Don't make too merry this holiday season

With the holiday season firmly upon us, host Jean Fisher Brinkley talks with NCMB's Chief Investigative Officer, Pat Berckmiller about the worrying trend the Board has seen around this time of year and the marked increase in licensee arrests for DWI, most of which are alcohol related. Please Note: We’ll be taking a two-month hiatus to recharge and recalibrate for the coming year, with our first episode of 2025 slated for March. Happy Holidays from the North Carolina Medical Board!Host: Jean Fisher Brinkley, Communications Director, North Carolina Medical BoardGuest: Pat Berckmiller, Chief Investigative Officer, North Carolina Medical BoardProducer: Sylvia French-Hodges, Communications Specialist, North Carolina Medical BoardFollow the North Carolina Medical Board on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.Email your questions to: [email protected]