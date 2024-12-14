Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsSpiegel & Holmes Show
Listen to Spiegel & Holmes Show in the App
Listen to Spiegel & Holmes Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Spiegel & Holmes Show

Podcast Spiegel & Holmes Show
Audacy
Matt Spiegel and Laurence Holmes bring you Chicago sports talk with great opinions, guests and fun. Join Spiegel and Holmes as they discuss the Bears, Blackhawk...
Sports

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • Full Show — December 13, 2024
    --------  
    2:29:38
  • Cubs land star outfielder Kyle Tucker & Astros analyst/White Sox legend Geoff Blum tells us about Tucker (Hour 1)
    --------  
    24:14
  • Olin Kreutz is absolutely fed up with Bears' 'leadership,' our grievances with the 2024 Chicago sports teams & John Vincent is in studio singing Christmas songs (Hour 2)
    --------  
    42:40
  • Dan Wiederer talks about his scathing report on Bears leaders, there's a special place for players who quit in the middle of the game & Troy Aikman has us wondering which players were disrespecting Matt Eberflus (Hour 3)
    --------  
    39:21
  • Mark Grote's hottest Bears audio & TV star Danny Parkins makes his return for our holiday show (Hour 4)
    --------  
    43:22

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Spiegel & Holmes Show

Matt Spiegel and Laurence Holmes bring you Chicago sports talk with great opinions, guests and fun. Join Spiegel and Holmes as they discuss the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox and delve into the biggest sports storylines of the day. Recurring guests include Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt, former Bears center Olin Kreutz, Cubs manager Craig Counsell, Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner and MLB Network personality Jon Morosi. Catch the show live Monday through Friday (2 p.m. - 6 p.m. CT) on 670 The Score, the exclusive audio home of the Cubs and the Bulls, or on the Audacy app.
Podcast website

Listen to Spiegel & Holmes Show, The Dan Patrick Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Spiegel & Holmes Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:04:25 AM