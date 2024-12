Mid-esota Wild ft. Tyler Yaremchuk & Chris Kelleher

Jonny & Colby are joined by Tyler Yaremchuk to discuss the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, and which teams are the real-deal in the Western Conference. Next, they discuss Cam Fowler trade, and yet another loss for the New York Rangers. Also, Chris Kelleher of the Minnesota Wild stops by for a chat.