Part 2: How we parent together w/Tom & Nina
Nina and Tom continue their discussion on parenting and how they handle hiccups that toddler life brings
8/15/2023
25:52
Part 1: How we parent together w/Tom & Nina
In this episode we took questions that were submitted on IG and answered them based on how we parent our kids and things we have learned along the way as a husband and wife navigating parenting. 1. How we handle toxic family members or in-laws.2. How we handle and combat different views on parenting styles.3. How to handle disagreement in parenting choices.4. How do we encourage sibling love.5. How to handle a public tantrum/meltdown vs. undesirable behavior6. How do we handle when we argue in front of the kids.AND MORE!
8/8/2023
42:03
Mindset Shift in Motherhood w/ Tessa Romero
Are you sometimes guilty of getting into your own head and making many motherhood tasks negative? Today I am chatting with Tessa Romero about Mindset Shift. Tessa is a coach that specializes in motherhood and mindset. Mindset is the start of everything in your life. If you choose to tell yourself that YOU CAN and that YOU ARE GOOD then YOU will THRIVE! Thoughts create feelings. Are you ready to shift your mindset? Find Tessa on InstagramTessa's FREE Masterclass Tessa's Podcast, Mind Body Alignment
8/1/2023
45:18
Vanilla Sex, Butt stuff & Sex after baby w/ Vanessa & Xander
Vanessa and Xander Marin, your new BFF couple friends! She's a sex therapist with 20 years of experience and he's a regular dude. Together they're the shockingly open, slightly nerdy, and seriously funny couple you want to grab sushi with. They share the ups and downs in their relationship while giving you step-by-step techniques for improving yours. Follow them on IG @vanessamarintherapy, tune in to their podcast, Pillow Talks, and join their email list at vmtherapy.com for totally do-able sex tips, practical relationship advice, hilarious and honest stories of what really goes on behind closed bedroom doors, and so much more. It's the sex education you WISH you'd had!They're joining us today to talk about all things sex. I compiled a list of YOUR top asked questions and they're breaking them down for us. Including about butt stuff, vanilla sex, sex after baby and more!Check out these courses:Finishing School (if you hav trouble orgasming, this is a must) Rediscovering DesireModern Man's GuideThe Passion ProjectVanessa & Xander's IG
7/25/2023
44:16
Prioritizing Your Partner Over Your Kids Can Save Your Marriage W/Amy Kiefer
Putting your marriage over your kids seems wrong, but keeping your marriage a priority is one of the best things you can do for yourself, your partner, and your kids. A strong marriage gives your kids stability and a foundation to model healthy relationships after. It is okay to schedule a little less kid time and a little more date time! Amy Kiefer and I talk about how we can have a better connection with our partners after kids through open and intentional communication. Amy Kiefer is the owner of 3 online businesses: Expecting and Empowered, HERself Podcast, and Pursuing HER Purpose. She built her 3 businesses while also having 3 little boys with her husband Drew. After figuring out how to tame her own mom guilt and live her life on purpose, she felt called to help other women do the same. Instagram: @ameskiefer@herselfpodcast@pursuingherpurpose@expectingandempoweredWebsite: https://www.pursuingherpurpose.com/, https://www.herselfpodcast.com/, https://www.expectingandempowered.com/e-e-appPodcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/herself/id1489878793
I'll go first: Motherhood is a dang rollercoaster and sometimes I feel like I'm just hanging on. My name is Nina and I am the host of Mama knows. I truly believe that every mama *knows.* Have you ever held your crying child and just said or thought "I know honey." YOU, mama, know what is best for your family and sometimes it's different than what the other mama knows. This podcast is an ongoing, honest conversation around motherhood, mental health, parenting and relationships...the good, bad and funny. Join in weekly for tips, strategies, tools and conversation that will leave you feeling less alone! If you enjoy listening to this podcast, I would love it if you would give me a review, subscribe and share with your friends. This is how I am able to get us the BEST free resources from incredible guests.