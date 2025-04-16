Episode 25 - Tay Gibbs (Talk With Tay Podcast)

Trigger Warnings: This episode contains talks about suicide and suicidal ideation, shootings, violence, race talk, stereotypes, hospitalization, and other topics that may not be suitable for all audiences. For milestone Episode 25, Mikey is joined by Tay Gibbs, the host of the "Talk With Tay Podcast". The former Kentucky State University pitcher discusses his transition from athlete to mental health advocate. The two discuss their bond over mental health, losing a parent, and community within the podcast world. Tay shares his insight on what he thinks most men misunderstand about mental health and healing, if there are differences in how black men heal versus white men, and asks Mikey what was the turning point for him wanting to start his podcast. Instagram: talkwithtaypodYoutube: @TalkWithTayPodcastPatreon: Talk With Tay PodcastAvailable on Spotify and Apple PodcastsTrailer: Fantasy Pants PodcastSponsored by: Litte Jerk Society. Visit littlejerkclothing.com and use the promo code MIKEYONMUTE to save 15% off your order!