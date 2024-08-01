Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTrue CrimeMissing in Arizona
Listen to Missing in Arizona in the App
Listen to Missing in Arizona in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Missing in Arizona

Podcast Missing in Arizona
iHeartPodcasts
In 2001, Robert Fisher killed his family, blew up their suburban home, and vanished in a remote Arizona forest. Did he die — or escape?
More
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • 16. An Answer
    An interview takes a shocking turn — and answers a key question.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:01:58
  • Ambient: 4Runner Spot
    Alone in the woods, at the 4Runner spot, this is what you hear.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    20:20
  • 15. The Accomplice?
    Jon exposes Robert's likeliest accomplice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:14
  • 14. Persons of Interest
    A hermit. A mistress. A convict. Someone knows something.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:57
  • 13. "Gary"
    A fugitive who hid in Arizona for 28 years shares his story.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    36:30

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Missing in Arizona

In 2001, Robert Fisher killed his family, blew up their suburban home, and vanished in a remote Arizona forest. Did he die — or escape?
Podcast website

Listen to Missing in Arizona, 48 Hours and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Missing in Arizona: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:01:54 AM