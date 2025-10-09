Murder on Music Row from The Tennessean

David "Skull" Schulman was an outlaw in a world of musical outlaws. Friends with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, Skull was constantly getting arrested in his early days for overseeing illegal gambling, drinking and nudity in the Rainbow Room.
Murder on Music Row Season 2: The Skull at the End of the Rainbow, coming Oct. 7
Coming Oct. 7 Murder on Music Row Season 2: The Skull at the End of the Rainbow" is an 8-part deep dive, narrative podcast that focuses on the 1998 murder of David "Skull" Schulman, an iconic Nashville figure who owned the Skulls Rainbow Room strip club/country music bar for 50 years. The police may have botched the investigation. The prosecutor didn't believe he would get a conviction. And the Tennessee Innocence Project has looked into the case. Hosts Keith Sharon and Kirsten Fiscus uncovered new evidence that may upend long-held beliefs about Skull's murder.
"Murder on Music Row" is a podcast produced by The Tennessean, which is part of the USA Today Network. It is a deep-dive narrative that covers one case per season, and includes murder, music and nostalgia from police investigations in Nashville, TN.
Season 1 focused on the execution-style 1989 murder of Cash Box Magazine chart director Kevin Hughes.
Season 2: "The Skull at the End of the Rainbow" focuses on the life and 1998 murder of Nashville icon David "Skull" Schulman, who owned and operated Skull's Rainbow Room for 50 years.
For an exclusive, eight-part companion narrative series, become a Tennessean subscriber. For more from season 1, go to Tennessean.com/murderonmusicrow.
For season 2 extras, click here.