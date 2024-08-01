Top Stations
Missing in Arizona
iHeartPodcasts
add
In 2001, Robert Fisher killed his family, blew up their suburban home, and vanished in a remote Arizona forest. Did he die — or escape?
More
True Crime
Available Episodes
5 of 22
16. An Answer
An interview takes a shocking turn — and answers a key question.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:01:58
Ambient: 4Runner Spot
Alone in the woods, at the 4Runner spot, this is what you hear.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
20:20
15. The Accomplice?
Jon exposes Robert's likeliest accomplice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
48:14
14. Persons of Interest
A hermit. A mistress. A convict. Someone knows something.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:57
13. "Gary"
A fugitive who hid in Arizona for 28 years shares his story.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:30
Show more
About Missing in Arizona
