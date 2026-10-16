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42 episodes
- Lock the doors and ignore the knocking because this week on Rewind and Repeat, we’re revisiting The Strangers. We’re breaking down the masks, the scares, that chilling ending, and the simple question that made the movie unforgettable: “Because you were home.” Does it still hit as hard nearly 20 years later?
- Grab your camera and try not to get lost in the woods because this week on Rewind and Repeat, we’re revisiting The Blair Witch Project. We’re talking shaky cameras, creepy stick figures, that unforgettable ending, and how a tiny indie movie became one of the biggest horror phenomenons of all time.
- Grab your camera and try not to get lost in the woods because this week on Rewind and Repeat, we’re revisiting The Blair Witch Project. We’re talking shaky cameras, creepy stick figures, that unforgettable ending, and how a tiny indie movie became one of the biggest horror phenomenons of all time.
- This week, we’re checking into the Bates Motel to revisit Alfred Hitchcock’s *Psycho*. We’re talking Norman Bates, Marion Crane, that legendary shower scene, and the twists that changed horror movies forever. Plus, we break down the cast, our favorite moments, and just how well *Psycho* holds up more than 60 years later.
- This week on Rewind and Repeat, we’re taking on Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic. With a massive ensemble cast and several stories unfolding on both sides of the border, the film weaves together politics, crime, family, and corruption into one of the most ambitious dramas of the early 2000s. Join us as we revisit the performances, characters, and moments that made Traffic an Oscar-winning hit.
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About Rewind and Repeat
Rewind and Repeat takes a deep dive into the movies you never get tired of watching. Host Cody Tucker breaks down behind-the-scenes info, fun facts, and more, celebrating what makes each film worth hitting play again.Podcast website
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