Boyer, and Matt Bacon dive into what makes TikTok content successful for musicians, breaking down examples of viral videos and detail how spectacle, identity, and strong hooks drive engagement. They also discuss how adapting ideas from other genres can elevate a music marketing strategy, and how tools like ChatGPT can be leveraged for industry research, such as identifying the right promoters or venues for a tour. Later in the episode, Matt sits down with Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown, to explore the platform’s mission of connecting artists and fans, its data-driven concert recommendations, and the power of local outreach tools. The conversation highlights the importance of fostering real human connection in an increasingly digital world and maintaining creativity in a tech-enhanced music landscape.Follow Andrew [email protected]
