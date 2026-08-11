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138 episodes
- Technology is getting smarter, information is easier to access, and almost everything in life is becoming more convenient, but are we actually becoming better because of it?
In this episode, we ask a bigger question: Are humans progressing, or are we slowly losing the basic skills that previous generations depended on?
From GPS replacing our sense of direction to AI doing our thinking, writing, and problem-solving, modern technology has made life easier in countless ways. But convenience can come with a cost. We discuss whether we're becoming too dependent on technology and what happens when people no longer know how to function without it.
We also dive into communication, critical thinking, patience, work ethic, financial responsibility, parenting, cooking, fixing things, and other everyday skills that may be disappearing as society continues to evolve. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- Life will test every one of us. Whether it's heartbreak, failure, financial struggles, loss, disappointment, or uncertainty, difficult seasons are something we all face. The question isn't if adversity will come, it's how you'll respond when it does.
In this episode, we have an honest conversation about what it really takes to overcome life's hardest challenges. We discuss building resilience, finding purpose in pain, and developing the mindset needed to keep moving forward when everything around you tells you to quit.
Success isn't about avoiding hard times, it's about learning how to grow through them. Every setback carries a lesson, every obstacle builds character, and every difficult season has the potential to prepare you for something greater. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- The biggest obstacle standing between you and the life you want might not be your circumstances, it might be the story you keep telling yourself.
In this episode, we dive into the uncomfortable reality of self-deception. We explore why we make excuses, avoid accountability, settle for less than we're capable of, and convince ourselves that we're doing everything we can when deep down we know we're capable of more.
Real growth doesn't begin when life gets easier, it begins the moment you're honest with yourself.
Whether it's your health, finances, relationships, career, or personal goals, lasting change starts when you stop blaming everyone else and start taking ownership of your life. This isn't about beating yourself up, it's about breaking free from the excuses, fear, and comfort that keep you stuck. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- Marriage is one of life's biggest commitments, yet so many of the questions people have about it go unasked. In this episode, we have an honest conversation about the realities of marriage, the expectations, challenges, rewards, and lessons that come with building a life alongside someone else.
Whether you're single, dating, engaged, newly married, or have been married for years, this discussion explores the questions many people think about but don't always feel comfortable asking.
We talk about communication, trust, finances, conflict, commitment, intimacy, and what it really takes to build a healthy, lasting marriage. More importantly, we discuss how marriage isn't about finding the perfect person, it's about growing together through every season of life. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- The hardest conversations you'll ever have aren't with your boss, your spouse, or your friends—they're the ones you have with yourself.
In this episode, we dive into the uncomfortable truth that real growth begins with radical self-honesty. We talk about why we make excuses, avoid accountability, and convince ourselves that everything is okay when deep down we know something needs to change.
Whether it's your career, relationships, finances, health, or personal habits, transformation starts the moment you stop running from the truth.
This conversation isn't about judgment, it's about freedom. Because the life you want begins when you're willing to face the person staring back at you in the mirror. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
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“Podcast hosted by Entrepreneur, Chef, and Content Creator Mr. Make It Happen”Podcast website
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