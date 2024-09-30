Shenanigans at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue (with Zach Everson)
Forbes journalist Zach Everson spent much of Trump's previous presidency embedded in Trump Hotel in DC. John and Jerry learn more about The Emoluments Clause and all the ways that foreign power brokers were able to channel payments to Trump through his hotels... and could again.
34:15
How the Election Affects the CIA
Adam and John and Jerry do what everyone else in America is doing... try to game out what the election will mean. In this case, for the intelligence agencies, international cooperation and overall national security. So, like, not one of the super-light episodes. But still worth listening to!
25:14
How Do Counterintelligence Professionals Assess Trump’s Relationship with Russia? - Part Two (with Peter Strzok)
How are the Russians getting Trump to do what they want? There are many theories, but we've reached our own conclusion.
43:27
The Lincoln Project (with Rick Wilson)
The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee (PAC) founded in December 2019 by moderate conservatives and former Republican Party members who oppose U.S. President Donald Trump and Trumpism. In the midst of the 2024 election, having run over 700 different ads, co-founder Rick Wilson offers one-of-a-kind insight into the American electorate.
43:00
How Do Counterintelligence Professionals Assess Trump’s Relationship with Russia? - Part One (with Philip Auerswald and Peter Strzok)
37 years ago, Trump returned from a trip to Moscow obsessed that America wasn’t getting paid enough for protecting its allies, that our leaders weren’t tough enough, and that America’s economy was destined to self-destruct within the next four years. And he never stopped. Why would a self-obsessed New York real estate developer suddenly care about America’s international politics?
As former high-level CIA operatives, John Sipher and Jerry O'Shea would create fake conspiracies around the world. Now, with the help of experts, they execute their own fun and fearless investigation into conspiracy theories past and present to assess what's real. And how. And why.
- Executive Producers: Adam Davidson, John Sipher, Jerry O'Shea & Jonathan Stern
- Associate Producer: Rachel Harner
- A production of Honorable Mention and Abominable Pictures