Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyThe Cody Tucker Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Cody Tucker Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Cody Tucker Show

Cody Tucker
Comedy
The Cody Tucker Show
Latest episode

256 episodes

  • The Cody Tucker Show

    Devin Townsend | The Cody Tucker Show #225

    05/13/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    This week, Cody sits down with legendary musician Devin Townsend to discuss his upcoming album The Moth, dive into mental health, explore the challenges of creating a massive concept album, and much more.
  • The Cody Tucker Show

    Andy Biersack | The Cody Tucker Show #224

    02/12/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This week Cody and Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack talk about their love of Misfits, never meeting your idols, modern rock vs classic rock, and much more!
  • The Cody Tucker Show

    Myles Kennedy | The Cody Tucker Show #223

    01/22/2026 | 49 mins.
    This week Cody talks with Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy to talk about the new Alter Bridge album, the rockstar mentality, disco vs punk rock, and much more! Be sure to check out the latest album from Alter Bridge, "Alter Bridge" available NOW!
  • The Cody Tucker Show

    Aleister Black | The Cody Tucker Show #222

    01/15/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    This week Cody talks with WWE superstar Aleister Black about their love for heavy metal, fascination with the occult, and much more!
  • The Cody Tucker Show

    Wolfgang Van Halen | The Cody Tucker Show #221

    01/08/2026 | 55 mins.
    This week Cody talks to Wolfgang Van Halen about Mammoth's incredible new album (The End), life on the road, and share some hilarious rock and roll stories
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About The Cody Tucker Show
The Cody Tucker Show is a comedy podcast hosted by Cody Tucker that focuses on pop culture, entertainment, and life in general.
Podcast website
Comedy

Listen to The Cody Tucker Show, The Joe Rogan Experience and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Cody Tucker Show: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.24.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/19/2026 - 1:11:54 PM
A company fromMADSACK