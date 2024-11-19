Powered by RND
Neuro Performance By Andy Murphy

Podcast Neuro Performance By Andy Murphy
Andy Murphy
Andy Murphy uses his 12 years of experience working with VIP clients such as Saudi Arabian Royalty, TV producers & world-champions to give you a competitive edg...
  • #440: The Burnout Cure: Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Cal Newport on Breaking Free
    FREE TODAY: Download The Total Mind Control Handbook ($27 Value)  https://andymurphy.online/ebook Ready to be a GUEST or SPONSOR? (taking applications now) Let's chat https://andymurphy.online/contact Welcome to EP 440, another exciting episode of the Neuro Performance podcast with your host, Andy Murphy! TODAYS EPISODE I dissect a clip from Dr. Cal Newport and Dr. Andrew Huberman where they discuss the root causes of burnout, highlighting how modern work practices. I love this episode, as it starts to address, really the underlining issues, and you understand that it not really a tech issue, but an ongoing to psychological and habit issue, which then ripples through an organisation and culture in general. I of course, share my perspecitive and tools to help you navigate your brain and nervous system. In this episode, you will learn: - Why you must diagnose Burnout in Knowledge Work: Quantity vs. Quality of Work- How thinking of Cultural and Organizational Shifts are Needed for Change- Why pschology and mastering it, is your biggest skill to learn- How NLP, neuroscience, and neuro performance is the operational manual for your brain
    --------  
    32:36
  • 439: Mike Tyson’s Hidden Wisdom: Life and Philosophy Before the Jake Paul Bout
    FREE TODAY: Download The Total Mind Control Handbook ($27 Value)  https://andymurphy.online/ebook Ready to be a GUEST or SPONSOR? (taking applications now) Let's chat https://andymurphy.online/contact Welcome to EP 439, another exciting episode of the Neuro Performance podcast with your host, Andy Murphy! TODAYS EPISODE I love Mike Tyson, yes for his boxing career of course, but these days for his deep philisophical persepctive of the wolrd and his deep wisdom on life. I share my thoughts on this interivew he did with Grant Cardone, before his upcoming Jake Paul "fight". I am not sure if the crowd really understood who Mike is on the level that I share on this podcast, I hope so, as otherwise they miss out... This is a great episode, you will enjoy! In this episode, you will learn: - Why where you come from, no matter how painful, is your financial fuel- How learning from every event, even the losses, is what makes a champion- Why pschology and mastering it, is your biggest skill to learn- How NLP is the operational manual for your brain
    --------  
    37:51
  • 438: Netflix Co-Founder: “Hard Work Does Not Matter!”
    FREE TODAY: Download The Total Mind Control Handbook ($27 Value)  https://andymurphy.online/ebook Ready to be a GUEST or SPONSOR? (taking applications now) Let's chat https://andymurphy.online/contact Welcome to EP 434, another exciting episode of the Neuro Performance podcast with your host, Andy Murphy! TODAYS EPISODE If you are in entrepreneur, an exeuctive, CEO or founder and in a growth phase with your business, this is a good epiosde for you. Delving into the early concepts of Ntflix with co-founder Marc Randolph in an interview from Diary of a CEO podcast, I uncover a lot of the pscholigical tacitcs that you can introduce into your own life, to make sure you are on the top of your game, right now and into the future. In this episode, you will learn: - Why speed is not always a good thing in business- How testing and measuring is really the only way to get the answer- Why stress will not give you the high level decisions you require- How NLP is the operational manual for your brain
    --------  
    38:48
  • 437: Mastering Persuasion in 2024: Tony Robbins' Secrets Enhanced with Neuro Performance
    FREE TODAY: Download The Total Mind Control Handbook ($27 Value)  https://andymurphy.online/ebook Welcome to EP 434, another exciting episode of the Neuro Performance podcast with your host, Andy Murphy! TODAYS EPISODE If you are in business, an exeuctive, CEO or founder, you are going to love this episode. You will already be very aware that manging teams, sales, negoation, leading a company as a founder comes with the role to play so many moving parts.  1. You must regulate your nervous system 2. You must train your behaivours to be able to be calm, focused and driven even under the most intense presure 3. You must be able to be passivly pursuasive and create powerful influence in every area of business and life. Neuro-ingusitics is like the operating manual for exactly all these 3 things, but to take it another level over the past 22 years I have been lucky enough to deep dive into the thinnking of thousands of business owners and executives and developed cutting edge protocols with neuro science, behavioural pschology and other modalities.. In this epsidoe, I disect a very old presentation by Tony Robins about his system of persuasion. I chose this training, because he is very clear and shares his raw thoughts, which I enhance and show you how to make it applicable in the real world in 2024. In this episode, you will learn: - Why having the ability to read body language is essential- How to interupt your own patterns gives you the superpower to do it to others- Why state control is your biggest skill set- How NLP or hypnotic language is essential, but must be done correctly- Internal Dialogue and Focus - Logic vs. Emotion for the close
    --------  
    59:14
  • 436: The One Neuro Trick That Could 10X Your Trading Profits – Are You Using It?
    FREE TODAY: Download The Total Mind Control Handbook ($27 Value) https://andymurphy.online/courses Welcome to EP 434, another exciting episode of the Neuro Performance podcast with your host, Andy Murphy! TODAYS EPISODE If you are a trader, you are in the right place, and have probably watched a video or two on the trading nut podcast. This episode is a follow up from a recording I did with the host and founder of the show Cam Hawkins. During covid we oringally put together a special episode that got 17,000 views and I know it helped a lot of people. We just created a 10 part series for you on his channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNyoKNQIXTw&t=3s In this episode, you will learn: - Transitioning from Amateur to Professional - Understanding the Dopamine Hit- The Importance of Mindset in Trading - Breaking Negative Patterns- Internal Dialogue and Focus - Logic vs. Emotion in Trading- Practice Before Funded Accounts
    --------  
    22:45

About Neuro Performance By Andy Murphy

Andy Murphy uses his 12 years of experience working with VIP clients such as Saudi Arabian Royalty, TV producers & world-champions to give you a competitive edge in your business and life. Join him while he uses his wisdom to interview world-class entrepreneurs, internet marketers, martial artists, Ironmen, Forex experts, and copywriters, from around the world.
