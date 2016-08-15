Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event
New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell (The Tipping Point, Outliers) talks with Virginia Heffernan about Revisionist History. Produced by Panoply, ...

Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event
About Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event
New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell (The Tipping Point, Outliers) talks with Virginia Heffernan about Revisionist History. Produced by Panoply, the podcast network from Slate, the 10-episode narrative podcast series explores events in the past that have been overlooked or misunderstood.
Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event
