Murder & Magnolias
Judgment Day
The jury renders its verdicts. Afterwards, a remarkable moment of forgiveness takes place.
Deal or No Deal?
A hit man makes a choice, and the trial gets underway.
“Bluegrass Needs Another Benjamin”
Lovers on the line in jailhouse phone calls reveal new clues. Then, a big arrest.
Wendy #2
The investigation into a murder plot leads to a femme fatale with a past.
Marked for Death
A hit man arrives in Charleston, South Carolina with a member of a wealthy and well-known family in his crosshairs.
About Murder & Magnolias
They were the very picture of a perfect couple in the land of Spanish moss and sweet magnolias. But when a hit man targets one of them, a story of betrayal and murderous intent unfolds. In Dateline’s latest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to the Low Country of South Carolina to tell the twisted tale.
Follow now to get the latest episodes of Murder & Magnolias each week completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening: apple.co/datelinepremium
