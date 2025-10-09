Murder on Music Row from The Tennessean

Murder on Music Row Season 2: The Skull at the End of the Rainbow, coming Oct. 7

Coming Oct. 7 Murder on Music Row Season 2: The Skull at the End of the Rainbow" is an 8-part deep dive, narrative podcast that focuses on the 1998 murder of David "Skull" Schulman, an iconic Nashville figure who owned the Skulls Rainbow Room strip club/country music bar for 50 years. The police may have botched the investigation. The prosecutor didn't believe he would get a conviction. And the Tennessee Innocence Project has looked into the case. Hosts Keith Sharon and Kirsten Fiscus uncovered new evidence that may upend long-held beliefs about Skull's murder.