Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event

Podcast Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event
New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell (The Tipping Point, Outliers) talks with Virginia Heffernan about Revisionist History. Produced by Panoply, ... More
  • Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event
    8/15/2016
    1:16:30

About Malcolm Gladwell, Revisionist History: Special Event

New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell (The Tipping Point, Outliers) talks with Virginia Heffernan about Revisionist History. Produced by Panoply, the podcast network from Slate, the 10-episode narrative podcast series explores events in the past that have been overlooked or misunderstood.
