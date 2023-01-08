Prioritizing Your Partner Over Your Kids Can Save Your Marriage W/Amy Kiefer

Putting your marriage over your kids seems wrong, but keeping your marriage a priority is one of the best things you can do for yourself, your partner, and your kids. A strong marriage gives your kids stability and a foundation to model healthy relationships after. It is okay to schedule a little less kid time and a little more date time! Amy Kiefer and I talk about how we can have a better connection with our partners after kids through open and intentional communication. Amy Kiefer is the owner of 3 online businesses: Expecting and Empowered, HERself Podcast, and Pursuing HER Purpose. She built her 3 businesses while also having 3 little boys with her husband Drew. After figuring out how to tame her own mom guilt and live her life on purpose, she felt called to help other women do the same.