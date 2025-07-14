Reflecting on Hurricane Helene, the deadliest and costliest hurricane in North Carolina's history, recovery efforts are expected to span years. Amid the devastation, stories of resilience shine through. Karen Wallace-Meigs, Executive Director of the Western Carolina Medical Society, recounts their organization's impactful response. Through a robust philanthropic mission and diverse service programs, patients in need received vital support, including access to free medical and specialty care, along with language interpretation services post-storm and into the future.Host: Jean Fisher Brinkley, Communications Director, North Carolina Medical BoardGuest: Karen Wallace-Meigs, Executive Director of the Western Carolina Medical SocietyProducer: Sylvia French-Hodges, Communications Specialist, North Carolina Medical BoardClick here to access our show page resources and information.Follow the North Carolina Medical Board on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.Email your questions to: [email protected]
