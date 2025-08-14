Powered by RND
  • Two Sisters From Cali
    In Episode 3 of "Meghan, Like Us," Danielle and Erin are all in for Meghan’s deep dive into California's food culture. They follow along as Meghan welcomes LA chef Roy Choi for some incredible Korean fried chicken and a glass of bubbly.Danielle appreciates Meghan’s love for using real sugar to make donuts, while Erin gushes over Meghan's fan-girling of Roy Choi -- and admits it's her first time hearing about parboiling! Later, they discuss the history of California’s name and the problem with harmful food stereotypes.Check back for new episodes of this authentic review from two Southern California locals.Like, Subscribe and Follow Meghan, Like Us Podcast at ‪@LikeUsPod‬ on YouTube, IG & TikTok. Listen & Subscribe to Like Us Pod on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Follow Danielle and Erin on Socials!Erin - YouTube - ‪@erinjones-wesley‬ / TikTok - @erinjoneswesley / IG - @erinjoneswesleyDanielle - IG @disfordanie/ TikTok - @disfordanie Thank you for your support.A PB Production.
  • Last Name Mistakes
    This week Danielle & Erin review Episode 2 of With Love, Meghan and follow along as Meghan welcomes Mindy Kaling for lunch. Danielle says best friends should at least know what you do for a living, while Erin would rather hire someone than DIY another balloon arch.00:18 – Danielle & Erin catch up 01:30 – Catching up With Meghan04:24 – Play-by-play: Episode 2 "Welcome to the Party" 15:16– “Like Us?” Recap & Wrap-UpLike, Subscribe and Follow Meghan, Like Us Podcast at ‪@LikeUsPod‬ on YouTube, IG & TikTok. Listen & Subscribe to Like Us Pod on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Follow Danielle and Erin on Socials!Erin YouTube - ‪@erinjones-wesley‬ / TikTok - @erinjoneswesley / IG - @erinjoneswesleyDanielle IG @disfordanie/ TikTok - @disfordanie Thank you for your support.
  • Like You? Like Me? Like Us?
    Welcome to Meghan, Like Us! This week Danielle & Erin review Episode 1 of "With Love, Meghan" and follow along as Meghan likes her guest, longtime friend Daniel Martin - cozy - if you will. Erin and Danielle later chat about the ways lifestyle content continues to grow and ultimately answer if Meghan is indeed, like them. 00:29 – Danielle & Erin catch up 01:35 – Catching up With Meghan in July 202504:30 – Play-by-play: Episode 1 "Hello, Honey!" 12:38 – Danielle & Erin on diversity in Lifestyle Content 15:46– “Like Us?” Recap & Wrap-UpLike, Subscribe and Follow Meghan, Like Us Podcast at  @LikeUsPod  on YouTube, IG & TikTok. Listen & Subscribe to Like Us Pod on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Follow Danielle and Erin on Socials!Erin - YouTube -  @erinjones-wesley  / TikTok - @erinjoneswesley / IG - @erinjoneswesleyDanielle - IG @disfordanie/ TikTok - @disfordanie Thank you for your support.A PB Production.
  • Introducing Meghan, Like Us
    Share, Like Subscribe!Follow us @likeuspod on all socials!
  • Introducing Meghan, Like Us
    Meghan, Like Us is a podcast where two Southern California sisters - Danielle & Erin - break down every episode of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan — and the ongoing conversations it sparks.Join us each week as we we yap about her recipes, lifestyle and reflect on Meghan, her identity, and what that means to girls, like us.
About Meghan, Like Us

Who is Meghan Markle, really? And who do we think she is? Danielle and Erin dive into these questions as they recap Meghan Markle's new lifestyle series from Netflix: With Love, Meghan. Each episode, they take a fresh look at Meghan’s life and public image through their distinct Southern California and entertainment-adjacent lens. As a recap each episode they explore one relatable quality about Meghan—tying it to broader conversations on identity, media, and self-perception.
