Like You? Like Me? Like Us?

Welcome to Meghan, Like Us! This week Danielle & Erin review Episode 1 of "With Love, Meghan" and follow along as Meghan likes her guest, longtime friend Daniel Martin - cozy - if you will. Erin and Danielle later chat about the ways lifestyle content continues to grow and ultimately answer if Meghan is indeed, like them. 00:29 – Danielle & Erin catch up 01:35 – Catching up With Meghan in July 202504:30 – Play-by-play: Episode 1 "Hello, Honey!" 12:38 – Danielle & Erin on diversity in Lifestyle Content 15:46– “Like Us?” Recap & Wrap-UpLike, Subscribe and Follow Meghan, Like Us Podcast at @LikeUsPod on YouTube, IG & TikTok. Listen & Subscribe to Like Us Pod on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Follow Danielle and Erin on Socials!Erin - YouTube - @erinjones-wesley / TikTok - @erinjoneswesley / IG - @erinjoneswesleyDanielle - IG @disfordanie/ TikTok - @disfordanie Thank you for your support.A PB Production.