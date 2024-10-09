Jonny & Colby put an end to some false rumours circulating about the New York Rangers. Next, Mike Rupp joins the show to break down what he think is next with regards to Peter Laviolette, and Chris Drury. Powered by @bet365. Whatever the moment, it's Never Ordinary at bet365. Download the App today and use promo code: NATION. http://www.bet365.ca/ Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly. Eligible iGames conducted and managed by iGO are only available to those physically present in the Province of Ontario. 19+. Proraso USA:http://www.Proraso-USA.comFountain Tire:https://www.fountaintire.com/promotio...Outwest Golf:https://outwestgolf.com/Reach out to [email protected] to connect with our Sales Team and discuss opportunities to partner with us! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:11:17
Bowness Coverage ft. Rick Bowness
Bowness Coverage ft. Rick Bowness

Jonny & Colby break down the Stanley Cup Finals rematch between the Florida Panthers, and Edmonton Oilers, as well as recap the Dallas Stars taking down the red-hot Washington Capitals. Also, former NHL Head Coach Rick Bowness drops by the show to discuss what's going on in Buffalo, the underappreciated Mark Schiefele, and the suddenly super-competitive Pierre-Luc Dubois.
1:18:19
Mid-esota Wild ft. Tyler Yaremchuk & Chris Kelleher
Mid-esota Wild ft. Tyler Yaremchuk & Chris Kelleher

Jonny & Colby are joined by Tyler Yaremchuk to discuss the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, and which teams are the real-deal in the Western Conference. Next, they discuss Cam Fowler trade, and yet another loss for the New York Rangers. Also, Chris Kelleher of the Minnesota Wild stops by for a chat.
1:35:41
The Big Five ft. Patrick Maroon | Morning Cuppa Hockey
The Big Five ft. Patrick Maroon | Morning Cuppa Hockey

Jonny & Colby give a shoutout to Kevin Shattenkirk and tell stories of what a great teammate he was. Next they reveal their Top 5 teams in our Power Rankings, while also naming this week's OutWest Worst Team Of The Week. Also, Pat Maroon drops by to talk about his week in New York.
1:07:21
Shatt Deuces ft. Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk & Frank Seravalli
Shatt Deuces ft. Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk & Frank Seravalli

Jonny & Colby are joined by Kevin Shattenkirk after he announced his retirement from the NHL. James van Riemsdyk stops by to congratulate Shatty on his retirement. Finally, Frank Seravalli drops by to give us his insight on what's next in Buffalo.
Jonny Lazarus and Colby Cohen know their hockey, but they don't always agree on it. Having played the sport at multiple levels throughout their careers, they have experienced pretty much everything — even a Stanley Cup! Every morning the guys will discuss the latest news, trends, controversial plays, and introduce you to some interesting characters from around the game.