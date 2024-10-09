The Big Five ft. Patrick Maroon | Morning Cuppa Hockey

Jonny & Colby give a shoutout to Kevin Shattenkirk and tell stories of what a great teammate he was. Next they reveal their Top 5 teams in our Power Rankings, while also naming this week's OutWest Worst Team Of The Week. Also, Pat Maroon drops by to talk about his week in New York.