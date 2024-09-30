How Do Counterintelligence Professionals Assess Trump’s Relationship with Russia? - Part One (with Philip Auerswald and Peter Strzok)

37 years ago, Trump returned from a trip to Moscow obsessed that America wasn’t getting paid enough for protecting its allies, that our leaders weren’t tough enough, and that America’s economy was destined to self-destruct within the next four years. And he never stopped. Why would a self-obsessed New York real estate developer suddenly care about America’s international politics?