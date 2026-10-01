In 1942, the Japanese Army dealt the Allies a humiliating defeat in Burma. By 1945, the British 14th Army—a formation of such low priority its soldiers called it the Forgotten Army—had retaken the country. How did this extraordinary reversal happen? Join MWI Book Club cohosts John Amble and Theo Lipsky as they look for answers in the memoir of the officer who led Allied troops through it all. His name was Field Marshal William Slim, and his memoir is called Defeat into Victory. Don't hesitate to let us know what you think of the Burma Campaign, Slim's leadership, and what books you'd like us to read next.



Chapters



(00:00:00) - Book Club

(00:00:36) - The Book Club: Defeat Into Victory

(00:01:12) - The Life of Viscount William Slim

(00:02:59) - Defeating In Burma: A Military History

(00:06:29) - Notes on 'Battle of Burma'

(00:08:08) - Why Burma mattered in the War

(00:11:41) - William Slim: The Battle of Burma

(00:13:57) - Battle of the Satang Bridge

(00:21:40) - The Art of Retreating

(00:31:18) - Defeat Into Victory, Part 3

(00:35:17) - Battle of Burma, First Half

(00:42:34) - Battle of Burma, Part 2

(00:48:58) - Battle of Burma: The Logistics Challenges

(00:53:15) - Jute Para-lights

(00:53:51) - Three Things That Deterred the Japanese

(00:55:06) - William Slim on Morale

(01:00:05) - Battle of Imphal and the Battle of Kohima

(01:13:00) - The Battle for Burma

(01:17:01) - Post-Independence: The Future of War

(01:20:01) - Command Relationships during the First World War

(01:20:44) - Slim's Battle for Burma

(01:25:07) - William Slim: His Saved Rounds

(01:28:18) - Bonus Read: Dynamo Triumph and Tragedy in Nazi Occupied

(01:31:10) - The Book Club