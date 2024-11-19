Neuro Performance By Andy Murphy

437: Mastering Persuasion in 2024: Tony Robbins' Secrets Enhanced with Neuro Performance
TODAYS EPISODE If you are in business, an exeuctive, CEO or founder, you are going to love this episode. You will already be very aware that manging teams, sales, negoation, leading a company as a founder comes with the role to play so many moving parts. 1. You must regulate your nervous system 2. You must train your behaivours to be able to be calm, focused and driven even under the most intense presure 3. You must be able to be passivly pursuasive and create powerful influence in every area of business and life. Neuro-ingusitics is like the operating manual for exactly all these 3 things, but to take it another level over the past 22 years I have been lucky enough to deep dive into the thinnking of thousands of business owners and executives and developed cutting edge protocols with neuro science, behavioural pschology and other modalities.. In this epsidoe, I disect a very old presentation by Tony Robins about his system of persuasion. I chose this training, because he is very clear and shares his raw thoughts, which I enhance and show you how to make it applicable in the real world in 2024. In this episode, you will learn: - Why having the ability to read body language is essential- How to interupt your own patterns gives you the superpower to do it to others- Why state control is your biggest skill set- How NLP or hypnotic language is essential, but must be done correctly- Internal Dialogue and Focus - Logic vs. Emotion for the close