For episode 26, the hosts of "Thick Thighs & Creepy Vibes" join me to discuss the correlation between true crime and mental health, how mental health looks like in children, how we can be better role models as men and parents, and their questions for me. Check out "Thick Thighs & Creepy Vibes" which is a spine-chilling true crime podcast with a paranormal twist. Join them each Wednesday for a new episode as well as their Sunday Scaries.Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music - Thick Thighs & Creepy VibesInstagram: ttcvpodcastTiktok: thickthighscreepyvibes
--------
1:08:21
Episode 25 - Tay Gibbs (Talk With Tay Podcast)
Trigger Warnings: This episode contains talks about suicide and suicidal ideation, shootings, violence, race talk, stereotypes, hospitalization, and other topics that may not be suitable for all audiences. For milestone Episode 25, Mikey is joined by Tay Gibbs, the host of the "Talk With Tay Podcast". The former Kentucky State University pitcher discusses his transition from athlete to mental health advocate. The two discuss their bond over mental health, losing a parent, and community within the podcast world. Tay shares his insight on what he thinks most men misunderstand about mental health and healing, if there are differences in how black men heal versus white men, and asks Mikey what was the turning point for him wanting to start his podcast. Instagram: talkwithtaypodYoutube: @TalkWithTayPodcastPatreon: Talk With Tay PodcastAvailable on Spotify and Apple PodcastsTrailer: Fantasy Pants PodcastSponsored by: Litte Jerk Society. Visit littlejerkclothing.com and use the promo code MIKEYONMUTE to save 15% off your order!
--------
1:10:26
Episode 24 - Ray Bush (Author, Narrator)
In Episode 24, I speak with Ray Bush, who is an author, narrator, and the founder of the Tales From Deranged Minds series. We touch on Ray's start as an author, his current projects, and his love of Stephen King books. Additionally, we discuss how mental health needs to be talked about more often, especially when it comes to anger in men. Why does anger and defensiveness show up as an "acceptable" form of emotional release for men? Socials:Instagram - ray_bush101Facebook - Ray BushX - lostsoulz801Tiktok - lost_soulz_801Blue Sky - LostSoulz801Rumble - lostsoulz801Patreon - loustsoulz801
Beverly Danielle from "Ready, Set, Share!" and Hummingbird Energy Healing joins me on Episode 23! We talk about the "not-so-typical" style of Beverly's podcast, her work on the nervous system in a healing journey, near-death experiences (NDEs), and so much more!Instagram: the.rsspodcastInstagram: Hummingbird_energy_healing
--------
34:22
Episode 22 - Jonathan Scott (Moderate2Severe)
On this episode, I talk to Jonathan Scott, the host of Moderate2Severe. Him and his guests explore mental health, the stigma associated with it, and best practices that have worked for him and others. We talk about the community of podcasters and how they build each other up, Jonathan's teaching for almost 25 years and how he's seen mental health change in schools, ketamine treatments, and so much more.Instagram: _moderate2severeFollow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
Mikey On Mute discusses mental health, breaking the stigma of reaching out for help, and how toxic masculinity has taught us that men shouldn’t express emotions. I started this podcast telling my journey and started to have conversations with others about theirs! Join me while I talk with a variety of guests and podcast hosts as we discuss life, mental health, how we can make the conversation less taboo, and so much more.