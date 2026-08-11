The biggest obstacle standing between you and the life you want might not be your circumstances, it might be the story you keep telling yourself.

In this episode, we dive into the uncomfortable reality of self-deception. We explore why we make excuses, avoid accountability, settle for less than we're capable of, and convince ourselves that we're doing everything we can when deep down we know we're capable of more.

Real growth doesn't begin when life gets easier, it begins the moment you're honest with yourself.

Whether it's your health, finances, relationships, career, or personal goals, lasting change starts when you stop blaming everyone else and start taking ownership of your life. This isn't about beating yourself up, it's about breaking free from the excuses, fear, and comfort that keep you stuck. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com

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