WHAT HAPPENED TO RUSSIA'S DEAD OLIGARCHS?
Since January 2022, more than 12 of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs have been found dead. One was poisoned with frog ve... More
A Family Annihilation in Moscow
On March 23rd 2022, affluent Russian businessman Vasily Melnikov was found dead alongside his family in their upscale Moscow apartment. They’d all been stabbed to death: Vasily, his wife, and their two sons aged 4 and 10 years old. The killings were brutal and tragic. In the crime scene photos one of the murder weapons can be seen. It's a Russian Special Forces combat knife...
In this episode we investigate the Melnikov family annihilation. Did Vasily kill his whole family as the Russian police claim, or is something else going on?
6/14/2023
31:46
Introducing: SAD OLIGARCH
Sad Oligarch is a modern true crime style investigative podcast series that looks into the many Russian oligarch deaths of 2022, unravelling a dark tale of Kremlin corruption and Russian political influence across the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
