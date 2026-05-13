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256 episodes
- This week Cody talks with Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy to talk about the new Alter Bridge album, the rockstar mentality, disco vs punk rock, and much more! Be sure to check out the latest album from Alter Bridge, "Alter Bridge" available NOW!
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About The Cody Tucker Show
The Cody Tucker Show is a comedy podcast hosted by Cody Tucker that focuses on pop culture, entertainment, and life in general.Podcast website
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The Cody Tucker Show
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