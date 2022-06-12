Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Murder & Magnolias in the App
Listen to Murder & Magnolias in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Murder & Magnolias

Murder & Magnolias

Podcast Murder & Magnolias
Podcast Murder & Magnolias

Murder & Magnolias

NBC News
add
They were the very picture of a perfect couple in the land of Spanish moss and sweet magnolias. But when a hit man targets one of them, a story of betrayal and ... More
True Crime
They were the very picture of a perfect couple in the land of Spanish moss and sweet magnolias. But when a hit man targets one of them, a story of betrayal and ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Judgment Day
    The jury renders its verdicts. Afterwards, a remarkable moment of forgiveness takes place.
    12/13/2022
    33:39
  • Deal or No Deal?
    A hit man makes a choice, and the trial gets underway.
    12/6/2022
    35:05
  • “Bluegrass Needs Another Benjamin”
    Lovers on the line in jailhouse phone calls reveal new clues. Then, a big arrest.
    11/29/2022
    35:19
  • Wendy #2
    The investigation into a murder plot leads to a femme fatale with a past.
    11/22/2022
    35:55
  • Marked for Death
    A hit man arrives in Charleston, South Carolina with a member of a wealthy and well-known family in his crosshairs.
    11/15/2022
    38:07

More True Crime podcasts

About Murder & Magnolias

They were the very picture of a perfect couple in the land of Spanish moss and sweet magnolias. But when a hit man targets one of them, a story of betrayal and murderous intent unfolds. In Dateline’s latest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to the Low Country of South Carolina to tell the twisted tale. Follow now to get the latest episodes of Murder & Magnolias each week completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening: apple.co/datelinepremium
Podcast website

Listen to Murder & Magnolias, Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski | Breaking News & Commentary and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Murder & Magnolias

Murder & Magnolias

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Murder & Magnolias: Podcasts in Family