MedBoard Matters
MedBoard Matters
MedBoard Matters

North Carolina Medical Board
Education
MedBoard Matters
  • Resilience in the wake of Hurricane Helene (Part One)
    Reflecting on Hurricane Helene, the deadliest and costliest hurricane in North Carolina's history, recovery efforts are expected to span years. Amid the devastation, stories of resilience shine through. Karen Wallace-Meigs, Executive Director of the Western Carolina Medical Society, recounts their organization's impactful response. Through a robust philanthropic mission and diverse service programs, patients in need received vital support, including access to free medical and specialty care, along with language interpretation services post-storm and into the future.Host: Jean Fisher Brinkley, Communications Director, North Carolina Medical BoardGuest: Karen Wallace-Meigs, Executive Director of the Western Carolina Medical SocietyProducer: Sylvia French-Hodges, Communications Specialist, North Carolina Medical BoardClick here to access our show page resources and information.Follow the North Carolina Medical Board on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.Email your questions to: [email protected].
  • Resources for new (and seasoned) licensees
    The North Carolina Medical Board is committed to providing our licensees with tools that will help them be successful in their practice (and hopefully avoid any regulatory issues). In this episode, we outline a centralized resource we've created to help them learn about and stay informed on a variety of Board policies and practice specific topics. Learn more here: www.ncmedboard.org/quickstartHost: Jean Fisher Brinkley, Communications Director, North Carolina Medical BoardProducer: Sylvia French-Hodges, Communications Specialist, North Carolina Medical BoardFollow the North Carolina Medical Board on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.Email your questions to: [email protected].
  • Don't make too merry this holiday season
    With the holiday season firmly upon us, host Jean Fisher Brinkley talks with NCMB's Chief Investigative Officer, Pat Berckmiller about the worrying trend the Board has seen around this time of year and the marked increase in licensee arrests for DWI, most of which are alcohol related. Please Note: We’ll be taking a two-month hiatus to recharge and recalibrate for the coming year, with our first episode of 2025 slated for March. Happy Holidays from the North Carolina Medical Board!Host: Jean Fisher Brinkley, Communications Director, North Carolina Medical BoardGuest: Pat Berckmiller, Chief Investigative Officer, North Carolina Medical BoardProducer: Sylvia French-Hodges, Communications Specialist, North Carolina Medical BoardFollow the North Carolina Medical Board on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.Email your questions to: [email protected].
  • NC DHHS’s response to Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene barreled into Western North Carolina on the morning of Friday, September 27th, leaving unprecedented levels of devastation in its wake. The storm has since been confirmed as the most damaging and deadly hurricane in North Carolina history. Host, Jean Fisher Brinkley talks with State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson about all of the things NC DHHS has been doing to safeguard the health and safety of people impacted by the storm. Host: Jean Fisher BrinkleyGuest: Dr. Betsey Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer, NC DHHSProducer: Sylvia French-HodgesFollow the North Carolina Medical Board on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.Email your questions to: [email protected].
  • What to do about drug shortages
    It can be frustrating when medication shortages impact access to essential healthcare. Host Jean Fisher-Brinkley discusses a range of possible solutions with Jay Campbell, Executive Director at the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy. Find out what steps healthcare consumers and providers can take in such situations. Visit our show page for resources mentioned in this episode.Host: Jean Fisher BrinkleyGuest: Jack W. “Jay” Campbell IV, JD, RPh, Executive Director at the North Carolina Board of PharmacyProducer: Sylvia French-HodgesFollow the North Carolina Medical Board on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.Email your questions to: [email protected].
About MedBoard Matters

Medical regulation is an important but complicated topic. Join host Jean Fisher Brinkley to explore the North Carolina Medical Board’s mission and responsibilities and learn how NCMB protects the public. Patients and medical professionals – this podcast covers everything you need to know about the medical board, and then some!
Education Government Health & Wellness Medicine

