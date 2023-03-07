Things don’t always go as planned: Sometimes a drive in the mountains, or a swim in the ocean, suddenly turns into a dangerous situation. Other times it might b...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
A Lost Wheel, A Daring Landing
Taylor Hash, a student pilot, had just taken off on her third solo flight when she got the shock of her life. Over the radio, she heard another pilot telling air traffic control that her front wheel fell off during takeoff. Taylor knew she’d have to land the plane with no front wheel, but she had no idea how or what to do next. In a case of right place, right time, a veteran pilot named Chris Yates happened to be at the airport that day, getting ready to co-pilot a private flight. It was his voice Taylor heard tell air traffic control that her front wheel had fallen off. When he realized Taylor was still learning to fly, he stepped in to guide her down. We also speak to psychotherapist Amy Morin for tips on coping with anxiety around flying and how to support others who are struggling with air travel.
7/3/2023
27:09
Hero Battles Hurricane, Finds New Family
Kristy Millar spent days preparing for Hurricane Ian, but when the storm hit, her family ended up trapped in their rapidly flooding home. They escaped, but the storm had turned their street into a river. To get to higher ground, Kristy and her 3-year-old son were going to have to swim. Enter Kevin Ott.Ott was also out in the storm, determined to rescue his kids’ grandmother — who happened to be Kristy’s neighbor. Driving a borrowed pontoon boat through canal-like streets in a Category 4 hurricane, Kevin and his kids ended up rescuing Kristy, her son and 10 other neighbors, including Grandma, that day. We also talk to Grace Meinhofer, a spokesperson with the American Red Cross who has personal experience with hurricanes, for advice on how to prepare for storm season. The American Red Cross name and emblem are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.
6/19/2023
27:13
Face-to-Face With a Great White Shark
Phil Mummert was in the middle of a perfect day of surfing at Bunker Bay, one of his regular spots in western Australia, until he was suddenly knocked off his board. When he surfaced, his board was broken, his leg was bleeding, and there was a great white shark charging at him. Using only his bare hands, feet and what was left of his surfboard, Phil fought for his life. But he knew he wouldn’t last long against a 16-foot shark. That’s when three more surfers arrived to help. Thanks to them, Phil survived, kept his leg, and is still surfing. We also speak with shark scientist Melissa Cristina Márquez to understand the risks around sharks and what you should be aware of when sharing the water with them.
6/5/2023
25:33
Internet Sleuth Saves Lost Hiker
René Compeán had hiked in Angeles National Forest many times. So he didn’t think twice when he set out on one of his favorite trails for a quick hike. But to save time, he went off trail — and ended up lost and relying on a rapidly dying cell phone to call for help. René was unprepared to spend a cold night in the mountains with wildlife roaming around him, and his mental and physical health deteriorated quickly.Rescue teams struggled to find him in a thick fog and a massive search area, until a stranger with a unique set of technical skills stepped in with key information.We also speak to Jessie Krebs, wilderness survival instructor of OWLS Skills, about what you should and shouldn’t do if you’re lost in the wilderness, and how to prepare, no matter the length of hike.
5/22/2023
26:16
Seven New Incredible Stories
Seven new, remarkable stories showcase how kind people can be, often putting themselves in danger to save someone they’ve never met. Season 3 features a lost hiker rescued by a stranger sitting miles away, a trio of surfers who take on a great white shark, and a man who braves Hurricane Ian to help a relative and ends up saving 12 people and their pets. As always, experts weigh in with practical tips to keep you and your loved ones safe. Tell Me What Happened by OnStar returns May 22nd.Learn more about our award-winning podcast.
Things don’t always go as planned: Sometimes a drive in the mountains, or a swim in the ocean, suddenly turns into a dangerous situation. Other times it might be a medical emergency, or a family lost in a foreign country. These are the true stories of people helping people during the most pivotal moments in their lives.
Each episode also includes a conversation with an expert to provide added advice around crisis situations. Featured guests from the first two seasons include a psychologist, a search-and-rescue expert offering practical tips for surviving a blizzard when you are caught in a remote area, an emergency management expert and many more. Tell Me What Happened is brought to you by OnStar.