Hero Battles Hurricane, Finds New Family

Kristy Millar spent days preparing for Hurricane Ian, but when the storm hit, her family ended up trapped in their rapidly flooding home. They escaped, but the storm had turned their street into a river. To get to higher ground, Kristy and her 3-year-old son were going to have to swim. Enter Kevin Ott.Ott was also out in the storm, determined to rescue his kids’ grandmother — who happened to be Kristy’s neighbor. Driving a borrowed pontoon boat through canal-like streets in a Category 4 hurricane, Kevin and his kids ended up rescuing Kristy, her son and 10 other neighbors, including Grandma, that day. We also talk to Grace Meinhofer, a spokesperson with the American Red Cross who has personal experience with hurricanes, for advice on how to prepare for storm season. The American Red Cross name and emblem are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.