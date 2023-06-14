Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts and Cool Zone Media
WHAT HAPPENED TO RUSSIA'S DEAD OLIGARCHS? Since January 2022, more than 12 of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs have been found dead. One was poisoned with frog ve... More
True CrimeSociety & Culture
  • A Family Annihilation in Moscow
    On March 23rd 2022, affluent Russian businessman Vasily Melnikov was found dead alongside his family in their upscale Moscow apartment. They’d all been stabbed to death: Vasily, his wife, and their two sons aged 4 and 10 years old. The killings were brutal and tragic. In the crime scene photos one of the murder weapons can be seen. It's a Russian Special Forces combat knife...  In this episode we investigate the Melnikov family annihilation. Did Vasily kill his whole family as the Russian police claim, or is something else going on? You can now listen to all Cool Zone Media shows, 100% ad-free through the Cooler Zone Media subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts. So, open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “Cooler Zone Media” and subscribe today! http://apple.co/coolerzoneSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/14/2023
    31:46
  • Introducing: SAD OLIGARCH
    Sad Oligarch is a modern true crime style investigative podcast series that looks into the many Russian oligarch deaths of 2022, unravelling a dark tale of Kremlin corruption and Russian political influence across the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/7/2023
    1:46

WHAT HAPPENED TO RUSSIA'S DEAD OLIGARCHS?

Since January 2022, more than 12 of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs have been found dead. One was poisoned with frog venom. One was found hanged on a handrail with his wife and children killed with an axe. Several fell out of high windows. All of the deaths are suspicious. Russia says most of them were coincidental suicides--that the oligarchs were simply depressed. I don't think so.

Sad Oligarch is a modern true crime style investigative podcast series that looks into each Russian oligarch death in 2022/2023, unravelling a dark tale of Kremlin corruption and Russian political influence across the world.

