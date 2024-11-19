Neuro Performance By Andy Murphy

436: The One Neuro Trick That Could 10X Your Trading Profits – Are You Using It?

Welcome to EP 434, another exciting episode of the Neuro Performance podcast with your host, Andy Murphy!

TODAYS EPISODE If you are a trader, you are in the right place, and have probably watched a video or two on the trading nut podcast. This episode is a follow up from a recording I did with the host and founder of the show Cam Hawkins. During covid we oringally put together a special episode that got 17,000 views and I know it helped a lot of people. We just created a 10 part series for you on his channel

In this episode, you will learn:
- Transitioning from Amateur to Professional
- Understanding the Dopamine Hit- The Importance of Mindset in Trading
- Breaking Negative Patterns- Internal Dialogue and Focus
- Logic vs. Emotion in Trading- Practice Before Funded Accounts